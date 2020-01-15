The defending AL Central Champion Minnesota Twins laid down the gantlet on Tuesday night, making a big signing in the slugger department, signing one-time Indian Josh Donaldson.

The signing is a big one for a team that is looking to add offense, as Donaldson adds to a lineup for four years, $92 million dollars.

He will not only bring power to the lineup for the Twins, but also will give some protection to players like Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler.

So once again the sky seems to be falling for the Indians, who have yet to pull a trigger on any sort of deal to add a corner outfielder, a position the team could use at this point.

Yasiel Puig remains on the market, and things seemed to have cooled on him as of late, despite the rumors that another AL Central rival, the Chicago White Sox, were in the mix for his services.

At some point you would think that the Indians and Puig would have a sit down to see exactly what he is looking for, as after coming over from the Reds he was a welcome addition to the Tribe’s remaining 2019 lineup.

The one thing that the Indians still very much has going for itself is its starting rotation. Even with the trade of Corey Kluber, it’s hard to think that any other rotation in the division is as good as the Indians is.

That point is not lost on the gamblers, as one sportsbook has come out with win totals for teams in the AL Central, and despite the pickup of Donaldson, the Twins are not a runaway winner in the division by any means.

Caesars Entertainment put out their list of win totals for the AL Central teams, and it appears like it will be a three-team race between the Twins, Indians and White Sox, who have added to their lineup this offseason.

The sportsbook has the Twins with 90.5 wins, taking home their second straight Central title.

The book has the Indians over/under wins at 86, meaning they would go 86-76, a few games worse than last season in which they won 93 games, losing 69.

The White Sox are gaining ground according to Caesars, as they have their over/under wins at 84.5

The two final teams in the division appear to still be far behind, as they have the Royals at just 65 wins, and the Tigers, who are clearly still in rebuild, at 55.5 wins.

One big signing by the Tribe could change things quite a bit, the question now is what or if they will move forward trying to get a player that fits the offense and more so fits one of those two corner outfield positions.

No matter how you look at it, the AL Central should be another competitive race in 2020.