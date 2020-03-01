Cleveland Baseball Insider
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in the Early Portion of Cleveland Indians Spring Training

Mark Warmuth

We realize that it is very early in the exhibition game schedule, they've been playing games for a week now, but it is never too early to examine some of the results to this point.

For proven veterans, spring training statistics shouldn't really be examined. For example, if Francisco Lindor was hitting .182 in the middle of March, no one should be alarmed. He's a known commodity, but for young players and guys who fighting for the last two or three spots on the 26 man roster, it's worth taking a look at.

Remember that a good three hit day, or a hot week can change everything, and so can an 0 for 15 stretch with 10 strikeouts.

That said, here are the good, the bad, and the ugly after a week of games in the desert.

The Good. Any concerns about Franmil Reyes' loss of weight should be going away. The big man has started 6 for 13, with two homers and just one strikeout. Lindor and Jose Ramirez are a combined 11 for 23 with four doubles and a home run.

Bobby Bradley, a longshot to make it, has done what he needs to do. The left-handed slugger is 5 for 11 and has struck out just once.

Oscar Mercado is 3 for 10 and has two walks, an area where he needs to improve if he wants to hit at the top of the order, and another longshot, Ka'ai Tom is 5 for 12, but has struck out three times.

James Karinchak has been filthy so far, fanning four in his first two innings, although he struggled with his control a bit yesterday.

The Bad. When you are battling for the 25th or 26th spot on the roster, you can't afford to have a bad start, so Greg Allen starting off 1 for 10 isn't helping his cause. As they say, you only have one chance to make a first impression.

Yu Chang is 5 for 15, but contact issues have been a problem, striking out six times already.

Dominic Leone, who has some big league experience with Seattle, Arizona, and St. Louis, has a chance to come north particularly after the injury to Emmanuel Clase. Unfortunately, he's given up 11 hits, including a home run in three innings, struggling in all of his outings.

It may be tough to overcome that.

The Ugly. Losing Clase for perhaps 8-12 weeks with an upper back strain has been the toughest news from camp. He was the biggest acquisition in the Corey Kluber deal, and people will excited to see he and Karinchak in the bullpen. Now, it could be May or June before he is back.

And opens up another bullpen spot.

Losing Mike Clevinger doesn't help either. Clevinger was in the mix as the Opening Day starter, but will probably miss the first three or four weeks of the season with a torn meniscus.

With this injury and minor setbacks for Carlos Carrasco and Aaron Civale, who knows who will start the first five games of the season for the Indians.

Again, it's very early. But the injuries are a concern, and the players off to bad starts need to start turning it around if they want to be in uniform against the Tigers on March 26th.

Cleveland Indians Reliever Adam Cimber Suffering From Tightness in His Side

The Indians took another hit in their bullpen as it was announced Saturday that side armed relief pitcher Adam Cimber is suffering from tightness in his side, an injury that has stopped him from pitching since the first spring training game.

Matt Loede

Tickets Still Available for Cleveland Indians Opening Day, Will Fans Step Up and Sell It Out?

The Indians have normally never had an issue selling out their home opener in year's past. 2020 may bring a new challenge, as after six days of being on sale, there are still plenty of good seats remaining for the March 26th home opener.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the First Week of Jake Bauers’ New Plate Approach

Jake Bauers is looking to put 2019 behind him and with a new swing and new approach at the plate is hopeful for bigger and better in 2020. So far the outfielder is finding more success than before as spring training gets started in Goodyear.

Casey Drottar

Indians Drop a Pair to the A's; 8-7 in Mesa and 8-6 in Vegas

The Indians dropped to 2-6 this spring with a pair of losses on Saturday to the Oakland A;s, the team dropped a decision in Mesa by a score of 8-7, while in Mesa the team lost 8-6.

Matt Loede

Injured Indians Getting Healthy, Clevinger, Carrasco, Perez All Making Strides

The Indians seemed to start spring training with a number of injured players like Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco and others. But some of those players are finally starting to get healthy which is good news for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

ST Game #6: Early Lead Doesn't Hold as Indians Fall to White Sox in Glendale 8-3

The Indians lost their third straight spring training game on Friday, as they fell to the AL Central rival Chicago White Sox 8-3 in Glendale, Arizona. The Indians held a 3-0 lead before the Sox exploded for eight runs in the final three frames.

Matt Loede

The Indians May Get the Last Laugh When it Comes to Franmil Reyes

Many Indians fans have been critical of the team not bringing back outfielder Yasiel Puig, but the team might have the last laugh if slugger Franmil Reyes, who was acquired last season with Puig, ends up playing up to the potential he's already shown in the Majors.

Casey Drottar

Cleveland Baseball Insider Inside Podcast 2.28.20

Check out the first edition of the "Cleveland Baseball Insider" Inside Podcast. Editor Matt Loede talks about all things Tribe as spring training gets rolling, and Indians.com editor Mandy Bell joins Matt to talk about the team and the early injuries and some of the camp battles.

Matt Loede

ST Game #6 Preview: Indians Travel to Glendale to Take on the White Sox

After suffering a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Goodyear on Thursday, the Indians are back in action on Friday as they will play in Glendale against the AL Central rival Chicago White Sox. Logan Allen will get the start for the Indians.

Matt Loede

YouTube TV Drops STO, Subscribers Will Not Have Access to Indians Games in 2020

If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV and are getting ready for another season of Indians baseball, you will need to change your plans, as the company announced on Thursday they were not able to come to a deal with Sinclair owned stations, which includes SportsTime Ohio which broadcasts Tribe games.

Matt Loede