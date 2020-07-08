What Will Empty Stadiums All Over the Majors Be Like for Players in 2020?

The COVID-19 Virus has changed plenty in society as a whole and that includes Major League Baseball. The league has announced a 60-game season that is set to start towards the end of the month.

However, there will be no fans allowed in the stands for this year as a measure of precaution.

What is so odd about all of this is that when one thinks of a baseball game that includes a full set of stands with fans wrapped around the entire field cheering on the team to victory.

Having empty seats feels more like a batting practice or something of that nature compared to regular game action.

Additionally, it takes away a lot of the home field advantage that comes with playing the contest in front of the fans in the home city.

Sure, those interested will be able to watch the battles on television. It is not as if the final scores and what not will be secrets here in 2020 with all the technology present.

There is simply something about being at the stadium, feeling that atmosphere, that is different than watching at home.

If it prevents people from getting sick, is it worth taking the aforementioned measures? Well, of course it is, yet it still comes at a sacrifice.

Finally, it will be interesting to see how the owners handle this season without fans that pay for each ticket to enter the stadium.

That is a ton of lost revenue over the course of the season and it will certainly put a dent in the bank accounts of those the run these operations.

Bottom of the ninth, two outs, bases loaded for the Indians in a tie game.

Silence all around.

That will certainly be an adjustment compared to the usual roar of the crowd.