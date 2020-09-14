What's Next for the Indians After the Latest Six-Game Losing Streak?

While it may not be what Cleveland sports fans are focusing on, the Indians losing six games in a row is very alarming. The Tribe lost the final three games in the series against the lowly Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.

Then, the team traveled to Minnesota and got swept by the Twins on the road.



Currently, the Indians are 26-21, third in the AL Central now 4.5 games back of the first-place Chicago White Sox (a single game back of the Minnesota Twins for second). It felt like just a moment ago this team was in first looking forward to the upcoming playoffs as a top-seed.



Indians Losing Streak Reaches Six After getting Swept By the Twins 7-5

The issues currently are that the Indians relied on the starting pitching to make up for an offense that has struggled the entire season.



Cleveland is now tied for 24th among the entire league in batting average at .227, 25th in home runs with 39 and tied at 25th for RBI with 179.

Thus, the squad is in the bottom-third of Major League Baseball in the big-time offensive statistics. That is not where a team contending for a World Series usually is.



Moving forward in this shortened-season, the Indians have two games in Chicago against the Cubs, four in Detroit, four at home against the White Sox and finish the year off with three versus the Pirates in Cleveland. Yes, there are only 13 games left for the Indians to figure this mess out.



Where Will the Indians Play in the Postseason if the MLB Plays at Neutral Sites?

In the six losses, the Tribe was outscored 40 to 17. Opponents more than doubled the amount of runs scored.



Frankly, losing six-straight is never good. However, in a season that is only 60 games, it is much worse. The playoffs are expanded and it is eight teams per league that will make it. The Indians are tied for 6th with the New York Yankees.



While the Tribe may still get to the playoffs, the offense must figure out a way to produce or it will be a quick exit. This elite pitching staff is starting to taper off and it is showing in the results.



But, as the saying goes, at least the Indians are not the Browns.

