Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

The Indians are Getting a Best-Case Scenario with Brad Hand and James Karinchak

Casey Drottar

Back in May, I wrote an article titled ‘The Cleveland Indians Need James Karinchak to Make Brad Hand Expendable.’

The thought process was simple. Facing a year without ticket revenue and eventually having to decide what to do with closer Brad Hand’s $10 million option for next season, the Indians needed James Karinchak to make said decision easier for them. If the popular prospect could thrive in the bigs, Cleveland could feel more at peace with the idea of declining Hand’s option over the winter.

Sure, the Indians weren’t rooting for the veteran to struggle. Heck, in a perfect world, Karinchak sees big league success while Hand proves still capable of maintaining his role as closer.

Right now, this perfect world is exactly where Cleveland is living.

Karinchak has become a phenomenon for the Indians. Meanwhile, Hand is effectively holding down the fort as the Tribe’s closer. All in all, it’s a textbook best-case scenario.

It didn’t feel like that was taking place as recently as a couple weeks ago.

One year after enduring a late-season tired arm, Hand was still experiencing some shakiness on the mound. Through his first seven appearances on the year, he boasted a 6.35 ERA and gave up seven runs on 5.2 innings pitched. Though his 23.3% strikeout rate was strong, he was walking 13.3% of the batters he faced.

For a minute, it seemed as though Cleveland would be forced to find a replacement even before Hand’s option was up for consideration. Considering the Indians’ frequent struggles with run production, the team simply couldn’t afford to deal with an untrustworthy closer.

At the moment, it appears said concern is no longer relevant.

Barring a single hit allowed on August 18, Hand’s last four outings have been spotless. He’s faced 13 batters, striking out six and allowing no walks. Only twice has he even allowed hard contact, with hitters averaging an exit velocity of just 85.0 mph during this time frame.

Hand’s WHIP throughout his first seven outings of the year was an alarmingly high 1.59. Over his next four, he held a WHIP of 0.25.

As for Karinchak, to say he’s lived up to his expectations wouldn’t be effusive enough. Where Hand created doubt early on this year, his setup man has been a sure thing all season long.

Karinchak’s stat line reads like something out of a video game. He’s allowed just one earned run in 16.2 innings pitched (0.54 ERA), striking out 51.7% of the batters he’s faced thus far this season. Despite a notably high walk rate (10.0%), Karinchak’s ERA- and FIP- are each 88% better than league average.

According to Baseball Savant, luck isn’t playing any factor in his success, either.

Karinchak is currently in the 100th percentile for every one of the outlet’s expected outcome statistics, which analyze quality of contact with each batted ball allowed to provide a clearer look at a player’s performance. In fact, he tops every single pitcher in the majors when it comes to xERA (1.03), xBA (0.93), xSLG (.125) and xwOBA (.159).

Simply put, even if Hand does experience an on-mound setback, the Indians have a more than capable backup ready and waiting in the wings.

Which, frankly, highlights the beauty of the situation for Cleveland.

The team needed to see proof Karinchak was legit, and received it. Despite this, the Tribe is still getting quality outings from Hand, ensuring no midseason shake-ups are required. It’s a best-of-both-worlds scenario, one which opens up a handful of options for Cleveland.

For one, the team can confidently tab Karinchak as its closer of the future. This allows Cleveland to decline Hand’s option this winter without having to worry about finding a replacement. Emmanuel Clase -- the flame-throwing reliever who returns from suspension next season -- should be more than ready to replace Karinchak as the setup man.

Or, the Indians could choose to pick up Hand’s option for 2021.

This would certainly serve as a surprising move, considering the $10 million he’s owed currently ranks as the sixth highest closer salary in the league next season.

Still, picking it up would put the Indians right back in the situation they’re presently experiencing, with the back end of the bullpen looking solid and a viable backup option available should Hand experience inconsistency.

But that’s a conversation for another day. For now, the Indians can sit back and embrace their current setup.

Cleveland needed Karinchak to prove he could be a reliable safety net should any setbacks occur at closer. It’s safe to say that mission is accomplished. Yet, with Hand finding his groove, said safety net hasn’t been necessary.

From the team’s perspective, what more could you ask for?

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Clevinger Takes a Massive Step Towards Regaining the Trust of the Indians Clubhouse

Wednesday night Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger made his first start for the Indians since August 5th against the Reds. It was more than just a normal start, as the man called "Sunshine" not only had to pitch well to prove his worth, but also had to regain the trust of his teammates, something that was not going to come easy after the breach of trust both he and fellow teammate Zach Plesac were guilty of after violating team rules in Chicago in early August.

Matt Loede

Pitching Matchups for the Indians Weekend Series in St.Louis

The Indians take a rare trip to St.Louis this weekend as they will take on the Cardinals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. St.Louis comes into the series having only played 20 games at 11-9, while the Indians sit seven games over .500 at 19-12 after 31 games.

Matt Loede

Indians OF Greg Allen Speaks Out on the Social Issues Dividing the United States

Indians outfielder Greg Allen normally doesn't get much air time with the local media, but Wednesday night after the team's 6-3 win he spoke out about the ongoing social issues in the United States that seem to be dividing the nation, as well as the situation with the Indians and how they will treat the return of pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac.

Matt Loede

by

pjjjjjj19

What Kind of Options Do the Indians Have Less Than a Week Before the Trade Deadline?

The Indians still have some time before the MLB trade deadline hits, and the team has been busy looking around the league at what possibly could help them get better. Having their own players hit better would be a start, but if that doesn't happen there are a few options out there to try and make a run for a player from another squad.

Mark Warmuth

by

Richard77

Game 31 Observations: A Night of Healing and Victory as Indians Take Rubber Match Against Twins in 6-3 Win

Indians starter Mike Clevinger had a tough first two innings in his return to the rotation on Wednesday night, but settled down over his last four innings as Jose Ramirez hit a three-run homer and the team scored three in the 8th inning against reliever Sergio Romo to top the Twins 6-3 at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Mariners Won't Play Wednesday Against the Padres Following Team Vote

Following the lead of the Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks, the Seattle Mariners announced on Wednesday that they would not be playing their scheduled game against the San Diego Padres. The move comes in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Matt Loede

What Are the Indians Odds of Making the Postseason 30 Games Into the 2020 Season?

The Indians are exactly halfway through the season as they get set to play the rubber match against the Twins Wednesday night at Progressive Field. The team being six games over .500 means that they are in a favorable position to make the postseason. What exactly are the odds for the team with 30 games left in the regular season to make it to playing postseason baseball?

Matt Loede

MLB DFS Roster Advice and Predictions: Wednesday Aug. 26th

Carlos Santana sticks out as a top target to roster for DFS lineups on Wednesday as the Indians play host to the Twins at Progressive Field on trying to cut the lead to 1.5 games.

Matt Loede

Indians Say They Are Ready to "Turn the Page" and Welcome Back Clevinger to the Team's Clubhouse

The Cleveland Indians have had to deal with the ongoing clubhouse situation with pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac for now close to three weeks, but things are about to come to a head Wednesday when Clevinger returns to the team.

Matt Loede

Indians Rival White Sox Make History Against Pirates as Giolito Throws a No-No

2019 AL All-Star Lucas Giolito made history on Tuesday night in Chicago, throwing a no-hitter against the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates for the team's 19th no-hitter in the history of the franchise. Giolito walked one or would have had a perfect game, but still had 13 strikeouts in the 4-0 win to get Chicago to 18-12 on the season.

Matt Loede