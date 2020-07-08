Cleveland Baseball Insider
What Will Empty Stadiums All Over the Majors Be Like for Players in 2020?

Zach Shafron

The COVID-19 Virus has changed plenty in society as a whole and that includes Major League Baseball. The league has announced a 60-game season that is set to start towards the end of the month.

However, there will be no fans allowed in the stands for this year as a measure of precaution.

What is so odd about all of this is that when one thinks of a baseball game that includes a full set of stands with fans wrapped around the entire field cheering on the team to victory.

Having empty seats feels more like a batting practice or something of that nature compared to regular game action.

Additionally, it takes away a lot of the home field advantage that comes with playing the contest in front of the fans in the home city.

Sure, those interested will be able to watch the battles on television. It is not as if the final scores and what not will be secrets here in 2020 with all the technology present.

There is simply something about being at the stadium, feeling that atmosphere, that is different than watching at home.

If it prevents people from getting sick, is it worth taking the aforementioned measures? Well, of course it is, yet it still comes at a sacrifice.

Finally, it will be interesting to see how the owners handle this season without fans that pay for each ticket to enter the stadium.

That is a ton of lost revenue over the course of the season and it will certainly put a dent in the bank accounts of those the run these operations.

Bottom of the ninth, two outs, bases loaded for the Indians in a tie game.

Silence all around.

That will certainly be an adjustment compared to the usual roar of the crowd.

Cleveland Indigenous Groups: "Take the Lead on Social Justice in the City"

Representatives from more than five Indigenous groups in the Northeast Ohio area are calling upon the Cleveland Indians to not only change their name. They also want to be heard on education reform.

Alex Hooper

by

Azzi

Indians Outfielders Reyes and DeShields Returning After Being Held Back for Covid-19 Reasons

Indians manager Terry Francona shared some good news on Wednesday as a pair of the team's outfielders, Franmil Reyes and Delino DeShields are both heading to or are in Cleveland set to return to the Indians after covid-19 incidents. Reyes was held back for attending a party minus a mask, and DeShields needed to pass two tests after a positive covid-19 test prior to the start of summer camp.

Matt Loede

Some Early Summer Camp Questions About the Cleveland Indians

Baseball is back, and teams around the league are starting to get use to the new rules that will surround a very different looking game in 2020. As for the Cleveland Indians, they are working out at Progressive Field and Classic Park, and already one week in there are some interesting battles waging and some questions about the team that fans are looking to have answered before July 24th when they open the season.

Mark Warmuth

Will Fans Be Rooting at Progressive Field at Any Point This Indians Season?

Progressive Field has been quiet for now close to a year due to the covid-19 pandemic, and while the field is slated to open on July 24th, fans will not be allowed inside the park to cheer on the team. What can someone who purchased tickets do to either get a refund or tickets for 2021? Monday the Indians released a statement outlining what's next for fans inside the ballpark.

Matt Loede

Can Carlos Santana Convince the Indians to Pick Up His 2021 Option?

The Indians are going to have a tough decision when it comes to first base slugger Carlos Santana for the 2021 season, as the team will hold a decision on a $17.5 million dollar option on him. If they bring him back it's likely going to cause a ripple effect on the rest of the team's roster for next season.

Casey Drottar

A Short Schedule Still Comes with Plenty of Risk for Indians and All of Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball released their 2020 shortened slate for the Cleveland Indians and the entire league on Monday night. Despite the hope that baseball can get in a lot of games in a short amount of time, there's a lot of risk involved with trying to still have teams travel and not contract the covid-19 virus, one that MLB is still willing to take.

Zach Shafron

Indians OF Reyes Not with Team After Not Wearing Mask at July 4th Party

Indians slugger Franmil Reyes has been absent from the team for the last two days after admitting he was at a July 4th party and failed to wear a mask. The team has requested that Reyes get tested for the covid-19 virus just to be on the safe side, and manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Reyes by no means is not in trouble for his actions.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians 2020 Schedule Released, Tribe to Open at Home July 24th vs Royals

It seems like forever ago that the Indians first 2020 schedule was released, but now after waiting for months just to see if there was going to be a season, a new shortened 60-game slate is out. The Indians will open the season at home on July 24th against the Kansas City Royals, and finish the year with seven at home against the White Sox and Pirates.

Matt Loede

by

AZCardman

Roundtable: Will the Indians Change Their Name by 2021, If So What Will the New Nickname Be?

There's a lot of speculation on if the Indians are indeed going to go through with a new nickname possibly as early as the 2021 season. If a change is made, what name will best suit the franchise moving forward? We asked our staff to give their take on the hot button topic, to see if they think the club will follow through and get away from the team name "Indians" for something else.

Matt Loede

Do Big Market Clubs Benefit From a Shorter Draft and Less Minor League Teams?

The Major League Baseball draft in 2020 was vastly different due to it being a lot shorter. With the shorter draft as well as less minor league teams, it seems like it is a huge advantage for big market teams as smaller market teams won't have a bigger player pool and with less minor league teams to pick talent from, it could be make life tough for smaller market franchises.

Mark Warmuth