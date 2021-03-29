The Cleveland Indians Need Jose Ramirez Now More than Ever

With just a few days left before the start of the season, all eyes are on the offense. This has been an all too familiar feeling the past few years. The team lacks consistent offense and didn’t make many off-season moves to acquire hitting power.

Jose Ramirez has been a staple of the Tribe’s lineup. He brings a bat that a lineup can be built around. The Indians third baseman is a two time All-Star and won three silver sluggers. Ramirez also finished second in MVP voting last season.

The 28-year-old has a career .281 batting average with 437 RBIs and 127 home runs. Ramirez came to Cleveland in 2013 and by 2016 he had made a name for himself. The Tribe went to the World Series that year and Jose was well on his way to being an elite hitter.

Ramirez finds himself in a lineup that looks completely different from that World Series team. Catcher, Roberto Perez, is the only 2016 teammate left aside Ramirez.

Looking at the projected roster Ramirez stands out as the offensive bright spot. The team will need his veteran presence to lead what is a primarily new lineup.

He’ll most likely be plugged in between the third and fifth spot along with Franmil Reyes and Eddie Rosario. The pressure will be on Ramirez to ignite his teammates. He has the heart and the talent necessary for the job.

At the corner of Ontario and Carnegie, Jose is known to hit it out of the park. Fans chant “Jose, Jose, Jose” when Ramirez produces at the plate.

When asked during post game pressers which pitch he saw, Ramirez famously replies “home run pitch.” That signature phrase never grows old.