The Indians Offense Continues to Be Historically Bad; Is There Any Silver Lining?

Mark Warmuth

The Kansas City Royals have 63 extra base hits on the season, an average of more than three per game. And they rank only ninth in the American League in runs scored per game.

The top three teams in scoring in the AL are as follows--

Houston 5.18 runs 59 XBH
New York 5.18 runs 51 XBH
Detroit 5.13 runs 48 XBH

On the other end of the spectrum are the Cleveland Indians, who rank 14th in the league (second to last) in runs at 3.33, and have just 30 hits that weren't singles.

We are now 18 games into the season, and only four Indians have more than two extra base hits on the season. They are--

Jose Ramirez 7
Francisco Lindor 6
Cesar Hernandez 5
Franmil Reyes 5

What is even worse is there are only two other players (Carlos Santana and Domingo Santana) who have two.

Cleveland ranks dead last in the AL in slugging percentage at .294. To give you an idea of how low that is, last season the Tigers had the least powerful offense in the Junior Circuit. They slugged .388.

Thankfully, the Tribe ranks 3rd in the league in walks, led by Carlos Santana who has taken a free pass 24 times, seven more than anyone else in the AL.

The downside to that is the Indians are below the dreaded "Mendoza line" as a team, with a batting average of .192. So, even with all the walks, the Tribe has an on base percentage of .304, tied for 11th in the circuit.

You might think with all the walks, maybe Terry Francona's squad is playing "small ball", making up for a lack of pop by moving runners, stealing bases, etc.

Nope, Cleveland has stolen just two bases on the season and have actually been caught three times. They have one sacrifice bunt (we know, that makes people happy) and they also have just one sacrifice fly, ahead of only Boston, who have none.

Basically, when it comes to offense, the Indians aren't doing much right.

They've scored 60 runs on the season, and 22 of those came in two games, the third game of the season vs. KC (9) and the last game of the Cincinnati set at Progressive Field when they exploded for 13 tallies.

In the other 16 games this season, the Tribe has crossed the plate just 38 times, for a 2.4 per game average.

Looking at that number, it's really a miracle they sit two games above .500 at 10-8.

(By the way, that miracle is the work of their pitching staff)

Their catchers are a combined 3 for 59 (.051) with no homers and just one run batted in (a bases loaded walk to Beau Taylor), with six walks and 22 strikeouts.

That's pretty bad, but the outfielders (and we aren't counting Reyes here because he's mostly DH'd) are hitting just .135 with 3 HR and 12 RBI. 

They've mixed in 21 walks, but have 54 strikeouts in 163 at bats, which for the mathematically challenged is once every three times at the dish.

Those numbers don't include Mike Freeman's two hits on Sunday night against the White Sox, so if you wonder why he may start receiving more playing time, look at the previous paragraph.

Tyler Naquin was activated prior to the Cubs series, and while he isn't exactly Babe Ruth, he may seem that way compared to those ugly numbers.

It is getting to the point that the organization has to find someone who can hit. We are getting to the point where we are close to the 1/6th pole in a normal major league schedule.

Unfortunately, the only real alternative that hasn't been used within the organization that hasn't been used is Jake Bauers. Could he be the next man up?

Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #18, Tuesday at 7:10 p.m ET

The Indians are back at home for a quick two-game series against the team they went toe-to-toe with in the 2016 World Series the Chicago Cubs. The Indians won two of three over the weekend in Chicago against the White Sox, and are one of only a few teams with 10 wins already in 2020. Join our game thread tonight and have your voice heard as we watch this game play out!

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

Mike Clevinger’s Actions Have Severely Complicated His Place in the Indians’ Clubhouse

The Cleveland Indians as a team are in trouble after this past weekend's games in Chicago, as the team had two starting pitchers go out without permission, putting themselves and the rest of the team at risk. Zach Plesac was sent home on Sunday, and Mike Clevinger never told the team he was in that group, and flew home Sunday with the team. His actions have put the team at serious risk.

Casey Drottar

by

Indiansfanforever

Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #19, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m ET

The Indians and Cubs wrap up a short two-game affair at Progressive Field on Wednesday night, as Carlos Carrasco will go for the Indians again Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs. The Indians fell to Chicago 7-1 on Tuesday in a lackluster effort on the offensive side of the ball.

Matt Loede

Indians at Chicago White Sox Game Thread #17, Sunday at 7:10 p.m ET

The Indians and White Sox have had their Sunday day affair shifted to ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, as it's a stellar pitching matchup with two 2019 All-Star players going at it on the mound. Shane Bieber at 3-0 goes for the Tribe against Lucas Giolito for the White Sox. The Indians sit at 9-7 on the year, 1.5 back of the first-place Twins in the AL Central.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Game #18 Observations: Cubs Pound Indians 7-1 as Pen Can't Stop Chicago Offensive Onslaught

The Indians offense was flat while the relief pitching took a beating, as the Tribe opened up their short two-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs with a 7-1 setback which puts them at 10-8 on the season. Adam Plutko filled in for Mike Clevinger on the mound, allowing a run in four innings, but it was three relievers, Cam Hill, Phil Maton and Logan Allen all were beat up for six total runs in the loss.

Matt Loede

Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Releases Statement After Violation of Team Rules in Chicago

It's been a tough 24 hours for Indians hurler Mike Clevinger, who was placed Tuesday on the team's "restricted" list after a violation of team rules over the weekend in Chicago. Clevinger, along with fellow starter Zach Plesac, left the team hotel Saturday night to go out with a group of people in the Windy City. Clevinger, just less than 24 hours after it was announced that he broke team rules, has released a statement on the matter.

Matt Loede

Indians Manager Francona Talks About Health Issues That Forced Him to Return Home During Road Trip

Indians manager Terry Francona was back at Progressive Field on Tuesday speaking to the media for the first time in over a week about his ongoing health issues. It was those issues that forced him to return home from Minnesota back on August 2nd while his team took on the Twins. Francona said he's had an issue now for some 11 months, as well as five or six procedures since March on what's been called a "gastrointestinal condition."

Matt Loede

Indians Sit Pitcher Mike Clevinger After He Also Violated Team Rules in Chicago

Indians number two pitcher Mike Clevinger will sit on Tuesday night, missing his scheduled start against the Chicago Cubs after he violated team rules over the weekend in Chicago. Clevinger reportedly was with teammate Zach Plesac, who was sent home by the team Sunday for violating team rules. Clevinger will be replaced in Tuesday's game by Adam Plutko, who is 1-0 this season for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

From One "Wild Thing" to Another, Sheen Sends Message to Indians Fireball Pitcher Karinchak

New Indians reliever James Karinchak has quickly become a fan favorite after going out and striking out an insane amount of batters in a short time. He also has embraced a Cleveland all-time favorite - the movie "Major League." Karinchak wears the same #99 and the type of glasses that actor Charlie Sheen wore in the 1989 movie. Sheen paid respect to Karinchak in a tweet Sunday night during the Indians 5-4 win in Chicago over the Sox.

Matt Loede

Manager Terry Francona Set to Return to the Indians Dugout Tuesday Night

Indians manager Terry Francona has missed the last eight games due to a "gastrointestinal condition" that landed him in the Cleveland Clinic. It was announced Monday that the manager is set to return to the team on Tuesday night when the team takes on the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede