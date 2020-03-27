Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Ubaldo Jimenez, the Indians and the Trade That Didn’t Pay Off Until the Last Minute

Casey Drottar

This week was supposed to be an exciting time for baseball fans. The MLB was set to return, with it coming many things we need right now.

A sense of normalcy. A welcome distraction. An opportunity to razz the Astros again. They’re all reasons we’re anxious to get baseball back in our lives.

Ubaldo Jimenez is especially eager for the season to finally kick off.

The Dominican hurler has been out of the game since 2017, but returned to Colorado hoping to revive his career with his original team. He logged only two spring training starts for the Rockies before his comeback attempt, like the rest of the league, was paused.

Cleveland Indians fans remember Jimenez all too well, and not for the best reasons. He was once meant to represent the club’s go-for-broke push for a playoff berth. Instead, Cleveland’s trade for him was mostly viewed as a massive dud.

Which it was. For all intents and purposes, Jimenez flopped during his time with the Indians. Then, at the very last minute, the trade finally paid off. And did so right when it mattered most.

The 2011 Tribe wasn't supposed to contend. After a surprising 18-8 record in April, Cleveland fell back to earth, winning just 24 games across the next two months.

The rotation was carried by Justin Masterson’s breakout campaign. Joining him was Josh Tomlin, a shaky Carlos Carrasco and Roberto Hernandez (the artist formerly known as Fausto Carmona).

Asdrubal Cabrera buoyed the offense with the best season of his career (3.7 fWAR). The next highest fWAR on the roster? Jack Hannahan (2.4).

By July 30, the Indians were 53-51. However, Detroit wasn’t running away with the Central. Cleveland was barely above .500, but also just 1.5 games out of first.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Indians were rumored to be buyers.

As far as assets went, Cleveland had two pieces other clubs were coveting -- Alex White and Drew Pomeranz.

Both starters were recent first round picks. At the time, White had already made his big league debut, logging a 3.60 ERA across three starts earlier in the year. Pomeranz was midway through his first season in the minors, but had already jumped from High-A to Double-A.

The thinking was, if the Tribe was going to make a big move, said trade would have to involve White or Pomeranz. Definitely not both. At least not in the same deal.

The Indians’ front office felt differently. To get Jimenez to Cleveland, they ponied up both White and Pomeranz, along with Joe Gardner and Matt McBride.

To be fair, the Indians needed help in the rotation. Jimenez was fresh off his breakout season, having gone 19-8 in 2010 with a 2.88 ERA and an fWAR of 6.0. With two years remaining on his contract before an opt-out, the move made sense on paper.

That said, there were warning signs of what was to come.

Jimenez left Denver with a 4.46 ERA. He had already allowed the same amount of homers and just ten fewer earned runs than the previous season, and in 98.2 fewer innings pitched.

His attempt to alleviate any concerns, while also pushing Cleveland to the playoffs, fell flat from the get-go. Jimenez gave up five earned in five innings pitched during his Indians debut. While he was still good for a quality start every now and then, consistency was never his thing.

Jimenez finished his first stint in Cleveland going 4-4 with a 5.10 ERA. At season’s end, the Indians were 15 games out of first.

2012 wasn’t much better. Jimenez’s ERA and FIP jumped into the 5’s and, after impressively keeping his HR/9 below 1.00 while pitching in high altitude, said metric spiked to 1.27.

The trade just kept backfiring. Jimenez wrapped up the first half of the 2013 season with a 4.56 ERA and a walk rate of 12.2%, while fans (and probably the Indians themselves) were counting down the innings until they could cut their ties.

Then, out of nowhere, Jimenez became elite. Actually, looking at his second half stats, even "elite" might be putting it lightly.

First half - 4.56 ERA, 4.50 FIP, 12.2% walk rate, 1.19 HR/9
Second half - 1.82 ERA, 2.17 FIP, 7.8% walk rate, 0.32 HR/9

Suddenly, Jimenez transitioned from fan-base punching bag to the ace of the staff. Only one pitcher (Clayton Kershaw) had a better ERA in the back half of the year.

Meanwhile, the Indians surged down the stretch, going 21-6 in September and clinching their first playoff berth since 2007 on the last day of the season. Jimenez was on the mound, notching 13 K’s.

Cleveland finally broke its skid of unsuccessful seasons, and Jimenez finding a gear not yet seen during his time with the team was a huge reason why. Quite the Shyamalan twist.

Would the Indians have preferred this trade to pay off far earlier? Of course. However, Jimenez’s “better late than never” approach couldn’t have been better timed for the Tribe.

