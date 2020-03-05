Cleveland Baseball Insider
What is a Realistic Contract Number for Francisco Lindor? Here's What One Projection System Suggests

T.J. Zuppe

To the surprise of ... *checks notes* ... absolutely no one, Francisco Lindor and discussion of his future with the Indians is going to remain a hot button until there's finally some sort of resolution, and any piece of news that can be even remotely connected to the star shortstop is going to keep that topic warm.

The latest dot-connection was between Lindor, who is controlled by Cleveland via arbitration through 2021, and Christian Yelich, who reportedly was nearing an extension this week with the Brewers, a deal which would keep the star outfielder with Milwaukee through at least 2028 at the cost of a reported $215 million over the nine-year period. 

The two situations certainly have their major differences -- Yelich, for one, was set to be older than Lindor when he reached free-agency -- but the fact that a smaller market like Milwaukee is keeping their star while the Indians have been forced to entertain trade offers and haven't offered much hope of reaching an agreement thus far has been enough, once again, to get the inevitable Lindor discussion churning.

Most everyone, at this point, has taken a stab at predicting what sort of offer Lindor would accept -- the switch-hitting All-Star infielder even playfully attempted to make reporters throw out their own figures at TribeFest earlier this month (it didn't go well) -- but Dan Szymborski, developer of the ZiPS projection model, may have provided the best attempt at a numbers-based offer to date over at FanGraphs.

The ZiPs projections of Lindor through 2030 have the shortstop worth 49.5 wins above replacement over the next 11 seasons. That works out to just over 36 WAR over the nine seasons following 2021 (the full breakdown can be found here and it's worth the read).

Dan writes: "(Lindor) won’t hit free agency as young as (Bryce) Harper or Manny Machado, but with two years remaining until he’s eligible, he will hit it in time for his age-28 season. Assuming $7.5 million per ZiPS win (this figure still tracks as the best predictor of salaries with this winter’s contracts included) and a discounted rate for his final year of arbitration, ZiPS projects a 10-year extension starting in 2021 as costing $373 million at 5% salary growth and $340 million at 3% salary growth. This projection does not strike me as wholly unreasonable given what we saw this winter."

That's a bit different than Yelich's reported extension. You could argue that the Indians might jump at the chance to sign Lindor to something similar to Yelich.

In fact, there’s probably not a lot of need to link the two stars. If the general point is the Indians can afford Lindor and should go out of their way to make it work, then that’s a fine enough sentiment to stand on its own. 

Szymborski goes on to make a case for why the Indians should be willing to give the sort of offer ZiPs suggests (and he's not even the first at FanGraphs to make a similar argument), but regardless of whether or not you agree, those figures provide, perhaps, the most realistic glimpse of what the "right thing" might be for Lindor, who has indicated that he's not particularly interested in handing out any contract discounts.

Of course, there's a chance that Lindor wouldn't even entertain a lucrative deal from the Indians without an ability to first test free agency -- that's absolutely his right -- and that's even considering an expressed love for playing in Cleveland that feels believable.

But even if Indians ownership indicates that an offer to that level is unrealistic -- they'd really be arguing that it would be too difficult to maintain a championship squad around Lindor at that price -- the fact that the ticking clock coincides with a payroll going in an undesirable direction doesn't do much to demonstrate that enough is being done now to surround their MVP-level talent, even as they enter 2020 with a contending team.

After all, this was probably always a PR battle the Indians were destined to lose. But it would be a lot easier to defend their point of view if they were taking full advantage of the time where they still control one of the game's top talents, and Cleveland, at the moment, is a good team with a declining payroll and flaws that are easy to spot.

Contract figures like the one ZiPS suggests may be way out of the Indians' comfort zone, but that should have little to do with their actions leading up to a resolution.

Civale Goes Two Scoreless, Lindor Hits HR as Indians Top Diamondbacks 6-2

The Indians got two scoreless innings from Aaron Civale in his first start of the spring, and Francisco Lindor's three-run homer was the big blow as the Tribe defeated the Diamondbacks on the road 6-2 to move to 4-9 on the spring

Matt Loede

ST Game #13 Preview: Civale Makes First Spring Start as Indians Travel to Play the Diamondbacks

Indians young starter Aaron Civale will be on the bump Wednesday afternoon as the team takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a spring training affair in Scottsdale at Salt River Fields.

Matt Loede

Indians Manager Terry Francona to Miss Wednesdy's Game on Advice of Team Doctors

After the team stated that he was rundown and having gastrointestinal issues, the Indians will not have manager Terry Francona on the bench Wednesday when the team travels to Scottsdale to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Matt Loede

How the Cleveland Indians Crowded Outfield is Playing Out Halfway Into Spring Training

The Indians have been speculating all offseason how their outfield is going to play out, and halfway through camp there's been some indications about some players that Indians fans may see once the 2020 season gets going.

Matt Loede

The Latest Indians 2020 Roster Prediction Halfway Through the Spring

The Indians are turning the corner on the spring as they start to look ahead to the start of the 2020 season, and there's plenty of interesting decisions still to make on the team's final roster before opening day.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

ST Game #12: Carrasco Makes His Spring Debut, Indians Fall to Angels 11-7 in Goodyear

Carlos Carrasco made his 2020 spring debut for the Indians, going two innings against the Angels as the Tribe fell to Los Angeles 11-7. Three Indians hit homers in the four-run setback that put the team at 3-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

Jordan Luplow is Creating a Platoon Opportunity No Indians Outfielders Seem Eager to Take

The Indians have some decisions to make when it comes to outfielder Jordan Luplow, and while he looks to make an impact on the 2020 season, he's is looking to be more than just a platoon outfielder for the team.

Casey Drottar

Who is Jose Tena?

Among early prospect lists, 18-year-old shortstop Jose Tena is rising through the ranks of future Cleveland Indians.

Alex Hooper

Indians Minor League Pitchers Can't Stop Texas in 3-2 Loss to the Rangers

The Indians threw out a number of minor league pitchers on Monday as they traveled to Surprise Stadium to take on the Texas Rangers. While the Indians held a 2-1 lead, they eventually fell 3-2 to drop to 3-8 in the spring.

Matt Loede

Jose Ramirez, a First Spring Homer and Revisiting What Eventually Went Right in a Season That Seemed So Wrong

Believing that the Jose Ramirez that only existed on milk cartons for much of 2019 has returned is the answer that helps the Indians sleep at night, but what fun is waiting for an answer when there's data to sift through and the games still don't count?

T.J. Zuppe