Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

The Indians’ Lineup is Suffering From a Franmil Reyes Power Outage

Casey Drottar

Franmil Reyes is back.

Well, he was. I found myself implying as much last month, when the Cleveland Indians’ power hitter loudly shook off a lukewarm start to the 2020 campaign.

While he was tormenting opposing pitching, the team around him was holding its own offensively, averaging 4.4 runs per game in August. Of the 118 runs Cleveland scored that month, 18.6% were driven in by Reyes.

Things have cooled off a bit since then, as the team is collectively slashing .240/.307/.392 for the month of September. One reason for this is a sudden drop in Reyes’ signature slugging.

While the Indians have more than a few offensive issues to fix as the postseason nears, finding Reyes’ missing power is certainly one of the top priorities.

As mentioned, it seemed as though this problem was already addressed. After looking sluggish early in the season, Reyes’ bat came alive in August.

He slashed .313/.378/.576 for the month, slugging seven home runs and generating a wRC+ 53% above league average. Reyes barreled 20.9% of his batted balls, boasting an absurd 52.2% hard hit rate and an average exit velocity of 94.8 mph. As of September 2, he was leading the American League in batting average.

All in all, though Cleveland’s overall offense remained inconsistent, the team could at least rest assured knowing it was getting frequent production from its most powerful bat.

This is a luxury the Indians no longer enjoy.

After tearing the cover off baseballs at a torrid pace throughout August, Reyes has spent September significantly cooling down.

His batting average (.282) is still fine, while his OBP (.357) remains strong.

However, Reyes’ main claim to fame -- his power -- has all but vanished.

Month-over-month, Reyes has seen a 211 point drop in slugging percentage. His isolated power has fallen from .263 (123 points above average) to .111 (29 points below average).

It gets worse.

Reyes’ exit velocity (89.5), barrel rate (7.1%) and hard hit rate (42.9%) are all down from August. He has just five extra base hits in September, with his lone home run occurring on the first day of the month.

It isn’t as though Reyes is striking out at a higher frequency. In fact, this month’s strikeout rate (29.3%) is a few ticks lower than the number he put up in August (29.7%).

Overall, Reyes just isn’t making as much quality contact as he did the previous month. Even worse, whatever progress he was making against fastballs has significantly dropped off.

As noted last month, Reyes had been making major strides in catching up with a pitch type he sees more frequently than any other. Cleveland’s slugger finished August with a 55% hard hit rate against fastballs, with 10 barrels, six home runs and an average exit velocity of 95.9 mph.

In a sense, it seems as though his ability to effectively hit this pitch type has reverted in September.

To date, he’s only barreled two fastballs this month. Of his eight -- yes, just eight -- hits off this pitch type in September, only three went for extra bases, none leaving the ballpark. Reyes’ average exit velocity against fastballs is down by 4.5 mph, while his hard hit rate is 14% lower.

Is Reyes solely to blame for Cleveland’s team-wide 85 wRC+ being the fifth lowest in the majors? Of course not. Likewise, with a 14.7% walk rate for the month, he’s still finding his way to the base paths.

Still, his trademark is launching baseballs into different area codes. Yet, this is something Reyes hasn’t done since September 1.

If the Indians want to make any significant noise come playoff time, they’ll need him to figure out where he left his missing power.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI and follow Casey Drottar on Twitter @CDrottar19

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analyzing Potential Playoff Opponents for the Indians

The Indians enter the final week of the regular season right now owning the seventh-seed in the American League. If the season ended today they would take on the Chicago White Sox in round one, but there's also a chance with a stumble this week they could take on the number-one seeded Rays. Today we take a look at both of those teams.

Zach Shafron

Pitching Matchups for the Indians Four-Game Series Against the White Sox at Progressive Field

The Indians final homestand begins on Monday night at Progressive Field, as they will play seven games, the first four against the Chicago White Sox. Check out what the pitching matchups look like as of now for the four-game set which kicks off at 6:10pm on Monday night.

Matt Loede

Carlos Santana's Poor Season Carrying Over to the Rest of the Indians Everyday Lineup

The top five in the Indians order simply isn't producing for the Tribe to have had a successful season on offense. At points during the season each player in that top five has gone through a good stretch, with the exception of one, that being veteran Indians first basemen Carlos Santana. It's been a bad year for Santana, who leads the AL in walks at 43, but is hitting just .190.

Mark Warmuth

by

Indiansfanforever

Game #53 Observations: Carrasco's Strong Afternoon Leads Indians to 7-4 Win Over Tigers

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco went seven strong innings, allowing one hit and striking out 11, and Jose Ramirez hit a pair of homers with four RBI as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park by a final of 7-4. The win ends the season series with the Tribe winning seven of 10 matchups with the Tigers.

Matt Loede

Twins Slugger Josh Donaldson on the Umpires - "They Just Don't Care"

Minnesota Twins slugger Josh Donaldson was tossed from Saturday's game after a home run in which he had words with home plate ump Dan Bellino, who had called a check swing strike on Donaldson the pitch before. Donaldson said that umpires in the Majors just "don't care" and that they have "no accountability."

Matt Loede

Trevor Bauer Goes Savage on Houston Astros, Then Gets Owned by Chicago's Tim Anderson

Saturday night Trevor Bauer was the losing pitcher in a 5-0 setback to the Chicago White Sox, but prior to the game went after the Astros, a team he's had a long running rivalry with. It started with a pair of "trash can" cleats, followed by a shirt after the game. Then there was the White Sox Tim Anderson, who returned the favor back to Bauer hitting a homer and telling the Reds broadcast team to tell Bauer to post that video on his website.

Matt Loede

Former Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Suffering from Tightness in Bicep, Astros Verlander Done Till 2022

It wasn't a good day to be a high profile pitcher in Major League Baseball, as fomer Indian and now San Diego Padre hurler Mike Clevinger was pulled from his start with the Padres due to "tightness" in his bicep in his throwing arm. Even more serious is Justin Verlander, who is now done till 2022 after it was announced he will have Tommy John surgery.

Matt Loede

Indians Drop One to Detroit After Eighth Inning Implosion

The Indians short two-game win streak is in the books, as Saturday inside Comerica Park the team couldn't get it to three after an eighth inning meltdown cost the team in a 5-2 loss to the Tigers. The Tribe and Tigers will wrap up their season series for 2020 with a battle on Sunday as the Indians look to take three of four in the series.

Casey Drottar

How Far Did The Indians Fall in the SI MLB Power Rankings This Past Week?

The Indians were finally able to snap their eight-game losing streak Thursday night at Comerica Park, and Friday they followed it up with another win, this time thanks to Zach Plesac, who pitched a gem. Now with a two-game win streak going, how far did the Tribe drop in this week's Sports Illustrated's MLB Power Rankings?

Matt Loede

Game #51 Observations: Zach Plesac Untouchable in Indians’ 1-0 Win Over Detroit

The Indians finally broke their eight-game losing streak on Thursday, and Friday night they needed an excellent outing from starter Zach Plesac to take home yet another win against the Tigers, this time by a score of 1-0. The only run of the game came in the fifth when Francisco Lindor hit a sac fly, and the pitching made it stand up after that.

Casey Drottar

by

Indiansfanforever