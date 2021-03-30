The Indians Center Field Conundrum

Remember the days when it was Grady Sizemore or Kenny Lofton that played center field for the Cleveland Indians?

Well, those days are in the past and this current team is searching for an everyday center fielder to anchor the outfield for the Indians of 2021.



Many have cited the likes of Amed Rosario to take that role for this team. However, there has been some shaky defense from the former Met this spring.

The Indians may look to start the season with outfielder Ben Gamel until Rosario is able to prove readiness for the starting center field position.



Last season for the Mets, Rosario hit .252 with four home runs and 15 runs batted in. For the Brewers, Gamel hit .237, had three home runs and 10 runs batted in.

In summation, neither player really jumps out as a superstar to represent that center field position this upcoming season.



After all, neither Oscar Mercado nor Bradley Zimmer made the major league club which surprised the majority of the fanbase.

Those were two players that had played on the Indians in past seasons and many thought would have an opportunity to play center field heading into this year.



Frankly, it appears as if the Indians are willing to settle for mediocrity at that center field position. At least for the time being to begin the 2021 season.

It is possible that one of the two aforementioned players does surprise everyone and puts up numbers that are much better than in previous years.



Of course, a baseball team’s success is not determined by one played alone. Even so, center field is an important position to anchor the outfield.

It would be nice for the Indians to solidify that spot heading into the beginning of this upcoming season. That remains to be seen due to the decisions made by the front office and management.