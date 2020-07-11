Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

The First 20 Games of the Indians 60-Game Slate Will Go a Long Way in How 2020 Turns Out

Matt Loede

Many fans around baseball are counting down to the start of the shortened 60-game slate that for the Cleveland Indians is set to kickoff on Friday, July 24th.

The season will be a sprint a lot more than a marathon, and one thing that will make 2020 so drastically different than in years past is no longer can teams simply give games away.

In other words – every game matters. Now more than ever.

That’s why when you look at the Indians 2020 schedule you know that the first part of it is the most important, and also it’s that first third of the slate that will likely decide just how good, or not so good, this team is going to be.

Manager Terry Francona said as much this week that the players on the team are going to need to adjust quickly on playing in front of an empty stadium, and also adjust to how vastly different that’s going to be from seasons past.

The only “fans” that will be at Progressive Field will be those players that will be wearing masks in the stands as they watch the game, again a far cry than year’s past when on certain nights the stadium in rocking with a sold out crowd.

How quickly Tribe players can adjust might just be their key to success, but we should have a pretty good idea of that in the first 20 games of the season, which we will run down for you right now.

The first six games are at home, which gives the Tribe an edge due to the fact it should give them an idea of just how different playing in an empty stadium will be.

Those first six games will highlight three against two AL Central teams the Tribe knows rather well, the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox.

The Royals are a team that is still very much in transition, and while the likes of Whit Merrifield and slugger Jorge Soler are two very good hitters, the rest of the lineup lacks and the pitching staff is nothing to write home about.

Danny Duffy is listed as the ace, with Brad Keller and Jake Junis listed as the number two and three starters the Tribe should see out of the gate.

Anything other than a 3-0 mark against the Royals to start the season is a letdown. It’s tough to think that Kansas City will be anything more than a team that goes 20-40 or even worse in 2020.

Next up are the White Sox, a team that made a number of moves this offseason to look to compete in the Central with the Indians and Minnesota Twins.

Yasmani Grandal, Edwin Encarnacion, Yoan Moncada and Leury Garcia are just a few hitters who will put pressure on opposing pitchers.

The Tribe pitchers will be challenged by this lineup, and let’s assume that the Indians go 2-1 in those first three games against them, ending that first homestand at 5-1.

After that it’s six road games, four at Target Field against a Twins team that some say might be the best in baseball, at least in terms of the one through nine lineup, and then two at the Reds in Cincinnati, a team that feels they are ready to turn the corner in 2020.

Games against the Twins the last two years have been intense as it’s a rivalry that is starting to become one of the best in the American League.

The Twins boast one heck of a lineup with Max Kepler, Nelson Cruz, Josh Donaldson, Mitch Garver, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario.

Their starting rotation is their weak spot, with Jose Berrios being the ace. After that the Twins can be had, and that’s likely where they may fall short in their quest for a title.

The Reds have re-tooled their lineup and rotation, with one of the big moves from a season ago being the deal to pickup former Indians starter Trevor Bauer.

He’s listed as the Reds number three in the rotation, with Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray being the number one and two.

Let’s assume in the six road games after the homestand the Tribe goes 3-3, putting them at 8-4 after 12 games.

After the two road games at the Reds, they get them traveling to Progressive Field for three, again in what should be fun matchups against the team considered their National League rival.

Let’s think they go 2-1, putting them at 10-5 after 15 games of 2020.

After the home and home with the Reds the Indians travel to the North side of Chicago to take on the White Sox for three games.

Then they travel home to host the other Chicago team, the Cubs, for a two-game set on August 11th and 12th.

The Cubs have a new look with a new manager, and while the Tribe has not seen them since their classic seven game World Series in 2016, the likes of their lineup is rather familiar.

Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber, and some guy at second base named Jason Kipnis are players are faces in the lineup that Indians fans should know.

