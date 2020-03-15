Cleveland Baseball Insider
What Statistics Will Francisco Lindor Be Remembered For in Terms of His Tenure with the Indians?

Mark Warmuth

While much has been written about Francisco Lindor and the willingness or feasibility of the Cleveland Indians signing him to a long term contract, we would like to look at the historical aspect of the Tribe's shortstop in terms of statistics.

Our thought is if Lindor would play in Cleveland for 10 years, he would be considered the greatest position player in franchise history.

Let's examine in terms of the numbers, saying the Indians and Lindor can come to an agreement to keep him here for five more years, although that seems to be a long shot.

Lindor has played with the Indians for five seasons already, although his first season consisted of only 99 games.

If he played an average of 150 games over the next five seasons, that would put him at 1467 games, just short of 10th place all time (Omar Vizquel played in 1478).

Doubling his current hit total of 835 (giving him 1670), would rank him 7th of the Tribe's all-time list just behind Lou Boudreau's 1706.

If we do the same thing with his other numbers, which probably isn't fair to Lindor considering he is just 26 and entering the prime of his career, here is where he falls on Cleveland's all time record list.

He would have 356 doubles, which would rank 6th in club history, again behind Boudreau's 367.

He would have 2866 total bases, 3rd all time behind Earl Averill and Tris Speaker.

His 260 home runs would rank #2 in team history, just behind Jim Thome's 337, and his 768 RBI would put him 9th all time between Larry Doby and Albert Belle.

We probably aren't being fair with the RBI stat because Lindor has spent much of the last two seasons hitting leadoff, and he may wind up hitting lower in the order, perhaps as early as this season.

He would have 956 runs scored, putting him 4th, in between Kenny Lofton and Charlie Jamieson, behind only Lofton, probably the greatest leadoff hitter in Indians' history, and Hall of Famers Averill and Speaker.

Lindor's stolen base total would be 7th, although if he hits lower in the order, our guess is he would be running less often.

From the advanced metrics standpoint, Lindor has accumulated a 28.6 WAR in his first five seasons, so doubling that would be 57.2, ranking him 4th behind a trio of Hall of Fame players in Nap Lajoie, Speaker, and Boudreau.

That total includes last year's 4.7 WAR, the lowest since his rookie season. In 2018, the shortstop put up a 7.9 WAR. So, although he probably can't catch Lajoie and Speaker, passing Boudreau is doable.

Again, we are probably figuring on the low side for Lindor based on the reduced games played in his rookie year, and that he still hasn't reached his prime years.

However, at even this pace, we are talking about a Hall of Fame talent, provided he stays healthy, and if not the best Cleveland player ever, he's in the top five.

So, when people say the management can't or shouldn't sign the shortstop long term, you are going to miss years of one of the greatest players ever to wear a uniform here.

Wouldn't it have been nice to watch Lofton or Thome here for his whole career. To us, it's galling we have to share Thome's legacy with Philadelphia or Chicago.

The Cleveland front office should take that sort of thing into consideration, and so should the fan base.

