Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

The Indians Need to Move SS Francisco Lindor Out of the Leadoff Spot in 2020

Mark Warmuth

The Cleveland Indians need to find a new home for Francisco Lindor.

No, we are not talking about trading the four time All-Star shortstop, who is one of the best players in the game. Rather, we are suggesting skipper Terry Francona find a new spot in the batting order for Lindor, a move that would help the Tribe score more runs.

Francona likes Lindor leading off because he "sets the tone" for the team, and we understand that line of thinking. But everyone knows the shortstop is the team's leader, it's unofficial captain, so why not bat him in a spot the benefits the club more?

First, the job of the leadoff man is to get on base. Lindor's .335 on base percentage last season is nothing special. His lifetime figure is .347, good but not optimal for a guy hitting first.

Cesar Hernandez, recently signed by the Indians to play second base, has a career .352 OBP. Kenny Lofton, the great leadoff man for Cleveland in the 90's, had a .375 mark during his time in northeast Ohio.

However, our biggest reason to drop Lindor in the order is his slugging percentage, which at .518 led the Indians.

It is odd to us that the Tribe's best on base guy, Carlos Santana, batted in the #3 or #4 hole all season, while the player with the best slugging percentage led off virtually every game.

Lindor's walk rate of 7% was his lowest since his rookie season figure of 6.2%. In 2018, he had his best rate at 9.4%.

We understand in today's game, the slugging percentage leader on a team doesn't hit in the #4 hole, and we aren't asking for the manager to hit Lindor there. You want him getting more plate appearances than most players.

Still, wouldn't you want your best power hitter batting with men on base? With Lindor leading off, you are guaranteeing that once a game he comes up with no one on. That doesn't seem optimal.

For us, if you went an two seasons ('18 and '19) with Lindor hitting first, wouldn't it be more prudent to have Santana there?

Santana got on base almost 40% of the time (.397 OBP) last season, and has a career on base percentage of .367. And his slugging percentage was virtually the same (.515) as Lindor's .518 mark.

One of Cleveland biggest problems offensively was getting on base, they ranked 8th in the American League in on base average, dropping from 3rd in 2018.

That's why getting Hernandez was a solid move, his lifetime mark in that category was 48 points more than the man he replaced in Jason Kipnis.

The Indians had only one player, Santana, among the regulars (Yasiel Puig isn't counted because he played only two months here, but had a .377 OBP) that got on base more than 35% of the time.

By contrast, Houston, New York, and Boston all had five, and Minnesota had three. That's a pretty telling statistic.

Jose Ramirez topped the .350 mark in 2016, 2017, and 2018, so if he's very capable of getting on base at a high rate, but that's why we'd be looking in that direction if the Indians are looking for another outfielder.

It's also why we keep coming back to Puig.

We would move Lindor to the #2 or #3 position in the batting order, and would hit Ramirez or Santana (or both) ahead of him.

It might just be a good way to kick start the Indians' attack.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Indians Team Was the Best in the Last Decade?

Matt Loede

There's been plenty of memorable moments and players for the Indians since 2010, but overall which team was the best for the Wahoo's in the last decade?

The Indians Bet on Jake Bauers - Now He Needs to Prove They Were Right

Casey Drottar

The Indians gave Jake Bauers every chance to prove his everyday value to the team in 2019, and while he didn't put up big numbers, it looks like he will have another shot to prove the Indians brass was right in 2020.

Are the Reds at the Front of the List to Make a Deal for Lindor? One Former GM Sees a Deal Coming

Matt Loede

Former Reds GM Jim Bowden has a piece out detailing a year's worth of predictions, and one of those involves the Indians dealing SS Francisco Lindor to their Ohio rival.

If the Indians Are Counting on Franmil Reyes as an Outfield Solution, it's a Risky Move

Casey Drottar

The Indians still have decisions to make when it comes to the outfield, and one player that has experience but shouldn't be counted on as a full-time option is slugger Franmil Reyes.

Omar's Day In Cooperstown May Soon Come

Alex Hooper

The gold-golve shortstop is trending towards the Hall of Fame, and the BBWAA could be the body to elect him.

New Year's Resolutions for the 2020 Cleveland Indians

Alex Hooper

Like anyone, the Cleveland Indians have some things they want to achieve in the new year. Their resolutions are just like yours.

The Most Interesting Indians Plays and Trends of 2019

T.J. Zuppe

The Indians had a healthy combination of expected and unexpected when it came to interesting plays and trends in 2019. As 2020 approaches, let's take one last glimpse at the plays that stood out.

Is a Move to Strengthen the Outfield Next for the Indians?

Mark Warmuth

The Indians infield seems to be set after the team inked second basemen Cesar Hernandez a week ago, is a move to try and get some help for the outfield on the way for the Tribe?

With the Indians and Francisco Lindor, Silence is a Very Good Thing

Casey Drottar

If you ask me when it comes to the rumors about the Indians trading All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor - this silence is a good thing. At least for those who want to see Lindor in an Indians uniform this summer.

Could the New York Mets be a Dark Horse in the Sweepstakes for Indians SS Francisco Lindor?

Matt Loede

While it's been quiet as of late when it comes to the Indians talk of dealing shortstop Francisco Lindor, there's still plenty of teams interested, and one might be in the Big Apple and not be the Yankees.