Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Lookback: Tribe Blows Golden Opportunity for a Trip to the World Series in 2007 ALCS Meltdown

Mark Warmuth

The 2007 baseball season is one of the big "what ifs" of Cleveland sports history.

Mostly because we all assume if the Indians, who had a 3-1 lead in the American League Championship Series over the Boston Red Sox, had played in the World Series against Colorado, they would have steamrolled them much like Terry Francona's team did in a four game sweep.

Instead, the series is viewed as another huge disappointment.

The series began in Fenway Park with the Tribe getting bludgeoned 10-3. After both teams scored single tallies in the first, the Sox scored four in the third, three in the fifth, and two in the sixth.

C.C. Sabathia gave up eight runs in 4-1/3 innings, and with the ace getting hammered, things didn't look good.

Especially with Curt Schilling pitching Game 2 for Boston.

It looked more glum after the Red Sox scored three in the third to take a 3-1 lead. But Jhonny Peralta hit a three run HR off Schilling in the 4th, and made it 5-3 when Grady Sizemore homered in the 5th.

Back-to-back dingers in the bottom half (Manny Ramirez and Mike Lowell) gave Boston a 6-5 lead, but Cleveland tied it in the top of the 6th.

And then no one scored. For awhile, as the game headed to extra innings.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Sox had David Ortiz, Ramirez, and Lowell to face rookie Tom Mastny, after Eric Wedge had used his most reliable relievers, Rafael Perez, Rafael Betancourt, and Jensen Lewis.

Talk about a feeling of dread...except Mastny retired them in order.

Cleveland scored seven in the top of the 11th, capped by Franklin Gutierrez' grand slam homer (after run scoring hits by former Boston player Trot Nixon and Ryan Garko) and the Tribe went home even in the series.

Returning to Jacobs Field, the Indians won game three 4-2 with Jake Westbrook beating Boston, and Kenny Lofton hitting a two run homer, and took a commanding 3-1 series lead scoring seven runs in the 5th to win 7-3 behind Paul Byrd, who went five, and the bullpen.

Casey Blake and Peralta belted homers, and the Tribe was one win away from the pennant.

But Beckett spoiled the party, going eight innings in a 7-1 win. It was a 1-1 tie heading into the 7th, but Sabathia had given up 8 hits in his six innings, and was over 100 pitches.

Wedge sent him back out there, and he gave up back-to-back extra base hits to Dustin Pedroia and Kevin Youkilis, and the game spun out of control, sending the series back to Boston.

Game 6 was over before it started as Fausto Carmona (as he was known then) didn't have it, giving up four in the first and six more in the third.

Meanwhile, Schilling rebounded from his poor Game 2 start to throw seven innings, allowing just two runs to set up a one game playoff for the American League pennant.

Westbrook got the start for Cleveland, while Daisuke Matsuzaka got the nod from Francona. Before the game, it was revealed that Byrd took HGH. Byrd said it was prescribed by his doctor.

It created a stir in the Indians' organization and locker room though.

Westbrook allowed seven hits in the first three innings, but limited Boston to just single tallies in each frame, so he kept his team in it.

The Indians crept back into the contest with runs in the fourth (doubles by Travis Hafner and Ryan Garko) and a sacrifice fly by Sizemore in the fifth, following three straight singles. It could have been a bigger inning, but for Lofton getting thrown out trying to stretch the first hit into a double.

Westbrook held the Sox off the board through the sixth, so it was still a very close game heading to the seventh, with the Tribe trailing 3-2.

With one out, Lofton reached second on an error by Boston SS Julio Lugo. The next batter, Gutierrez, singled and third base coach Joel Skinner held Lofton at third, putting runners on the corners with one out, and a golden chance to tie the game.

The hit was down the third base line and caromed off the wall at Fenway into short left field. It looked as though Lofton hit third well before Ramirez picked up the ball in left, meaning it would have taken a great throw to get Lofton, who still had good speed.

Blake followed by swinging at the first pitch, banging into a 5-4-3 double play. Threat ended. And when Pedroia homered off Betancourt with a man on (ironically due to an error by Blake), the game was virtually over.

In retrospect, should Wedge have removed Sabathia earlier in game five to keep the game close?

Would the bullpen have held Game 7 if Skinner had not held Lofton? Could the Indians have scored more had Lofton tied the game?

Those are the "what ifs". Another case of so close, but yet so far...

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Indians Connections: The Kennedy's Father-Son Legacy That Started in Euclid

Bob Kennedy spent seven seasons with the Cleveland Indians in the late 1940's early 1950's, and his son Terry Kennedy, best known for his time with the San Diego Padres, was born in Euclid, Ohio. Take a look at this father-son Cleveland connection of two Major League players who had long and successful careers in the Majors.

Dave Alligood

Indians Lookback: Brian Giles, Ricardo Rincon and When Dealing From Depth Goes Wrong

The Indians were looking for a shutdown relief pitcher in 1998, and felt they had something very good to offer in up and coming outfielder Brian Giles. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tribe struck for a deal to bring reliever Ricardo Rincon to Cleveland, but little did they know it would be a deal that the team would very much regret.

T.J. Zuppe

by

T.J. Zuppe

Did Yasiel Puig Just Clue Us In That Baseball is Getting Close to Returning?

Former Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig stated recently he didn't think a 2020 season would happen in Major League Baseball. Now there's word he's close to signing a deal with the San Francisco Giants, which could mean that baseball is indeed getting closer to coming back for a 2020 season than before

Matt Loede

Francona Sends Message to Indians Fans, "We All Want to Get Back to Playing Baseball"

Indians manager Terry Francona is sitting back and waiting to see if there will be a 2020 baseball season just like everyone else, but he is looking to keep a positive attitude and today spoke to fans via twitter and says that once baseball returns, it means that the country will return to a sense of normalcy.

Matt Loede

Indians Do the Right Thing, Will Pay Full-Time Employees Through June

Teams in Major League Baseball have had to make tough decisions about paying their non-uniform, full and part time employees until there is a hopeful season. The Indians will not only be paying their full-time employees through May, but due to forty "senior staff" members taking a pay cut, full-time employees will be paid through June.

Matt Loede

by

AZCardman

A Summer Without Baseball Could Complicate the Indians’ Closer Situation

While fans continue to wait for the 2020 season to start, the Indians may have a dilemma on their hands when it comes to their future with who is going to close games. The team already has Brad Hand, but they also have a couple a couple young possible closers in Emmanuel Clase and James Karinchak

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

The Top 10 All-Time Cleveland Indians First-Round Draft Picks

Over the years the Indians have had a number of very good first-round draft choices, some of which might someday end up in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Today we take a look and rate the top 10, giving a little background as well as accomplishments for each of the ten players.

Matt Loede

Super Agent Scott Boras Has a Plan to Get MLB Up and Running Quickly

If there is one person who has had his hands in the game of baseball for some time, it's super agent Scott Boras. While he and the rest of the nation await word on when Major League Baseball can start again, Boras told CNBC of a plan that could get the game up and running again sooner than later.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Details Surrounding the Red Sox Sign Stealing Scandal

MLB has issued penalties to the Boston Red Sox for sign-stealing during the 2018 season, the same season in which the Red Sox won the World Series.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: Lee Reaches the Pinnacle of Success in Time with the Indians

When the Indians made a deal with the Expos to acquire lefty pitcher Cliff Lee, little did they know that they would be getting a future Cy Young award winner. Little did they also know they would deal him shortly thereafter to shore up their roster and minor league teams with a couple name players from the Phillies.

Mark Warmuth