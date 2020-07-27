Cleveland Baseball Insider
The Indians' Bullpen Kicked Off the 2020 Season on the Right Note

Casey Drottar

I’ll open this with some obvious and necessary caveats.

Yes, it’s early.

Yes, it’s only one series, which took place against the less than imposing bats of the Kansas City Royals.

Still, entering the 2020 season, there was a notable amount of uncertainty hovering over the Cleveland Indians’ bullpen. With that in mind, it was important for this unit to mitigate any concerns as early as possible.

Barring a couple hiccups here and there, Cleveland’s relievers were able to do just that. While there’s still work to be done when it comes to earning trust, the Indians’ relief corps opened this season on the right foot.

Based on stats alone, it seems a bit odd to question the credibility of Cleveland’s bullpen. For the most part, this is the same unit which posted the third-best ERA in the majors last year (3.76). Tyler Clippard was the only significant contributor to depart over the winter, replaced this season by popular prospect James Karinchak.

At the same time, there was reason to wonder whether last year was an instance of overachievement. None of the team’s most heavily-utilized relievers were known for throwing with high velocity, while the bullpen collectively notched only 526 strikeouts in 2019, a number topped by all but one team.

More notably, it seemed every member of Cleveland’s pen entered this season with at least one question mark hovering overhead.

Closer Brad Hand was an All-Star last year, but his bout with a tired arm plagued him throughout the back half of the campaign.

Karinchak boasts a tantalizing two-pitch combo, but also dealt with control issues during his time in the minors.

Nick Wittgren was one of last season’s biggest surprises (2.81 ERA), though his hard-hit rate jumping from 37.6% to 50% year-over-year was certainly worth monitoring.

Both Adam Cimber and Oliver Pérez had righty-lefty splits which made one curious to see how they’d handle the new three-batter minimum rule implemented this season.

There were also reasons to wonder how newcomers Cam Hill (no big league experience) and Dominic Leone (12.2% walk rate last season) would fare in the months ahead.

So, despite not facing a formidable foe this past weekend, it was still important for Cleveland’s pen to open the year by easing some concerns. For the most part, that’s exactly what happened.

Collectively, the Indians’ pen allowed two hits and three walks in nine innings pitched, striking out ten. It was the only relief unit in the majors to make it through the weekend without allowing a single earned run.

Yes, technically Karinchak was saddled with the loss Saturday night after giving up the go-ahead run in the tenth. However, it’s difficult to blame him for falling victim to the league’s new rule of starting each extra inning with a runner on second, especially after said run came across the plate via two straight sacrifice outs.

From an individual standpoint, several Indians relievers were able to buck their respective red flags, if only for this weekend.

Control didn’t appear to be much of an issue for Karinchak, who only walked one batter in 2.0 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Wittgren generated mostly minimal contact from opposing hitters, allowing just one hard hit ball during two separate appearances.

Though he struggled against right-handed hitters last season, Pérez showed no signs of trouble yesterday, striking out both righties he faced during a scoreless inning of work. A couple frames later, Hill ensured his major league debut was a success, striking out one while not allowing a single baserunner.

Obviously, we have to hammer home the “small sample size” caveat again. One positive weekend hardly means there’s nothing to worry about with Cleveland’s pen.

Additionally, there were a couple concerns worth keeping an eye on in the weeks ahead.

For one, while Hand notched his first save of the season Friday night, his fastballs lacked some zip. The average velocity on his four-seamer (90.4) was notably lower than what he displayed with that pitch last season (92.7).

Likewise, Cimber’s historical struggles with lefties weren’t completely alleviated, as he was unable to keep his pitches in the zone against southpaw hitter Nicky Lopez. Leone also ran into some control issues Sunday afternoon, throwing more than a few pitches which landed well outside the strike zone.

Despite this, the Indians’ bullpen escaped the weekend unscathed.

