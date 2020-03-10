Cleveland Baseball Insider
Video: Indians Manager Terry Francona on His Thoughts on OF Domingo Santana

Matt Loede

The Indians made a roster move right before the spring got going, picking up free agent outfielder Domingo Santana, who last season hit 21 homers with Seattle.

Thus far in 19 games this spring, Santana has played in nine games, hitting .200 (5-for-25), no homers with 3 RBI with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

He's in the mix to be one of the outfielders this upcoming season, and in Goodyear on Monday manager Terry Francona took some time to talk about the 27-year-old.

Francisco Lindor and the Indians Have Stopped Chatting About An Extension; Is His Time in Cleveland Over?

The Indians and SS Francisco Lindor had been talking about an extension that would keep him in Cleveland for years to come. Monday a report surfaced that talks about a new deal have halted, and Lindor wants to focus in on the 2020 season.

Matt Loede

TexasTribe

How Will the Cleveland Indians Handle the Utility Spots on the Roster to Start 2020?

The Indians have always liked having one or two players on their roster that can play a couple of positions, and in this spring training the team has a couple players that are showing they can play more than one spot and make an impact in Mike Freeman and Christian Arroyo.

Matt Loede

Hokey Wolf

Should Hunter Wood Still Be Considered a Lock to Make the Indians' Opening Day Bullpen?

Reliever Hunter Wood has had struggles this spring for the Indians, and while he's out of options, is he still a player who is a lock to make the team's opening day roster out of the pen or will the team go in another direction?

Casey Drottar

Hokey Wolf

ST Games #18 & #19: Indians Top the Giants in Goodyear 11-7 and the Angels 11-10 in Tempe

The Indians will finally get a day off Tuesday, their first of the spring, but before that they were able to take a pair of games winning two on Monday 11-7 over the Giants in Goodyear, and 11-10 over the Angels in Tempe.

Matt Loede

ST Game #18 & 19 Preview: Indians to Play Two in Split Squad Spring Training Action

The Indians will play a pair of games Monday as they will take on the Angels in Tempe with Logan Allen on the mound, while in Goodyear the team will host the San Francisco Giants with Aaron Civale getting his second start of the spring.

Matt Loede

Indians Promote New #OurTribe Campaign with Video Promoting Opening Day

Monday the Indians promoted their new hashtag campaign for #ourtribe as they put out a video for the upcoming season as well as for opening day on March 26 against the Detroit Tigers.

Matt Loede

Video: How is Indians OF Jordan Luplow Adjusting to His Second Season with the Indians?

Jordan Luplow is hoping to make a bigger impact with the Indians in his second season, and manager Terry Francona talks with reporters about him being more comfortable and having more responsibility.

Matt Loede

Matt Loede

How Has Delino DeShields' First Spring Training in Goodyear Been with the Indians?

Tribe manager Terry Francona talks with reporters about new CF Delino DeShields and his early impressions of him, how he has settled in and what he likes about one of the newest Indians in 2020.

Matt Loede

ST Game #17: Cleveland Indians Offense Silent in 3-1 Loss to Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale

The Indians offense was quiet on Sunday in Scottsdale, as they managed just three hits in a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Bobby Bradley was responsible for the only Indians run with a solo homer in the second inning. Jefry Rodriguez fell to 0-3 with the loss for the Indians.

Matt Loede

TexasTribe

ST Game #16: A Strong Start for Plutko Wasted by the Pen as Indians Fall to Cubs 8-5 in Goodyear

The Indians got a good outing from starting pitcher Adam Plutko, and Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez each homered, but it wasn't enough as the pen was roughed up late in an 8-5 loss in Goodyear to the Chicago Cubs.

Matt Loede

Matt Loede