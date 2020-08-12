Cleveland Baseball Insider
What Players Could Help Out the Anemic Indians Offense?

Matt Loede

The stats are alarming after 18 games, as the Indians offense has thus far limped through the season, hitting as a team an awful .192

The MLB trade deadline sits later this season because of the obvious lateness to starting the 2020 season, not taking place till August 31st.

That means the Indians have about 19 days to either start to get their own players hot, or they will be one of probably a number of teams looking to add on the trade market. 

If we know the Indians it's that they won't stand back and watch as other teams make moves, they will be active, just like they were the last few seasons.

Last season they were the first team to make a big deal, trading pitcher Trevor Bauer as part of a three-team deal to the Cincinnati Reds.

The team in return when the deal was done eventually ended up with Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes. 

It's tough to think that with a short season that the Indians would be able to pull off a similar complicated deal, but players will be out there for the taking.

Former MLB scout Bernie Pleskoff was asked Wednesday on twitter if he sees the Indians doing something to improve their offense. 

Pleskoff gave a couple of names, one of which is a one-time Indian and the other a current Indian.

Frazier's name has come up over and over in connection with the Indians, who dealt him to New York back in the deal for Andrew Miller in 2016.

His clubhouse behavior has teams on edge, but he's about to get a solid audition with the Yankees as with Gio Stanton out a month Frazier is expected to see plenty of playing time after getting called up.

There's no doubt though that while the Yankees would love to see Frazier blossom, they also look at it as a chance for him to show off his talents for 29 other teams in the Majors - including the Indians.

Again you have to wonder if what's been said about Frazier behind the scenes is going to stop some teams from a full on pursuit of the outfielder. 

Andujar was second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, but after missing much of 2019 with injury his fielding as been beyond bad. 

His defense is part of the reason he was sent to the team's alternate training site in Scranton last week, plus the fact he's just 1-for-14 (.071) in five games thus far.

The Indians really don't have the need for an infielder unless a Francisco Lindor trade happens sooner than later, or if the team has an entirely new look to the infield in 2021 minus Lindor, Carlos Santana and Cesar Hernandez.

It could be that Andujar needs a change of scenery, or that he's truly fallen off that much and the Indians should just stay away.

Pleskoff did say in another tweet that despite being brought up as an infielder that he would play Andujar in left field, something that could fit the Indians more in 2021.

Another player that was mentioned is Puig, who failed his physical with the Atlanta Braves and is still out there as a free agent.

San Diego is another possible fit for Puig, but the fact that the Indians had all offseason to try and make him a deal and are now into the season and he's still out there should tell you something about their interest. 

Finally Pleskoff does talk about current Indian Tyler Naquin, who has been injury prone and just came off the team's injured list. 

Naquin is a player that the Indians sorely need to get hot, as if so he can take one of the corner outfield spots that has been a revolving door since last year. 

Don't blink, the Indians will be in the hunt for something once the trade deadline gets closer. 

Right now names are starting to pop up, it just all comes down to what teams are going to want in return. 

