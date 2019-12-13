Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

The Indians Can Trade Francisco Lindor and Still Contend, if It's Not Their Only Move

Casey Drottar

The Cleveland Indians are entering the new year with plenty of aspirations.

They want to contend in 2020.

They also have a marquee player in Francisco Lindor, one they believe they can’t afford and therefore don’t want to lose for nothing, instead netting out the most value they can get via trade. Despite initially insisting they prefer not to move him, reports indicate trade talks are starting to heat up.

To many, the idea of Cleveland contending in 2020 goes out the window the second the trigger is pulled on a trade of Lindor. It doesn’t have to be that way, though. The Indians can still aspire to win the AL Central this season even if they part with their franchise player.

Of course, this is dependent on one key stipulation – a trade of Lindor can’t be their only big move of the winter.

First thing’s first – if Cleveland is going to move a talent of Lindor’s caliber, it needs to get top value in return. Based on the latest rumors – which indicate the Tribe has its sights set on Los Angeles Dodgers prospects Gavin Lux (SS) and Dustin May (RHP) – it seems the team is aware of this.

Let’s say the Indians can successfully pry away the Dodgers’ top prospects (among a few other pieces). Provided such a deal goes through, ownership will have a tough job on its hands when it comes to selling the belief that the team still expects to contend for a World Series.

Said task can be made much easier if Cleveland follows up this trade with a few other big moves.

In dealing Lindor, the Indians would free up a projected $16.7 million they would’ve owed him in arbitration. This also comes after they opted out of Jason Kipnis’ contract, paying him $2.5 million to avoid the $16.5 million tab they’d have been on the hook for if he stuck around.

Top it off with the $15-20 million Cleveland freed up after dealing Trevor Bauer and avoiding arbitration with him, and the team has a sizable chunk of change to work with.

Of course, if the Indians still think they can contend after a Lindor trade, they actually have to use these available funds.

It sounds like an obvious statement. Cleveland clearly wouldn’t just let all that additional budget sit there, right?

Well, that’s exactly what happened last offseason.

Cleveland watched Michael Brantley, Andrew Miller and Cody Allen walk out the door for nothing last winter. With the money left behind by their departures, the Indians…did very little. Minor pick-ups were made to patch up the bullpen, while Hanley Ramirez and Carlos Gonzalez represented the Tribe’s “big splash signings.”

To their credit, the Indians still found a way to chase the postseason all the way ‘til the final week of last season despite choosing not to replace departed All Stars. However, they’d be foolish to assume the same outcome would occur after trading Lindor and following such a move with next to nothing.

Moving your franchise player to free up money and add marquee prospects doesn’t put Cleveland any closer to contender status. It’d be an almost laughable response to the Minnesota Twins’ 2019 dominance and the active winter the Chicago White Sox are having.

Bottom line – the Indians can’t trade one of the best players in the league, then pin their hopes to contend solely on the prospects they get back in exchange.

The extra funds can’t just sit there as savings. It can be used to effectively plug the hole at second base (or third, depending on what the plan is with Jose Ramirez), while also shoring up a bullpen which could use some upgrades and eliminating a question mark in the outfield.

Or, the Indians could just leave the money alone, setting it aside to collect dust in an effort to cut payroll for the second straight season.

If they take this route, though, if they move Lindor solely to collect prospects and financial wiggle room, there’s no point in insisting their goal is still to win a World Series. The only way Cleveland can push that narrative and avoid being met with eye-rolls and drops in ticket sales is to use the money it’s freed up to improve a roster which won’t be able to realistically contend without upgrades.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JXDubya
JXDubya

Big problem even with Lindor "fans" don't care or believe. So what's REALLY the point in keeping Lindor anyways. Even with him no one shows up or cares.

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If the Indians Want to Trade Corey Kluber, They Need to Do it Now

Casey Drottar

If the Indians really want to move two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and get a decent amount for him, this is probably the best time to do it if you are the Indians front office.

An Important Part of Evaluating the Corey Kluber Trade Is What Comes Next

T.J. Zuppe

Trading Corey Kluber had to satisfy two conditions to ultimately make sense. Otherwise, why?

Antonetti Says (Again) He Expects Lindor to Be on the Indians Roster Opening Day

Matt Loede

With Corey Kluber officially in Texas with the Rangers, the attention of the Indians now could turn to Francisco Lindor, another player who could be moved.

Indians Acquire Outfielder and Relief Pitcher From Texas for Corey Kluber

Matt Loede

The Indians trade of two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber on Sunday netted them a couple positions of need from the Texas Rangers that hopefully will pan out in the deal for the starting pitcher.

Indians and Padres Chatting About a Potential Deal for Kluber

Matt Loede

Last year the Padres and Indians spoke about a potential deal for starter Corey Kluber, and again in 2019 the same two teams are talking about a deal for the very same pitcher.

Report: Indians Sending Pitcher Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers

Matt Loede

The Indians are set to send two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texans Rangers in a move that will save them $17.5 million in 2020.

Could Aggressiveness Help Indians Catcher Roberto Perez be Even Better in 2020?

T.J. Zuppe

Roberto Perez captured his first career Gold Glove last year, slashing .239/.321/.452 with a career-high 24 homers in 2019, finishing with a 98 wRC+ (100 is a league average run-creation rate), generating offense at a clip 13 percent higher than the average catcher. But as is the case with any greedy individual, the natural reaction is to ponder if things could be even better.

Indians Set to Exercise Patience When it Comes to Looking for Deals for Lindor and Kluber

Matt Loede

If there's one thing that the Indians have shown in the last two seasons when it comes to dealing superstars, it's that they are in no hurry. Once again in 2019 look for them to exercise the upmost patience if they wind up dealing Francisco Lindor or Corey Kluber

Non-Tender Wave Makes Tyler Naquin’s 2020 Crucial

Alex Hooper

The Indians have been very careful about giving out tenders to players that might not be able to contribute to the team for one reason or another, and when it comes to outfielder Tyler Naquin, again the team is going to have a tough decision to make.

Could Mike Clevinger Be Part of the Deal if the Indians and Dodgers Make a Trade?

Matt Loede

The Indians and Dodgers have been chatting about a mega deal about shortstop Francisco Lindor recently, but there's word now that Indians popular starting pitcher Mike Clevinger may also be part of a possible deal with Los Angeles.