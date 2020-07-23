What Pair of Indians Players Are Keys to the Team's Success in 2020?

This is certainly going to be a unique season for every Major League Baseball player and fan. Obviously, it is much shorter than the regular season everyone is used to from years past.

Additionally, there will be a lack of people in the stands rooting on the team due to the Covid-19virus that has plagued humanity.

Well, the Cleveland Indians have a ball club filled with potential for a successful shortened-season. One that takes the team to the playoffs and beyond.

However, it is going to take a stellar effort the entire year from this hitter and pitcher to reach those milestones.

Starting with the hitter in the 5’ 10”, 160-pound second baseman, Cesar Hernandez. The 30-year-old played for the Philadelphia Phillies since 2013. It’ll be the first year with the Tribe. Last season, Hernandez hit .279 with 14 home runs and 71 runs batted in.

Look for Hernandez to be that leadoff spark for the Indians this year. A player that will get the offense going and allow for the team to score an abundance of runs.

Sure, Hernandez has never quite hit the .300 average mark for an entire season. If the right-hander could surpass that, it would be huge for Tribe’s quest to reach the playoffs and beyond.

Onto the pitching and 6’ 4”, 224-pound, Carlos Carrasco. A man that had battled a horrific disease in leukemia. Three months of last season were taken away because of that fight.

Now, the 33-year-old starter is back and ready to go. In 2018, Carrasco went 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA.

Those are really great numbers, and if the form is there this year, it will help the Indians contend. Nothing but respect towards a man that fought for life and is now ready to play ball again!

Well, Hernandez and Carrasco are not the only two players on the roster, obviously. However, their contributions are going to be extremely vital if this team does want to make the playoffs.

Frankly, it’s just exciting to have baseball back this week and the Indians are hopefully going to consistently win. The expectations are high (and they should be).

Do not let this opportunity go to waste. Hernandez, Carrasco - lead the charge! The rest of the team will follow.