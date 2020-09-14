Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

What's Next for the Indians After the Latest Six-Game Losing Streak?

Zach Shafron

While it may not be what Cleveland sports fans are focusing on, the Indians losing six games in a row is very alarming. The Tribe lost the final three games in the series against the lowly Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. 

Then, the team traveled to Minnesota and got swept by the Twins on the road.

Currently, the Indians are 26-21, third in the AL Central now 4.5 games back of the first-place Chicago White Sox (a single game back of the Minnesota Twins for second). It felt like just a moment ago this team was in first looking forward to the upcoming playoffs as a top-seed.

Indians Losing Streak Reaches Six After getting Swept By the Twins 7-5 

The issues currently are that the Indians relied on the starting pitching to make up for an offense that has struggled the entire season.

Cleveland is now tied for 24th among the entire league in batting average at .227, 25th in home runs with 39 and tied at 25th for RBI with 179. 

Thus, the squad is in the bottom-third of Major League Baseball in the big-time offensive statistics. That is not where a team contending for a World Series usually is.

Moving forward in this shortened-season, the Indians have two games in Chicago against the Cubs, four in Detroit, four at home against the White Sox and finish the year off with three versus the Pirates in Cleveland. Yes, there are only 13 games left for the Indians to figure this mess out.

Where Will the Indians Play in the Postseason if the MLB Plays at Neutral Sites?

In the six losses, the Tribe was outscored 40 to 17. Opponents more than doubled the amount of runs scored.

Frankly, losing six-straight is never good. However, in a season that is only 60 games, it is much worse. The playoffs are expanded and it is eight teams per league that will make it. The Indians are tied for 6th with the New York Yankees.

While the Tribe may still get to the playoffs, the offense must figure out a way to produce or it will be a quick exit. This elite pitching staff is starting to taper off and it is showing in the results.

But, as the saying goes, at least the Indians are not the Browns.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game #47 Observations: Indians Losing Streak Reaches Six, Swept in Minnesota Following 7-5 Loss

Sunday at Target Field in Minnesota the Indians offense put up five runs on 13 hits, but their pitching just couldn't hold down the hot-hitting Twins in a 7-5 setback. The loss is the sixth straight for the Indians, their longest losing streak since the 2015 season.

Matt Loede

Game #46 Observations: Indians Score, But Not Nearly Enough in 8-4 Loss to Minnesota

The Indians pushed four runs across on Saturday at Target Field in Minnesota, but it wasn't enough as the team lost their fifth straight, falling to the Twins 8-4. Zach Plesac suffered his second loss of the season in the four-run setback.

Casey Drottar

by

Indiansfanforever

Where Will the Indians Play in the Postseason if the MLB Decides on Neutral Sites?

The postseason is still a few weeks away, and the Indians currently have a 99.8 percent chance to make it to the MLB's second season. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the playoffs in the Majors will be played at neutral sites, with the Indians (if they make it to the ALDS) playing in San Diego or Los Angeles.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Indians Announce Starting Nine Against Minnesota, Twins Romo Hit with Suspension and Fine

The Indians starting nine against the Twins for Saturday's game will stay close to what they rolled out on Friday in the 3-1 loss. While the lineup isn't going to change much, the team won't have to worry about facing Twins reliever Sergio Romo, who was hit with a one-game suspension Saturday for jawing at Indians SS Francisco Lindor after a flyout in the 8th inning.

Matt Loede

Can Terry Francona's Return to the Indians Bench Give the Tribe the Spark They Need?

The Indians have had to play more than half the season without manager Terry Francona on the team's bench, and the stress and lack of offense has caught up with the team in their latest four-game losing streak. Francona seems to be closer to coming back to the team, and the hope now is that a return can light a fire under the team.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Indians Make Roster Move, Shakeup at the Top of the Starting Nine

The Indians lineup has been anemic the last few days, and prior to Friday's game against the Twins the team made a change at the top of the lineup, as well as made a roster move bringing back reliever Cam Hill to the team's Major League roster.

Matt Loede

by

NoodlesMacIntosh

Game #45 Observations: Offense Still Missing as Indians Lose Their Fourth Straight

The Indians search for offense continued on Friday night at Target Field, but much like the last few games the team was unable to generate much, losing their fourth straight as they fell to the Twins 3-1.

Casey Drottar

Is Indians SS Francisco Lindor Set to Wear Dodger Blue in Los Angeles in 2021?

The Indians spent a good portion of the offseason listening to team's offers for superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. While 2020 has been a rather odd season for Lindor in terms of focus and some mistakes during games, he's still going to be a wanted man this offseason, and it could be the Tribe's last shot to get a big return for him prior to him hitting free agency after 2021.

Matt Loede

by

meetmeinthedesertA1

The Indians Are Playing a Dangerous Game with José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez is dealing with a sore thumb that has kept him off the field in two of the last three games against Kansas City. The Indians have a tough decision to make about sitting Ramirez and playing him, as the team cannot afford to simply play him when he's not 100 percent.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

Game #44 Observations: Indians Embarrassed By Royals and Rookie Pitcher Singer in 11-0 Loss

Royals rookie Brady Singer took a no-hitter into the 8th inning with two outs, and the Indians pitching was beat up as Kansas City won three of four from the Indians beating them badly 11-0 at Progressive Field, dropping the Tribe to 26-18 on the season as they get ready for a road trip to Minnesota for the weekend.

Matt Loede