What's on the Christmas List for Indians Fans in 2019?

Indians fans all over the world woke up on Christmas morning and tore through a variety of gifts as they celebrated Christmas 2019.

From Tribe jerseys, t-shirts, cards and bobbleheads, Indians fans are faithful to their Wahoo’s as they get set for what they hope will be an exciting 2020.

When it comes to the roster as it currently stands, the team this past week made one big pickup as they inked second basemen Cesar Hernandez to a one-year deal worth a reported $6.25 million.

While the Tribe infield now appears to be set for 2020, there’s still plenty of question marks if it’s going to stay that way, as well as if there’s going to be more additions for an outfield and bullpen that could use it.

So today we take a look at a Christmas list if you will, one that if you are a Tribe fan you probably went over in your head for the team as the franchise celebrates its own Christmas with family and friends today.

Here’s the Indians fans Christmas list for the franchise as fans hope that Santa and his reindeer will fulfill their wishes before late March when the team takes the field.

1. Yasiel Puig

Last season Puig was acquired by the Tribe and in 49 games made quite an impact on fans, who have been tweeting all week that he’s the one player they would like to have back on the roster for 2020 and beyond.

In those 49 games last season Puig hit .297 with two homers, 23 runs batted in and a slugging percentage of .423.

With the right field spot still very much up in the air for the Tribe, if the team could find a way to ink him he would be a perfect fit.

The problem, as is usually the case, is how much is Puig going to want, and is there any chance the Indians ante up to pay him.

If they do, he is the perfect player on most fans wishlist for the 2020 Tribe.

2. Bullpen Arm

As Terry Francona always says, each season bullpens look different, and in 2020 that will again be the case for the Tribe.

The team already lost one of their key players from the pen in 2019 in Tyler Clippard, who inked with the rival Minnesota Twins just in the last week.

The team did get one player they are hoping will be a key component in the pen in 2020 that being fast throwing Emmanuel Clase, who was acquired in the deal with the Texas Rangers.

Another player who is expected to be a big part of the pen in 2020 is James Karinchak, another youngster who can toss over 100.

Even with those two players, the team needs one if not two more arms, and you can expect there to be some names added before the start of spring training in mid-Februrary.

3. Keeping Lindor

The biggest Tribe rumor over the last few weeks is that the team is going to trade superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, and a lot of fans simply don’t like it.

Lindor is the face of the franchise, but the fact that there’s no chance that the team is going to be able to resign him makes it just a matter of time till they find the right deal to move him.

The Dodgers have been in the mix for Lindor, and many think that if their top prospect, Gavin Lux, is in the deal, the Indians will make it.

A lot of fans still believe the best thing for the Indians in 2020 is to keep Lindor on the roster and try and complement him and build around him and make a run at a division title and World Series.

Just remember, we all don’t give everything we want off our Christmas wish lists, but for Tribe fans, even two of three would probably make most fans have a very Merry Christmas.