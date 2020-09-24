What Did You Make of Jordan Luplow's Home Run Bat Flip?

The Indians had their second straight walk-off win via the long ball on Wednesday night when Jordan Luplow smacked a homer to take home a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox.

It was just the second homer of the season for Luplow, his only other blast came on August 8th during the Indians 7-1 win over the White Sox in Chicago.

Oddly enough that was the day that the team's two pitchers, Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, broke team rules and eventually were sent to the team's alternate site in Eastlake.

Back to Luplow, it's been a frustrating season for the 26-year-old, as he entered Wednesday's game hitting just .190 with a homer and six runs batted in.

He got a hold of a Gio Gonzlaez pitch on a 3-0 count, sending it to the home run porch for the win.

What also got some coverage was the bat flip that Luplow did after he knew the ball was heading out of the park.

If you didn't see it - check out the tweets below with some angles of the coverage.

One might say that the flip was a bit disrespectful considering Luplow hasn't had a very good season at the plate.

Others may say that it was justified for a struggling player to finally have come through with a big hit in the clutch.

It will be interesting to see what side of the coin the White Sox fall on the subject, and if Luplow is in the lineup tonight if there's any feedback on the homer.