The Indians and The Back-End of The Starting Rotation

The Cleveland Indians certainly have an ace in Shane Bieber (4-3, 3.32 ERA), but he's sitting on the IL with a shoulder injury. Additionally, Zach Plesac (4-3, 4.14 ERA) is somewhat solid in the second slot, but again, he's injured.

Where this team has many questions comes in the form of their 3-4-5 area of the rotation.

Righty Aaron Civale (6-1 3.30 ERA), lefty Sam Hentges (1-1 6.46 ERA) remain in the majors and have shown promise this season.

Unfortunately, Triston McKenzie (1-3 6.89 ERA) recently got sent down to the minors because of a lackluster performance starting for the Indians.

McKenzie, after giving up six runs to the Minnesota Twins in a 10-0 loss, took a trip down to Columbus. A truly disappointing outing for the 23-year-old that really needed to prove something.

It is easy to note the poor earned run averages for many of the Indians starters. Clearly, those have to be reduced in the coming weeks and months if this team wants any type of success.

One positive for the Indians is Aaron Civale and that record of 6-1 the right-hander sports. That is actually tied for the most wins in the American League.

Now, where do the Indians go from here in regards to the rotation?

One option is attempting to make a trade with another team to try and acquire another starter to make up for the loss of McKenzie. The team would have to find another starter without giving up too much in return.

That may be difficult in this market.

Another option is simply playing it out. Allowing McKenzie to try and prosper in the minors before bringing back a pitcher that does have a ton of potential back up to the big leagues.

Plesac, Civale and Hentges must simply perform better in order to help the team win.