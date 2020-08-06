What Players Will the Indians Trim Off their Roster to Go from 30 to 28 Players?

The Indians have a tough decision to make today as their roster must be trimmed from 30 players down to 28.

Major League Baseball with the shortened season allowed for teams to have 30 players on their active roster when the season opened, but now two weeks later the roster must be cut by two players.

There will be another roster purge in two weeks as the team will have to go from 28 players down to 26, which will be the number for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Once teams are limited to a 26-man roster, they will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

There is no limitation on the number of pitchers allowed on an active roster this season.

The team currently has 14 pitchers on their roster with five starters and nine relievers.

They also have seven outfielders, again a number that likely can be cut down if the team wants to go that route.

Here are a couple players that likely will be considered to be sent to Lake County as the team drops the roster from 30 to 28.

Cam Hill Pitcher - Hill made the roster for the very first time out of the spring, but hasn't been used all that much as the team still is looking for spots to get him into games. He has thrown just four innings, with four K's and he's even saved a game, his first in the Majors. Hill hasn't done much wrong, he's just a young player who the team may want to get more work in their camp in Lake County.

Jordan Luplow Outfield - Luplow was expected to be in the mix to be a regular in the outfield, and thus far he's simply been overmatched at the plate. He has started the year in a horrific slump, going 0-for-18 to start 2020 with two runs scored. The last two nights with ducks on the pond he struck out badly, and patience has to in some ways be running out on Luplow and giving him Major League at bats.

Phil Maton Pitcher - Another reliever who is in the mix of trying to get innings. Thus far Maton has thrown just one, and again it's just been tough to get him chances to take the mound in situations. In that one inning he did allow a couple hits, but again this isn't about Maton as much as it is about getting him playing time which he's not getting with the amount of pitchers on the MLB roster.

Christian Arroyo Infielder - The Indians liked Arroyo enough to bring him in this spring, and were hopeful he could add depth to the infield. He's only gotten into one game and hasn't even gotten a chance at the plate as of yet. The Tribe coaching staff seems a lot more comfortable going with Mike Freeman as an option in the infield. If they are not going to give Arroyo chances it might be time to just designate him and move on.

Yu Chang Infielder - Chang has appeared in just two games going 1-for-6 at the plate (.167) with a walk and three K's. Again it's a matter of just getting the chance to play and getting opportunities, and just like with Arroyo the team seems to prefer Freeman, who has appeared in three games going 1-for-7 (.143). With the infield basically set on a daily basis with Carlos Santana, Cesar Hernandez, Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez, there's just not a lot of playing time for backups.