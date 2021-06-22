The Bats Have Arrived for the 40-30 Cleveland Indians

Even injuries, uncertainties, and a revolving door of roster moves can’t hold down the 40-30 Cleveland indians.

An organization that has heavily relied on pitching has now flipped the proverbial switch and has become a lineup that has embraced the power of keeping the train moving. In a season where batting lulls plague the league in part due to the “sticky stuff” on the ball, this team has heated up the bats in the month of June.

Winning 9 of their last 13 games, the Tribe has found their groove on the offensive end of the ball with some recent roster moves and some bats coming around at the right time.

Upgrade at First

Bobby Bradley’s immediate impact has been evident from the day he was recalled in early June. Bradley has provided the much-needed punch while the roster is still missing the Franmil Reyes. Through 32 at-bats, he has 12 hits, four home runs, 11 RBI, and is slashing .375/.429/.813 with a 1.241 OPS. He is batting .500/.571/.833 with 6 hits with runners in scoring position.

Team Rosario

Both Amed and Eddie Rosario have been helping the team tremendously in the month of June. Amed is leading the team in with hits at 21 along with 14 runs, and 7 RBI while slashing .375/.397/.464 with a .861 OPS.

Eddie has 16 hits, 4 doubles, and 10 RBI during this month while posting a .308/.327/.442 slash line. The pair each contributed a home run to the team’s 15 total in the month.

Unsung Heros

Harold Ramirez has been a joy to watch when he’s worked into the lineup. Ramirez has 12 hits in 37 at-bats this month which include one double, one triple, and one home run. On the season Ramirez has better splits against lefties at a .306/.358/.551 as opposed to righties at a .243/.280/.343 clip.

Additionally, since becoming an everyday player at the end of May, Bradley Zimmer has been a nice addition to the bottom half of the lineup. This month, Zimmer has nine hits, three RBI, and two stolen bases. This week he has six of his nine hits on the month along with five walks. His speed on-base is his biggest asset — he just needs to continue to find ways to get on.

Reliable Ramirez

There’s not much to say about Jose Ramirez despite his reliability. It’s been great for the Tribe to keep Ramirez in the lineup daily while the other pieces were revolving due to one reason or another. Ramirez is of course playing a huge part in the success of June thus far with 18 hits, three home runs, and 14 RBI with a .990 OPS.

Final Thoughts

The club is off to its hottest 64-game start since 2007 despite missing key components of the roster on both sides of the ball. Every player on the current roster has added at least one hit during this stretch, and while the heat will turn up in more ways than one when we flip the page to the month of July — the wins that are happening now are keeping this club’s season alive and making some believers along the way.