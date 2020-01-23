Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

The Indians Could Need Nolan Jones in 2020

Alex Hooper

Blocked at third base by José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians top prospect Nolan Jones found himself amid many trade rumors over the past year. At one of the positions the team did not need immediately, and in the middle of a breakout season, Jones was a sensible inclusion in any optimistic deal to add a veteran.

With the acquisition of César Hernández, Jones is back in a similar position, blocked by Ramírez, and money tied up at second base, holding Ramírez at the hot corner.

On Tuesday, MLB Pipeline named Jones the third-best third base prospect in the game, labeling him a 30-homer threat down the line. For a team barreling towards the end of one competitive cycle, such an asset would likely play better in the future than as a trade piece in the short term.

So how long can Indians fans plan to wait before they see their next big thing? Not long, relatively speaking, as many outlets like Pipeline project Jones to appear at some point in the 2020 season.

Excelling from High-A to Double-A in 2019, Jones will need to replicate his results consistently to get a big-league look in 2020. The plan is for the 21-year-old to stay at third long-term, making the transition from shortstop as an amateur. Without consistent growth on the corner, Jones’ career could be stifled by a move to first base or a corner outfield spot.

Jones could have been ready for a move from Double-A to Triple-A to start the season based on his offensive production alone, but UCL surgery to end his fall campaign also put an end to that remote possibility.

So what would it take to see Jones in an Indians uniform in 2020? On the field, the growth defensively is likely the biggest factor. The bat may not be completely ready, but his plate control could help him hold his own right away. Steamer projects Jones would have the 6-best WAR (1.7) among Indians position players, plate appearances all equal at 600 apiece, but doing so with a 92 wRC+ and .736 OPS.

If the defense improves, and the bat holds strong, Jones would have a decent chance at a September call up. Even that comes with a caveat, as teams will only be allowed a 28-man roster in September 2020, meaning Jones will have to be worth using service time.

Injuries happen, so there is a chance Jones is needed well before September. Even if Ramírez went down for an extended period, the first shot would be given to Christian Arroyo or Yu Chang, depending on who breaks camp with the club. If it were Hernández who went down, Arroyo is capable of playing up the middle, with Francona-favorite Ernie Clement waiting in the wings. The team could pepper in a few minor-league veterans before the end of Spring Training, further buffering from Jones’ debut.

Not to say that Jones could not play himself above that group, or alternately, they play the farmhand up themselves. The odds are against Jones being a significant piece for the Indians this season, which is what the club probably wishes anyway. Yet it stands to reason that things could go wrong enough that the parties are forced together early.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paul Dolan Goes Back to the "Enjoy Him" Line Regarding Lindor During Sports Awards Speech

It seemed that Indians owner Paul Dolan couldn't help himself on Wednesday night at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, using the end of his speech to go back to the 'enjoy him' line pertaining to shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Matt Loede

Some Indians Prospects to Keep an Eye On in 2020 as Spring Training Gets Closer

The Indians have a number of top prospects as they start their journey of looking to be a contender again in the American League in 2020, with some of those prospects set to make their Major Legue debut sooner than later.

Matt Loede

How Will the Indians Combat the 3-Batter Minimum Rule?

Indians manager Terry Francona isn't a fan of baseball's impending three-batter rule. Just how much will it impact his managing?

T.J. Zuppe

Could One or More of These Free Agent Arms Help the Indians Pen in 2020?

The Indians have lost some bullpen arms this offseason, but with spring training closing in there's more than enough names still out there that can help this team and the pen in 2020

Mark Warmuth

Can the Indians Get Another Big Season Out of Carlos Santana?

The Indians got a great season in 2019 from returning 1B/DH Carlos Santana. Can he have that same type of MVP season for the franchise when they take the field in 2020?

Casey Drottar

Is Yasiel Puig really worth the upgrade?

Yasiel Puig is better than Daniel Johnson. Yasiel Puig will cost more than Daniel Johnson. Does the former make enough of a difference for the Cleveland Indians?

Alex Hooper

by

joedean

It's Make or Break in 2020 for Indians OF Bradley Zimmer

The Indians have been patient in waiting for outfielder Bradley Zimmer to return from injuries and regain the form that made him a top prospect in the organization. It seems that 2020 is a make or break year for the center fielder.

Casey Drottar

by

cdrottar

Cryptic Clevinger Comments No Longer Need Decoding

Mike Clevinger's cryptic comment after the 2018 ALDS between the Astros and Indians makes more sense following the sign-stealing scandal.

T.J. Zuppe

Can the Indians Make Up the Difference for the Twins and White Sox Offseason Pickups

After an offseason of pickups by the Twins and White Sox, many are tossing the Indians chances of winning the AL Central aside. Do they have enough to make up the difference of their rivals offseason signings?

Mark Warmuth

The Latest Indians Over/Under Win Total is 86, Which Way are You Leaning?

With spring training starting in less than a month, there's predictions coming out about the win total for the teams in the AL Central, including the Indians and last year's champion Twins.

Matt Loede

by

Josef_Koba