Again, an effective showing against the Royals hardly confirms there’s no need to worry about Cleveland’s relievers. Yet, it was still important for the pen to start the season on the right note.

Though there are a couple trouble areas to look out for, going three straight games without allowing an earned run certainly qualifies as a quality start.

Game #3 Observations: Carrasco Makes a Successful Return as Indians Bats Come to Life in 9-2 Win over Royals

Led by 10 K's for Carlos Carrasco the Indians topped the Kansas City Royals 9-2 at Progressive Field Sunday, taking two of three from their AL Central rivals. The Indians pounded out 13 hits in the win, and Jose Ramirez hit a pair of homers to lead the team's offense, which scored just two runs apiece in the first two games.

Matt Loede

Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Rips New Extra Inning "Runner" Rule - “This Isn’t Travel Ball"

Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger didn't hold back when speaking to the media Saturday on if he liked the new "automatic runner" rule in extra innings for the 60-game 2020 season. The pitcher said that it's not a good rule and that other teams should feel the same way about it.

Matt Loede

Game #2 Observations: Royals Edge Out Indians 3-2 in 10 Innings as Tribe Fails to Take Advantage of Late Chances

The Indians fell to 1-1 on the young season Saturday at Progressive Field as the Royals executed having a runner start on second base in the 10th inning perfectly, scoring a run to edge out the Tribe 3-2. Mike Clevinger allowed two first inning homers, but settled in and went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. The Indians will look to win the rubber match of the series Sunday.

Matt Loede

The Three Batter Rule Works to the Indians Edge in Friday's Opening Win

Among the rule changes of 2020 in Major League Baseball, one of them is that a relief pitcher must throw to three batters. Friday in the Indians opening night 2-0 win over the Kansas City Royals, the new rule worked to perfection for the team, as Adam Cimber, Nick Wittgren and Brad Hand all threw scoreless and hitless innings in the Tribe win.

Mark Warmuth

The Cleveland Indians Continue to Confirm a Nickname Change is Inevitable

Indians owner Paul Dolan sat down with members of the Tribe on Thursday, speaking to them about a number of issues including the potential of a name change. From a number of perspectives it appears that the Indians are on their way to changing the name of the franchise, likely to do it prior to the 2021 season.

Casey Drottar

Indians Pitching Probables Against Royals and White Sox

The Tribe will play two more against the Royals before they welcome the Chicago White Sox to Progressive Field starting on Monday. The pitching matchups for the next few days for the Indians and their two opponents are set, with Mike Clevinger getting the start Saturday against Brady Singer who makes his MLB debut.

Matt Loede

Bieber Maturing Right Before Indians Fans Eyes; Learning on the Fly to Be an Ace

Indians opening night starter Shane Bieber was dominant in his start Friday against the Kansas City Royals. He struck out 14 batters in just six innings, and helped the team to a 2-0 win. Bieber in his third season is becoming the ace of the Indians staff with Mike Clevinger, and is slowly becoming a voice of leadership in the Tribe clubhouse.

Zach Shafron

Game #1 Observations: Bieber's 14 K's Dominates the Royals in Indians Opening Night 2-0 Win

The Indians pitching dominated the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, with starter Shane Bieber leading the way with an Indians opening day record 14 strikeouts as Cleveland opened the 2020 campaign with a 2-0 win over Kansas City. Bieber tied Hall of Famer Randy Johnson for the most K's on opening day, as Johnson struck out 14 White Sox in Seattle on March 31st 1996. Brad Hand worked the ninth for his first save of 2020.

Matt Loede

Is Indians Pitcher Shane Bieber Worth the Risk in Friday's Daily Fantasy Lineups?

If you are jumping on the daily fantasy train for opening day in baseball, one pitcher you should for sure take a long look at is Indians starter Shane Bieber, who has a very good and favorable matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Wearing Road Uniforms at Home, Not Displaying Nickname

The move was announced as a way for the team to show unity as well as fight against social injustice. It will be only for opening night.

Matt Loede