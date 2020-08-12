The Indians Offense Continues to Be Historically Bad; Is There Any Silver Lining?

The Kansas City Royals have 63 extra base hits on the season, an average of more than three per game. And they rank only ninth in the American League in runs scored per game.



The top three teams in scoring in the AL are as follows--

Houston 5.18 runs 59 XBH

New York 5.18 runs 51 XBH

Detroit 5.13 runs 48 XBH

On the other end of the spectrum are the Cleveland Indians, who rank 14th in the league (second to last) in runs at 3.33, and have just 30 hits that weren't singles.



We are now 18 games into the season, and only four Indians have more than two extra base hits on the season. They are--

Jose Ramirez 7

Francisco Lindor 6

Cesar Hernandez 5

Franmil Reyes 5

What is even worse is there are only two other players (Carlos Santana and Domingo Santana) who have two.



Cleveland ranks dead last in the AL in slugging percentage at .294. To give you an idea of how low that is, last season the Tigers had the least powerful offense in the Junior Circuit. They slugged .388.

Thankfully, the Tribe ranks 3rd in the league in walks, led by Carlos Santana who has taken a free pass 24 times, seven more than anyone else in the AL.



The downside to that is the Indians are below the dreaded "Mendoza line" as a team, with a batting average of .192. So, even with all the walks, the Tribe has an on base percentage of .304, tied for 11th in the circuit.



You might think with all the walks, maybe Terry Francona's squad is playing "small ball", making up for a lack of pop by moving runners, stealing bases, etc.



Nope, Cleveland has stolen just two bases on the season and have actually been caught three times. They have one sacrifice bunt (we know, that makes people happy) and they also have just one sacrifice fly, ahead of only Boston, who have none.



Basically, when it comes to offense, the Indians aren't doing much right.



They've scored 60 runs on the season, and 22 of those came in two games, the third game of the season vs. KC (9) and the last game of the Cincinnati set at Progressive Field when they exploded for 13 tallies.



In the other 16 games this season, the Tribe has crossed the plate just 38 times, for a 2.4 per game average.



Looking at that number, it's really a miracle they sit two games above .500 at 10-8.



(By the way, that miracle is the work of their pitching staff)

Their catchers are a combined 3 for 59 (.051) with no homers and just one run batted in (a bases loaded walk to Beau Taylor), with six walks and 22 strikeouts.



That's pretty bad, but the outfielders (and we aren't counting Reyes here because he's mostly DH'd) are hitting just .135 with 3 HR and 12 RBI.

They've mixed in 21 walks, but have 54 strikeouts in 163 at bats, which for the mathematically challenged is once every three times at the dish.



Those numbers don't include Mike Freeman's two hits on Sunday night against the White Sox, so if you wonder why he may start receiving more playing time, look at the previous paragraph.

Tyler Naquin was activated prior to the Cubs series, and while he isn't exactly Babe Ruth, he may seem that way compared to those ugly numbers.



It is getting to the point that the organization has to find someone who can hit. We are getting to the point where we are close to the 1/6th pole in a normal major league schedule.



Unfortunately, the only real alternative that hasn't been used within the organization that hasn't been used is Jake Bauers. Could he be the next man up?