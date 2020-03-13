Two Current Indians Make the Newly Created "Diamond Club" for the New "MLB The Show 20" Video Game

Now that we know there will not be any Major League Baseball games on the diamonds in both spring training and to start the regular season, it's time to think of ways to get your baseball fix before the season does eventually get underway.

One way to do that is through the very popular baseball video game "MLB The Show 20," which is set to release its latest edition for 2020 on March 17, or the 15th Anniversary edition will be available as a digital version March 13.

Every year there's chatter about players who may have gotten snubbed in the rankings or those that maybe got a little too much love from the makers of the game.

This year there is a new category that a couple Cleveland Indians were fortunate enough to get into, that being the "Diamond Club."

Described in the game as simply "a way to categorize the very best players in the Diamond Dynasty game mode," two current Indians made the "Diamond Club" for 2020 - that being shortstop Francisco Lindor and third basemen Jose Ramirez.

There's no word as of yet as to some of the other rankings of your favorite Indians players, but one would imagine pitchers Mike Clevinger and last year's All-Star game MVP Shane Bieber got high marks.

For now, "MLB The Show 20" should be a fun way to kick your baseball fix while we all sit back and wait for the real thing to start back up again hopefully before too long.

Here's a video for the game introducing the new "Diamond Club" for the 2020 edition.