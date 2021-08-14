Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Search
The Indians Embarrassed Themselves In A Different Way

The Indians Embarrassed Themselves In A Different Way

Author:
Publish date:

Seeing the score 17-0 and one would expect that to be the end result of a very disappointing football game for the losing team. 

However, that was the final score of the Indians game against the A’s on Thursday, August 12 at Progressive Field. It brought the Tribe’s record to 55-58.

What's the most noticeable part of all of this is the fact that the Indians gave up 17 runs in the loss. 

That just simply doesn’t happen in baseball games. Yet starting pitcher Eli Morgan and relievers Justin Garza, Francisco Perez, Alex Young and Blake Parker combined to give up that extremely large amount of runs.

Let’s pause for a moment and take a closer look at score. Sure, the 17 is a joke to the team and the coaching staff. Then, the true problem arose.

Zero runs on three hits by the Indians offense. Those knocks by SS Amed Rosario, C Wilson Ramos and RF Oscar Mercado. 

It’s obvious that no team is going to win a game in giving up 17 runs. It’s just as clear that victory is impossible in getting shutout on three hits total.

The Indians essentially showed such poor performance on both sides of the ball. One may argue it was actually a good game to score zero runs cause say the team put up a 10 spot and still lost due to the fact that 17 runs were given up. That would not be good.

As the season winds down it’s clear this team has a lot of work and many issues that need to be addressed. Certainly, losing manager Terry Francona doesn’t make it easy. Even so, baseball is baseball and these types of performances are horrific.

Tribe hot dogs
News

PETA Starts a Petition For the Indians to Include a veggie dog mascot in Hot Dog Derby

Oakland As
Opinion

The Indians Embarrassed Themselves In A Different Way

Braldey Zimmer
Opinion

Bradley Zimmer And His Future In Cleveland

justingarza
Prospects

Indians Behind the Dream – Justin Garza

Bobby Bradley
Opinion

Is the Indians Youth Movement Enough to Stay in the AL Central or WC Race?

Progressive Field
News

Indians Show Signs of Life in Victory Over Tigers

Cal Quantrill
Opinion

Indians Starters Doing the Job

Progressive Field Gets No Love in SI's Latest Best Ballparks Poll
News

A New Lease On Life For Cleveland Baseball