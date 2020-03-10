The Indians made a roster move right before the spring got going, picking up free agent outfielder Domingo Santana, who last season hit 21 homers with Seattle.

Thus far in 19 games this spring, Santana has played in nine games, hitting .200 (5-for-25), no homers with 3 RBI with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

He's in the mix to be one of the outfielders this upcoming season, and in Goodyear on Monday manager Terry Francona took some time to talk about the 27-year-old.