The Indians Bunting Has Taken a Step...Forward...in 2021

You might think the Cleveland Indians lead the American League in sacrifice bunts, but you would be wrong. They are actually fourth. The Royals, Angels, and surprisingly the White Sox all have more sacrifices than the Tribe's 18 for the season.



On the other hand, the top four teams in AL in runs scored have all moved runners over via the bunt less than ten times each. Chicago is fifth in runs scored, but the Twins are sixth, and they have sacrificed seven times.



Good offensive teams don't bunt often. Now, that could be a "chicken or the egg" argument, but it is frustrating to many fans that the Indians try to sacrifice as much as they do.



The only way to measure a baseball game is the number of outs. It famously has no clock. So, it seems very strange to give up an out when most times, it really doesn't enhance your ability to score.



The latest example came up Saturday in a 2-2 game in the seventh inning after Oscar Mercado led off with an infield hit, and Andres Gimenez, who was trying to bunt, walked to put runners on first and second with no one out and the top of the order coming up.



Myles Straw, hitting .277 right now, and with a .336 OBP was asked to lay one down and popped up to the pitcher, making the first out, and not moving the runners.



First, Straw makes good contact and has tremendous speed, so his chances of being doubled up on a ground ball are pretty slim. Why ask one of your better hitters to deliberately make an out?



When we first started following baseball, early in games, if a leadoff hitter got on base in the first inning, the #2 hole hitter would bunt him over for the three hole hitter, traditionally the best hitter on the team. And in those days, that guy was a .300 hitter, meaning he had a reasonable chance to get a hit.



We understand the game isn't played like that anymore. But several times this season, the Indians have sacrificed when the next hitter is batting in the low .200's. Why give up an out for that situation?



We also get that you don't want to bunt someone over when it opens first base and the opposing team will likely walk the next hitter. Really, for the Indians, that means not taking the bat out of Jose Ramirez' hands, so Amed Rosario should never be bunting.



And giving up an out early in a game, particularly when the other team's pitcher is average or below average is just dumb.

Last week, the Indians were trying to bunt in the first three innings of a game started by Texas' Jordan Lyles, who came into the game with an ERA over 5.00.

There is an old baseball adage that says when you play for one run, sometimes you get just that, one run. And there is a time for doing that, usually in the late innings of a tie game, where one run gives you a victory.



Otherwise, let players swing the bat. They might just NOT make an out.