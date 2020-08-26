Cleveland Baseball Insider
What Are the Indians Odds of Making the Postseason 30 Games Into the 2020 Season?

Matt Loede

Nothing has seemed normal about the 2020 season in Major League Baseball, and with 30 games left in the regular season the Indians are just 1.5 back of the Twins in the AL Central for the lead in the division.

Let's not forget though that there's an expanded postseason that will see no less than 16 teams make the playoffs, giving the Indians and other teams that might be on the bubble a chance to make it to October baseball.

The trade deadline next week will likely change the landscape for a number of teams, but as of now the Indians are in a very good position to at least make it to the playoffs after missing out last season.

Buster Olney of ESPN today sent out an interesting tweet about the AL Central talking about the top three clubs, the Twins, Tribe and White Sox.

The tweet states that the Indians right now have a whopping 97.9 percent chance to playing postseason baseball under the new format.

The Twins, who again lead the Tribe by 1.5 games entering Wednesday, have a 99.6 chance, while the Chicago White Sox have a solid 97.7 chance.

In case you may have forgotten how the postseason is going to work for the eight teams in the AL and eight in the NL, here's the overall breakdown:

As has been the case since 2012, there will be four rounds. But instead of a round featuring a sudden-death Wild Card Game with the division winners resting, the format will be as follows:

Wild Card Series (best-of-three, with all games at the higher seed’s home ballpark): No. 1 seed vs. No. 8; No. 2 vs. No. 7; No. 3 vs. No. 6; No. 4 vs. No. 5.

Division Series (best-of-five, with traditional 2-2-1 home/road format): Winner of 1-8 vs. Winner of 4-5; Winner of 2-7 vs. Winner of 3-6. Home-field advantage goes to the higher seed.

League Championship Series (best-of-seven, with traditional 2-3-2 home/road format): Winner of 1-4-5-8 vs. Winner of 2-3-6-7. Home-field advantage goes to the higher seed.

World Series (best-of-seven, with traditional 2-3-2 home/road format): AL champion vs. NL champion. Home-field advantage goes to the team with the superior regular-season record.

Mariners Won't Play Wednesday Against the Padres Following Team Vote

Following the lead of the Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks, the Seattle Mariners announced on Wednesday that they would not be playing their scheduled game against the San Diego Padres. The move comes in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Matt Loede

What Kind of Options Do the Indians Have Less Than a Week Before the Trade Deadline?

The Indians still have some time before the MLB trade deadline hits, and the team has been busy looking around the league at what possibly could help them get better. Having their own players hit better would be a start, but if that doesn't happen there are a few options out there to try and make a run for a player from another squad.

Mark Warmuth

MLB DFS Roster Advice and Predictions: Wednesday Aug. 26th

Carlos Santana sticks out as a top target to roster for DFS lineups on Wednesday as the Indians play host to the Twins at Progressive Field on trying to cut the lead to 1.5 games.

Matt Loede

Indians Say They Are Ready to "Turn the Page" and Welcome Back Clevinger to the Team's Clubhouse

The Cleveland Indians have had to deal with the ongoing clubhouse situation with pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac for now close to three weeks, but things are about to come to a head Wednesday when Clevinger returns to the team.

Matt Loede

Indians Rival White Sox Make History Against Pirates as Giolito Throws a No-No

2019 AL All-Star Lucas Giolito made history on Tuesday night in Chicago, throwing a no-hitter against the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates for the team's 19th no-hitter in the history of the franchise. Giolito walked one or would have had a perfect game, but still had 13 strikeouts in the 4-0 win to get Chicago to 18-12 on the season.

Matt Loede

Game #30 Observations: Bieber Stays Perfect, Lindor's HR Lifts Indians to 4-2 Win Over Twins

Led by six innings by starter Shane Bieber, the Indians are back to within 1.5 of the Twins in the AL Central as they topped Minnesota by a final of 4-2 at Progressive Field on Tuesday night. Bieber moves to 6-0 on the season, 2-0 against the Twins following the 10 strikeout outing.

Matt Loede

A Showcase of Mike Clevinger? Not Exactly

No one forgot that Mike Clevinger can shove. Not the Indians. Nor did any other club.

T.J. Zuppe

Francona to Remain Out the Rest of the Twins Series, Antonetti Updates His Condition

Indians manager Terry Francona remains at the Cleveland Clinic Tuesday after undergoing a procedure to place a stent in his body to help blood clotting and blood flow. The Indians manager is going to miss the final two games against the Twins, and it's not known if he's going to travel with the team to St.Louis for the club's weekend series with the Cardinals.

Matt Loede

Clevinger or Plesac; If a Deal Has to Be Made Which One Should the Indians Move?

The Indians have a tough decision to make with just six days to go before the MLB trade deadline, and it has to do with their pitching staff and moving a starter. Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac are two pitchers that the team currently still has sitting at the team's alternate site in Lake County, and while the club is going to need some help in the rotation, if the club does decide to deal one of the pitchers, which one makes more sense to move?

Matt Loede

Richard77

Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac - It's Time for the Indians to Bring Them Back

The Indians have some tough decisions to make when it comes to the future of pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. Both are now able to come back from the team's alternate training site in Eastlake, and with a couple pitchers in the rotation struggling it might be time to make that decision to bring them to Cleveland.

Mark Warmuth

