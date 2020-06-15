Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

What Does the Future Hold for 2020 and Beyond for Young Indians Yu Chang and Bobby Bradley?

Mark Warmuth

When talking about the young players on the roster of the Cleveland Indians, the conversation usually is about guys like Oscar Mercado, presumed to be the starting center fielder, or slugger Franmil Reyes, who many figured could have hit 40 home runs in a full season.

Or people talk about the young arms the Tribe has on the cusp of being quality big league starters, namely Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac, and perhaps Triston McKenzie, who missed all of last year with injuries.

Maybe people will bring up the flame throwers in the bullpen, James Karinchak, Emmanuel Clase, and depending how "in the know" they are, Cam Hill and Kyle Nelson. However, two players who signed and were developed by the organization seem to be forgotten.

Both are 24 years old right now, but it doesn't feel like the Indians have plans for them any more. We are talking about Yu Chang and Bobby Bradley. A right-handed hitter shortstop, Chang debuted in the organization in 2014 in the Arizona Rookie League, and made his mark hitting .346 with 6 HR and a 986 OPS at age 18.

He played in Lake County as a 19-year-old and struggled at the plate batting .232 with nine dingers, and struggled with strike zone judgment, fanning 103 times in 440 plate appearances with just 27 walks.

He rebounded a bit at Lynchburg in 2016 (.259, 13 HR, 70 RBI, 795 OPS, increased walk rate) and had a good stint in the Arizona Fall League, batting .304. However, in the AFL, he fanned 21 times and walked just 3 times.

Moving to AA in '17, Chang did belt 24 homers, but hit just .220 and struck out 134 times in 504 plate appearances. In his first year at AAA in 2018, he batted .256 and followed that hitting .253, with a combined total of 22 homers. In our eyes, you need to have the ability to get on base and/or drive the ball to be a big league hitter.

Since his stint in rookie ball, Chang's high in on base percentage is .332 and his minor league slugging percentage is just .436. In 84 big league at bats, he hit .186 with one homer and whiffed 22 times in 84 PA.

The lack of ability to make contact or have good strike zone judgment is the reason the Tribe signed Cesar Hernandez as a free agent and traded for Christian Arroyo late last season.

And it's going to be tough for infielder to show anything without a true minor league season in 2020.

As for Bradley, he might be able to get a spot on a 30 man daily roster, but it appears he's not in their long range plans as an everyday player.

The left-handed hitter was a third round pick in '14 and dominated the Arizona Rookie League, hitting .361 with 8 HR and 50 RBI (1.078 OPS).

The following year, he started at Lake County, where he belted 27 long balls, hit .269, but fanned 148 times in 465 plate appearances.

He moved to high A Lynchburg for eight hitless at bats, and stayed there in 2016, hitting 29 homers, but his batting average dipped to .239, and although he drew 75 walks, which is good, he whiffed 175 times.

He had a 890 OPS at Lake County, and dropped to 810 at Lynchburg. That figure fell further at Akron in 2017 to 796, as he hit .251 with 23 dingers. The strikeouts dropped to 122, which is good, but so did the walks (55).

He started the next season at Akron, hitting .214 with 24 bombs. His slugging percentage went up slightly, but his on base percentage dropped. He was promoted to Columbus later that season, hitting .254 with three homers in 32 games.

He seemed to change his approach last year, and didn't care as much about cutting down on the strikeouts, accumulating 153 at AAA, but hit 33 homers, and had a 912 OPS.

Bradley had a cup of coffee with the big club, hitting one homer in 49 PA's, but batted just .178 and struck out 20 times.

He's only 24, and sometimes it takes awhile for these power hitters to find their niche in the big leagues, but trading for Reyes during the '19 season and for Jake Bauers before last season, shows us, the contact problem concerns the Indians' brass.

Again, the lack of a minor league season retards the development of both Chang and Bradley, as the duo need regular at bats to develop.

However, it does seem like the front office lost some of their enthusiasm for these two prospects.

On the other hand, sometimes players get one shot, and they have to take advantage of that chance.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Get High Marks Nationally For 2020 MLB Draft Selections

The Indians were looking to build for the near future on Wednesday and Thursday as they picked players in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft, and following the picks of all teams, one national publication thinks the Indians were one team that had a successful two days.

Matt Loede

Indians Players React to Players Rejecting Latest Deal, Tell Owners to Set the Schedule

Saturday the players union rejected the latest offer from Major League Baseball owners, and now they are saying they will no longer negotiate any further. Indians players took to social media to give their view on Saturday to give their opinion on the situation.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: Mark McGwire's Memorable Two-Game Series in Cleveland During the HR Race in 1998

Mark McGwire made baseball history in 1998 with 70 homers in one season, breaking Roger Maris' mark of 61 in a single campaign. For two days in late June, McGwire and the Cardinals came to Cleveland, and the slugger continued his march towards baseball history with two memorable blasts against the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Despite Revenue Losses, Picking Up Roberto Pérez’s Option is Still a No-Brainer for the Indians

The Indians last season dealt catcher Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals, handing the job of catcher to Roberto Perez. While Perez still has time on his deal, it would be smart for the Indians to do the right thing and pickup the options on the catchers current Indians deal.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

2020 Complete Cleveland Indians Draft Breakdown and Capsules

The 2020 MLB Draft was rated a success by the Cleveland Indians, as the team was able to draft some players they think will have great success in the years to come as they hope to make it to the big leagues someday. Here is a breakdown of each player as well as some insight on what to expect from each as they continue on their baseball paths.

Matt Loede

Former Indian Kipnis Says He Doesn't See a Season in MLB, Commish Manfred Says Games Will Be Played "100 Percent"

Former Cleveland Indian second basemen Jason Kipnis spoke out on ESPN 1000 stating he doesn't see a season coming anytime soon. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said on MLB Network that there will be a 2020 season "100 percent."

Matt Loede

Jake Bauers’ Situation with the Indians Has Gotten More Complicated

It's going to be an interesting season for all in Major League Baseball once the season gets underway, and one player that could see extra focus from the Indians is that of outfielder Jake Bauers. Last season Bauers struggled after basically being handed a job in the team's outfield, and this year many are interested to see if he can rebound or if he's destined to be a platoon player again.

Casey Drottar

Cleveland Indians Select SS and RHP at No. 23 and 36 In 2020 MLB Draft

With their eyes on the future on Wednesday night, the Indians selected an infielder and a right-handed pitcher with their first two picks in the 2020 MLB Draft. The team still has four picks on day two of the draft Thursday.

Chris Coon

Cleveland Indians Best Draft Picks of All-Time by Position

With the MLB 2020 Draft upon us today we look back at the best all-time picks for the Cleveland Indians, and go position-by-position and give the players that we think were the very best at their positions.

Chris Coon

Trading Good Young Players? For the Cleveland Indians It's Been a Mixed Bag

It's an age old question for teams that are looking to add that one good player to their roster to possibly make a title run. Is it worth it to trade a good young player for veteran talent? For the Cleveland Indians over the years, they have had a mixed bag of results when they have traded some of their better young players.

Mark Warmuth