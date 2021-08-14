The Indians Embarrassed Themselves In A Different Way

Seeing the score 17-0 and one would expect that to be the end result of a very disappointing football game for the losing team.

However, that was the final score of the Indians game against the A’s on Thursday, August 12 at Progressive Field. It brought the Tribe’s record to 55-58.

What's the most noticeable part of all of this is the fact that the Indians gave up 17 runs in the loss.

That just simply doesn’t happen in baseball games. Yet starting pitcher Eli Morgan and relievers Justin Garza, Francisco Perez, Alex Young and Blake Parker combined to give up that extremely large amount of runs.

Let’s pause for a moment and take a closer look at score. Sure, the 17 is a joke to the team and the coaching staff. Then, the true problem arose.

Zero runs on three hits by the Indians offense. Those knocks by SS Amed Rosario, C Wilson Ramos and RF Oscar Mercado.

It’s obvious that no team is going to win a game in giving up 17 runs. It’s just as clear that victory is impossible in getting shutout on three hits total.

The Indians essentially showed such poor performance on both sides of the ball. One may argue it was actually a good game to score zero runs cause say the team put up a 10 spot and still lost due to the fact that 17 runs were given up. That would not be good.

As the season winds down it’s clear this team has a lot of work and many issues that need to be addressed. Certainly, losing manager Terry Francona doesn’t make it easy. Even so, baseball is baseball and these types of performances are horrific.