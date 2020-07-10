Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

The Indians Remain Hamstrung in Their Hopeful Efforts to Keep Francisco Lindor

Zach Shafron

Cleveland Indians fans are certainly getting nervous about the upcoming payout that star shortstop Francisco Lindor is due to receive. This year, it’ll be $17.5 million and then next season will be the last of arbitration.

At 28-years-old and in 2022, Lindor becomes an unrestricted free agent with the ability to sign a contract and play for any team.

Last season, Lindor hit .284 with 32 home runs and 74 runs batted in. Additionally, the man is absolutely stellar with the glove at shortstop.

Recently, the sports world was rocked when quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs signed a contract that could be worth upwards of 500 million over the next 10 years.

What is craziest about this transaction is that the National Football League has a salary cap. Major League Baseball does not. Thus, owners can pay their players any amount without a limitation set by the league.

When it comes to players like Lindor, this gives bigger market teams the advantage over a club such as the Indians. The New York Yankees have no limitations on what they could offer the shortstop heading into that 2022 season.

The Indians have some hindrances when it comes to finances and what the owners can afford to payout.

This is why most star players end up leaving Cleveland and other smaller market teams for more money at some point in their respective careers.

Fans are hoping Lindor doesn’t go down that same path after next season. It is a matter of if the Indians’ owners are willing to pay the superstar, or if Lindor is able to take a hometown discount.

Losing Lindor would be absolutely devastating for the Indians. That is the heart and soul of this team and replacing such a star would be next to impossible.

Hopefully, the Indians and Francisco will be able to work something out for the long term. It was, is, and remains very unlikely.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Francona Could Be the Key Ingredient to the Indians Success in 2020

As the Indians embark on a short 60-game season one reason why many people hold the team in very high regard is manager Terry Francona, who has led the team to the playoffs four times since he took over as skipper in 2013. Once again in 2020 many think the team can contend with Francona pushing the buttons.

Mark Warmuth

by

TexasTribe

Lineups for the Indians First Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians will play their first intersquad scrimmage of the 2020 season tonight at Progressive Field, as Shane Bieber will get the ball for the four and a half inning affair. Here's the two lineups for the game to maybe give some indication as to how manager Terry Francona and the coaching staff will line things up once the regular season kicks off on July 24th.

Matt Loede

What's the Expected Win Total for the Indians in 2020? How About the Rest of the AL Central?

The Indians along with the Twins should be the top two teams in the AL Central in 2020, and CBI's Matt Loede along with Sports Illustrated’s gambling analysts Ben Heisler give their take on what the division should look like, and what team could walk away with a title playing for the chance to hoist a World Series championship in October.

Matt Loede

Oscar Mercado is the Indians Player with the Most to Prove in 2020

Last season Oscar Mercado surprised everyone in the Indians organization when he came up as a rookie and had a solid season, helping the team have at least one "for sure" in the outfield. As the 2020 season approaches, the team is hopeful that Mercado will be able to step up and have another solid season, as he and the team look to have a big impact on who takes home the AL Central Division title.

Casey Drottar

Cleveland Indians Announce 2021 Schedule; 162-Game Slate to Kickoff in Detroit April 1st

While the 2020 Major League Baseball 60-game schedule has yet to begin, the league is already in motion for the 2021 season, as Thursday they released the full 162-game schedule for each team in baseball, including the Indians. The Tribe will open the 2021 season in Detroit on April 1st, with the home opener on April 5th at home against the Royals.

Matt Loede

Strat-O-Matic to Broadcast Their Own 2020 MLB All-Star Game Featuring Cleveland Native Drew Carey

Major League Baseball will not be having their own All-Star game this year due to the covid-19 pandemic as teams continue to get ready for a 60-game regular season. Popular board game Strat-O-Matic has announced they will be holding their own All-Star game, with Drew Carey as manager of the AL and Straycats drummer "Slim" Jim Phantom will manage the National League.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indigenous Groups: "Take the Lead on Social Justice in the City"

Representatives from more than five Indigenous groups in the Northeast Ohio area are calling upon the Cleveland Indians to not only change their name. They also want to be heard on education reform.

Alex Hooper

by

subuclayton

What Will Empty Stadiums All Over the Majors Be Like for Players in 2020?

The 2020 baseball season is going to be like nothing we have ever seen or experienced before. There will be no fans in the stands, players will have to stay away from high fives and touching each other, and you will be able to hear the dugouts likely easier than ever before. In some way it will be fun for the players, in other ways, it will be downright creepy.

Zach Shafron

Indians Outfielders Reyes and DeShields Returning After Being Held Back for Covid-19 Reasons

Indians manager Terry Francona shared some good news on Wednesday as a pair of the team's outfielders, Franmil Reyes and Delino DeShields are both heading to or are in Cleveland set to return to the Indians after covid-19 incidents. Reyes was held back for attending a party minus a mask, and DeShields needed to pass two tests after a positive covid-19 test prior to the start of summer camp.

Matt Loede

Some Early Summer Camp Questions About the Cleveland Indians

Baseball is back, and teams around the league are starting to get use to the new rules that will surround a very different looking game in 2020. As for the Cleveland Indians, they are working out at Progressive Field and Classic Park, and already one week in there are some interesting battles waging and some questions about the team that fans are looking to have answered before July 24th when they open the season.

Mark Warmuth