Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

The Indians and Rays Have a Lot in Common, Can the Tribe Duplicate Their Success?

Mark Warmuth

With the Tampa Bay Rays on the cusp of securing a World Series berth, we have seen many people saying if the Rays can do it with a very low payroll, then the Cleveland Indians can do the same, even after cutting the payroll the past couple of years.

This season, three of the five teams with the lowest payrolls (Rays, A’s, and Marlins) advanced to the post-season. But remember, this was a shortened 60 game schedule. Would the lack of spending show up in a full 162 game slate?

You would think one of the things that suffers for organizations who cannot (or will not) spend would be depth, and that wasn’t needed in 2020 with basically a two month season.


Therefore, we wanted to look at the past few seasons.

In 2019, the five lowest payrolls belonged to the Rays, Marlins, Pirates, Orioles, and White Sox. While Tampa Bay made the post-season, losing to Houston in the AL Division Series, the best record among the other four teams was the 72-89 mark by Chicago, who admittedly was at the end of a rebuilding phase.

They spent the following off-season opening up their wallets, and made the post-season in 2020.

In 2018, the five organizations spending the least on major league players were the A’s, White Sox, Rays, Pirates, and Brewers.

Oakland and Milwaukee made the playoffs, while Tampa Bay fell just short at 90-72. The Pirates actually finished over .500 that season, while the White Sox lost 100 games. Yes, it was a good year for teams not spending a lot.

The lowest five in payroll during the 2017 season were the Brewers, Rays, A’s, Padres, and Diamondbacks.

Only Arizona advanced to the playoffs with a 93-69 record. The Brewers were over the break even mark at 86-76, the only one of the four remaining teams to be above the .500 mark.

In 2016, the year the Indians went to the World Series, eventually losing in seven games to the Cubs, the low spenders were the Astros, Diamondbacks, Rays, Athletics, and Marlins.

Houston was above .500 at 84-78, but the other four squads were under .500, with the Marlins being the best of those teams at 79-82.

The last year we will check is 2015, and the five lowest payrolls that season belonged to Miami, Houston, Tampa Bay, Oakland, and the Indians.

The Astros, coming off the dismantling of their big league roster, made the Wild Card game, and the Tribe finished over .500 at 81-80, while the Rays were just under the break even mark.

Reviewing the last five full seasons, totaling 25 teams, only five made the playoffs with a bottom five payroll, while 10 teams finished over the .500 mark with minimal spending.

Only one team is on the list in every season, and that would be Tampa, and remarkably the worst season they had in that span was 68-94 in ’16, but every other year, they won 80 or more games.

Oakland appears three times, but they were rebuilding with their victory total increasing each year, going from 68 to 69, 75, 97 and 97.

No doubt the Rays have been successful winning with a low payroll, but they seem to be the only organization able to do it consistently.

Our point is it works for them, but it doesn’t appear any other team can compete consistently with a bottom five payroll. 

Either the payroll starts to increase because you have good players, and have to start to pay them, or you can be competitive for a year or two, but fall back because you can’t keep the good players.

We would be weary about trying a plan that seems to only work for one organization. What the Rays do is remarkable, they have a roster without really, any star players, but with a bunch of average to very good players.

Can that work for other teams? Logically, you would think it would, but the evidence shows no one else has been able to pull it off.

The Indians seem poised to try it going forward, or at least they are signaling to their fan base that they are. We have our doubts, though. We would stick with the tried and true methods of getting as many good players as possible, and keeping them.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

After Comments the Last Two Days - It's Tough to be an Indians Fan

Tuesday and Wednesday Indians fans got to hear from team president Chris Antonetti as well as manager Terry Francona, and both admitted that 2021 could be another challenging season when it comes to finances and positions on the roster - things Indians fans don't want to hear.

Mark Warmuth

by

Indiansfanforever

Francona Hopes Health Issues are in the Past, Hoping to Be Back and 100 Percent for Indians in 2021

Indians manager Terry Francona spoke to the media on Wednesday, talking about his blood clot issues that forced him to miss all but 14 games of the season as manager. The Tribe skipper said that he's hopeful that 2021 will be a lot more normal for him and the team.

Matt Loede

Indians Pitcher Shane Bieber Wins Baseball Digest MLB Pitcher of the Year Honor

The year end awards in Major League Baseball are going to start to roll in, and Indians pitcher Shane Bieber is set to being in a lot of hardware. Monday he was honored with the "Baseball Digest MLB Pitcher of the Year Honor."

Matt Loede

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Let the Roster Questions Begin as the Indians Enter the Offseason

Now that the Indians 2020 season is officially in the books, there are plenty of questions about what this team will, and more so can afford to do this offseason with a roster that is still very much in flux.

Mark Warmuth

by

xbizo

Looking Back, Gio's Glove Saved the Yankees and Stopped the Indians and a Potential Game 3

Wednesday night it was the glove of a former Indian that saved the day for the Yankees, stopping a couple late potential Indians runs and allowing New York to come up down one instead of three. Had the ball gotten through the infield, things could have been drastically different.

Zach Shafron

Fans Couldn't Go to Progressive Field to see the Indians, But That Didn't Stop High TV Ratings in 2020

Indians fans were not allowed in Progressive Field in 2020, but the television ratings on STO remained high yet again this season, even slightly higher than in 2019 according to Crain's Cleveland Business.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

AL Central Makes a Quick Exit in Extended 2020 MLB Playoffs

It was not a long run for any of the three AL Central teams in the playoffs, as all three were eliminated in the wild card round, ending the seasons of the Twins, Indians and White Sox. That leaves two AL East teams and AL West teams left in the American League for the right to go the ALCS.

Matt Loede

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #7, Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action for the very first time in 2020, and it's a battle of two aces as Shane Bieber goes for the Tribe against Jose Berrios for the Twins at Target Field. Join us all evening long in our second 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Ride Wave of Emotions in Crushing 10-9 Loss to Yankees to End 2020 Season

Matt Loede

by

Richard77