It was perfectly timed for him, too.

Jimenez voided his club option and declined the Tribe’s qualifying offer that offseason, hoping to cash in on his second half success. He did exactly that, signing a four-year, $50-million deal with Baltimore.

In the end, evaluating this trade from Cleveland’s perspective is tricky.

Jimenez did end up pushing the Indians to the playoffs. It was just two years later than planned.

Letting him walk after 2013 wasn’t a bad look for Cleveland, either. Jimenez logged just one decent season in Baltimore. He bounced from the majors after finishing 2017 with a 6.81 ERA.

Likewise, no buyer’s remorse was felt when looking back at what the Indians gave up. White never panned out, logging just four wins with the Rockies before being let go. Pomeranz has seen some success, but only well after his time in Colorado came to a close.

So, was the Jimenez trade really a flop?

The Indians ultimately gave up two of their top prospects, receiving just a couple months of stellar pitching in return. Said stellar pitching helped carry them to a postseason berth. Said prospects never met their expectations.

With this perspective, the trade doesn’t look like a full bust for Cleveland. The move also got Jimenez paid, so he surely views it as a win.

Now, he’s just waiting for baseball to resume, hoping to prove he still has something left in the tank. In order to make his comeback bid a success, he’ll need to channel whatever it was that had him pitching like a star in 2013, when Cleveland’s trade for him finally (albeit briefly) paid off.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dennis Eckersley - What Almost Was, What Could Have Been in His Time with the Indians in the 70's

The Indians had a number of players in the 1970's who were memorable - one of which was a future closer who eventually made it to the Hall of Fame in Dennis Eckersley - a pitcher who had some shining moments with the Tribe before he was traded away from the franchise.

Mark Warmuth

The Latest News and Rumors Regarding When We May See Major League Baseball Again

Things seem to be changing by the hour when it comes to when we might all enjoy the game of baseball again officially in stadiums around the country. Various baseball insiders continue to break down the news when it comes to changes and what may come next for fans and teams alike.

Matt Loede

"Almost Opening Day" #1 Who is Your Favorite All-Time Non-Indians Player?

While it's hard to root for players from another team, there's been times in your life that another player that catches your eye and makes you wish that player was on the Indians roster. Today as part of the "Almost Opening Day" feature we talk about Your "Favorite All-Time Non-Indians Player"

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

"Almost Opening Day" #6 What Player Have You Disliked the Most Over the Years

There are players that you may not like but admire, but then there's that list of a player or players that as a fan you just never liked when they took the field. Today we give you a list of those players that we just never liked and rubbed us the wrong way.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

"Almost Opening Day" #5 Favorite Game You've Ever Attended

As we continue with our 'Almost Opening Day' feature, we ask our panel what was their all-time favorite game they ever attended. Our panel had some great replies, some games that everyone remembers and some games that probably no one would remember unless you attended it.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

"Almost Opening Day" #3 Have You Ever Caught or Grabbed a Foul Ball?

For some it's the highlight of their career going to the ball park. For others, it's happened more than once. It's catching a foul ball, and some are just slow rollers down the first or third base line, others are flyballs or line drives that are snagged out of mid-air. Here's some stories of catching foul balls and who may have hit them

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

Has Aaron Civale Done Enough to Start the Season in the Indians' Rotation?

Aaron Civale was an impressive 3-4 last season in his rookie year for the Indians, and many think the 24-year-old has a bright future. While he's only thrown a couple innings this spring, the question is has he done enough for the tam to put him in the starting rotation to kickoff 2020?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

"Almost Opening Day" #9 Most Underrated Indians Player of All-Time

There's been plenty of underrated players that maybe were not household names over the years but players that had big impacts on the Tribe. As the final post in our 'Almost Opening Day' series, we give you our 'Most Underrated' Indians players of all-time.

Matt Loede

by

jdrottar23

"Almost Opening Day" #8 Favorite All-time Indians Uniform

The Indians, like most MLB teams, have undergone a number of uniform changes over the years, and as part of our 'Almost Opening Day' series our panel talks about the favorite uniforms that we've enjoyed over the years that the Tribe players have worn.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

"Almost Opening Day" #2 First Major League Game You Remember Attending

The smell of the grass, the grounds crew getting the infield ready, the players doing their pre-game stretches. It's visions we all remember seeing for the first time the first time we walked into a Major League stadium. As part of our "Almost Opening Day" series we give you the "First Major League Game You Remember Attending."

Matt Loede

by

jdrottar23