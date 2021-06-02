What Could Lie Ahead Moving Forward For the Indians and OF Bradley Zimmer

The Indians recently promoted outfielder and 28-year-old Bradley Zimmer to the major league roster. Zimmer contributed to a win over the White Sox with a stolen base Sunday and has three hits in nine total at-bats with the Indians through five games played.

It would be excellent for Zimmer to get on-track with the major league team simply as a stead-fast force in the lineup for manager Terry Francona to rely on moving forward.

Zimmer’s numbers throughout his career are not anything special, though. A combined batting average of .226, 53 runs batted in and 11 home runs through 464 total at-bats.

Those numbers are not going to cut it in the major leagues over a longer period of time.

Zimmer, while listed as a center fielder, is capable of playing anywhere in the outfield. This is crucial for an Indians team that could use the versatility.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see if Zimmer is able to blossom into a major leaguer that can help this Indians team moving forward. The best case scenario is that Zimmer is able to stay with the Major League team for the rest of the year and continue to develop against MLB talent.

The worst-case scenario?

Well, Zimmer continues to struggle offensively and finds himself back in the minor leagues because the outfielder is unable to handle the major league pitching.

Let’s hope for the former and that Zimmer is a Cleveland Indian for many years!