Let’s hope in those five games against the two Chicago teams the Indians can manage to win three, putting them at 13-7 after 20 games.

It’s not a record that is going to make anyone start thinking World Series, but it’s six games over .500, and hopefully after 1/3 of the season will set some early momentum to start playing even better.

Likely to win the division it’s going to take 37-40 games. Going 13-7 in the first 20 would put them on pace for 39 wins.

Winning a bunch early is great, but the biggest question is can the team manage to stay on pace and finish strong to hopefully punch a ticket to October baseball.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lindor's Joy of the Game on Display After Doing a Somersault Following HR in Scrimmage

No player in the game today seems to have as much fun playing than Indians superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. Even in an intersquad scrimmage that was on display on Friday night when he hit a homer off ace pitcher Mike Clevinger and on the way to home plate stomped on third and did a fun somersault when getting to home plate.

Matt Loede

Indians Preview: Franmil Reyes is on the Verge of Becoming a Household Name

Last season the Indians made a deal with the San Diego Padres for slugger Franmil Reyes with the hopes that he would develop into a big time slugger for the team. Now with a 60-game slate staring at Reyes and the Indians, they are hoping that he can man one of the three outfield spots as well as be the cleanup man in the Tribe order.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Lineups for Friday Night's Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians will continue their second "summer camp" on Friday as they will play a second intersquad scrimmage at Progressive Field. Mike Clevinger will go for the Indians on one side, while lefty Scott Moss will pitch on the other side.

Matt Loede

Francona Could Be the Key Ingredient to the Indians Success in 2020

As the Indians embark on a short 60-game season one reason why many people hold the team in very high regard is manager Terry Francona, who has led the team to the playoffs four times since he took over as skipper in 2013. Once again in 2020 many think the team can contend with Francona pushing the buttons.

Mark Warmuth

by

TexasTribe

Where Do the Cleveland Indians Rank in Various Sites and Publications Power Rankings?

With the 60-game MLB season getting ready to start in a few weeks, publications and sites are coming out with their "power rankings" as they prepare for the sprint of the season. How do these sites and publications see the Indians ranking when it comes to getting some love for the upcoming 2020 season?

Matt Loede

The Indians Remain Hamstrung in Their Hopeful Efforts to Keep Francisco Lindor

The Indians still have shortstop Francisco Lindor for this season and next before he hits free agency, and while many are completely convinced that Lindor is going to take the final dollar and leave to go elsewhere, the Indians are hopeful that with the current economic climate in baseball that they can somehow keep him on the roster for at least a few more seasons.

Zach Shafron

Cleveland Indigenous Groups: "Take the Lead on Social Justice in the City"

Representatives from more than five Indigenous groups in the Northeast Ohio area are calling upon the Cleveland Indians to not only change their name. They also want to be heard on education reform.

Alex Hooper

by

subuclayton

Lineups for the Indians First Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians will play their first intersquad scrimmage of the 2020 season tonight at Progressive Field, as Shane Bieber will get the ball for the four and a half inning affair. Here's the two lineups for the game to maybe give some indication as to how manager Terry Francona and the coaching staff will line things up once the regular season kicks off on July 24th.

Matt Loede

What's the Expected Win Total for the Indians in 2020? How About the Rest of the AL Central?

The Indians along with the Twins should be the top two teams in the AL Central in 2020, and CBI's Matt Loede along with Sports Illustrated’s gambling analysts Ben Heisler give their take on what the division should look like, and what team could walk away with a title playing for the chance to hoist a World Series championship in October.

Matt Loede

Oscar Mercado is the Indians Player with the Most to Prove in 2020

Last season Oscar Mercado surprised everyone in the Indians organization when he came up as a rookie and had a solid season, helping the team have at least one "for sure" in the outfield. As the 2020 season approaches, the team is hopeful that Mercado will be able to step up and have another solid season, as he and the team look to have a big impact on who takes home the AL Central Division title.

Casey Drottar