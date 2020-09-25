Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

The Best Player on the Indians Infield - It's Not Who You Think

Zach Shafron

All of the talk throughout these past couple of years is about the re-signing of star shortstop Francisco Lindor. 

After next season, something is going to have to give. It’s unlikely the Indians will push forward with an extension, simply because it’s way too expensive for a small-market club. 

The team can either trade Lindor this offseason or do something before the deadline next year. If not, they’ll end up letting the switch hitter walk.

However, another player on the same side of the infield is proving worthy of the extension received. Third baseman Jose Ramirez is playing phenomenal baseball for the Tribe.

This current condensed season, Ramirez is hitting .292 with 17 home runs and 46 runs batted in. Compared those numbers to Lindor’s, which are a .265 batting average, eight home runs and 27 runs batted in.

It’s obvious which of the two had the better season (thus far).

Not many would have thought that Ramirez would be more valuable than Lindor in this 2020 playoff run. However, that’s what happened the more baseball the Indians played throughout the summer.

Ramirez is signed through the 2023 season and becomes an unrestricted free agent at the age of 31. Lindor has one more year of arbitration and will be 28 and a free agent after next season.

The point is that when Lindor ultimately does leave for a bigger market team, the Indians will still have a great player on that side of the infield in Ramirez. A player that just hit a walk-off home run against the White Sox that had fans thrilled.

In the coming years, if Ramirez can continue to play at this level and the team is able to find a solid replacement if Lindor does, in fact, sign with a different team, the Indians will actually be just fine for the future.

For now, let’s hope the one-two punch of Ramirez and Lindor jump start an offense that is going to have to find a spark come playoff time.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Indians Playoff Hype Video Will Have Wishing the Postseason Started Today

The Indians are in the postseason after this past weeks four-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. While the AL Central title is still up for grabs, no matter how the weekend goes the team will play postseason baseball. The team has put out a video getting everyone ready for MLB's "second season," and it's amazing.

Matt Loede

Game #56 Observations: Indians Wrap Up Four-Game Sweep of White Sox with 5-4 Comeback Victory

The Indians wrap up a four-game sweep of the Chicago WS with a huge comeback as they beat the Sox 5-4 at Progressive Field. Jose Ramirez with a two-run double with two outs in the 7th won the game for the Indians, who have won 7 of their last 8.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Indians Getting Hot at the Right Time, Is It Enough to Go the Distance in the Playoffs?

The Indians have just three games in the regular season left after Thursday night's affair with the White Sox. The team has won four straight and six of their last seven, and appear to be gaining momentum as the playoffs get closer. Will their current momentum be enough for this team to make a serious postseason push?

Zach Shafron

by

Indiansfanforever

What Did You Make of Jordan Luplow's Home Run Bat Flip?

Jordan Luplow smacked just his second homer of the season on Wednesday night in the Indians 3-2 win over the White Sox at Progressive Field. The shot came on a 3-0 pitch off Sox pitcher Gio Gonzalez, and Luplow's reaction after the hit has been talked about as he flipped his bat in a rather exaggerated way. What did you make of the flip of Luplow, and will there be any feedback tonight from the Sox?

Matt Loede

Padres and Ex-Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Has Elbow Sprain, May Still Pitch in Playoffs

San Diego Padres and former Tribe pitcher Mike Clevinger is nursing a sprained elbow according to an MRI done Wednesday night after he was pulled after one inning in a game against the Los Angeles Angels. The ex-Indian was scratched from his start on Saturday, and while it's not likely, the Padres are holding out hope he can still somehow pitch this postseason.

Matt Loede

MLB and Turner Wrap Up Seven-Year Television Rights Extension Through 2028

There will be a lot more baseball coming on TBS, as Sports Business Journal reports Major League Baseball and Turner Sports have agreed to a new seven-year extension on their current deal which will expire after next season. The deal in total is worth a whopping $3.7 billion.

Matt Loede

Francona Not Likely to Be Back in the Regular Season, Enters Bubble for Chance to Return During Playoffs

Indians manager Terry Francona has been all but officially ruled out for the final few games of the regular season when it comes to managing the Indians. The 61-year-old entered the bubble for the team on Wednesday, which means he could return to the team at some point in the postseason should the Indians keep playing.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Game #56 Observations: Indians Get Second Straight Walk Off Win, Luplow's HR Lifts Tribe to 3-2 Win Over White Sox

Jordan Luplow had struck out in two of his three at-bats entering the 9th inning on Wednesday night, but after Gio Gonzalez threw him three balls to start the at-bat, Luplow went for it, and took a fastball to the home run porch in left for the game winner as the Indians for the second straight night walked off against the White Sox, beating Chicago 3-2 for their 6th win in seven games.

Matt Loede

Former Indians Pitcher Clevinger Pulled After One Inning with Padres with Bicep Tightness

It's been a tough week for former Tribe pitcher Mike Clevinger, as he was scratched from his start on Saturday and left Wednesday's game against the Angels after just one inning due to tightness in his right bicep. The Padres are going to send him for an MRI with the hopes that it's not something more severe that will force him to miss the playoffs.

Matt Loede

Tribe Thoughts: JRam's Bomb, Setting the Playoff Rotation, Who Do You Trust in the Pen?

The Indians have clinched a spot in the postseason, and Jose Ramirez's 10th inning bomb to get them there was similar to one that was one of the most memorable in Progressive Field history hit seven years ago. The team also has their playoff rotation set now with five games left to play, and the team now can figure out their pen and what players to trust with the game on the line.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77