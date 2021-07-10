The Indians Continue to Live by the Homer - Die by the Homer

Entering play Thursday night the Indians were in the midst of a nine-game losing streak that didn't look as if it would end anytime soon.

The team though found itself tied at four entering the bottom of the 9th, and they put the game in the hands of Franmil Reyes after an intentional walk to Jose Ramirez.

With two outs and the pressure on, Reyes crushed a pitch to the bleachers for a walk-off three-run homer to lift the team to a 7-4 win.

To say the win was much needed is an understatement, as the club was quickly starting to fall further and further behind the White Sox in the AL Central.

Instead the Indians jumped back to a game over .500 at 43-42, and entering Friday they were 7.5 back of Chicago in the division.

Here's Reyes' heroics from Thursday night:

Fast forward to Friday night. Triston McKenzie started the night by striking out the side, and the Indians took an early lead on a Bradley Zimmer single making it 1-0.

The game stayed that way till McKenzie was in the showers in the 8th inning, as Kansas City tied it on a Jorge Soler homer to make it a 1-1 game.

The Tribe had just four hits entering the ninth, but again the team was bailed out by the long ball.

This time it was slugger Bobby Bradley, who got a hold of a pitch and drove it into the seats for the win, sending the crowd home happy.

The victory puts the team at 44-42, and keeps them 7.5 back of the White Sox in the AL Central.

Earlier this season a lot was made that the Tribe offense was built around homers, and Thursday and Friday that fact was never more evident.

As this team gets healthy, there should be more chances for this team to flex its muscle and hit some memorable homers.

For now, the team can take a deep breath as it gets set to enter the All-Star break after the next two games, and hopefully getting healthy will remain a priority for this group who have shown heart all season doing what they can to stay in the playoff race.