What's the Best Case Scenario For the Indians in Dealing with Francisco Lindor?

Even though baseball is on hiatus due to the pandemic, it still made news in Cleveland yesterday, when The Athletic's Keith Law said on a local radio show that Francisco Lindor and his agent won't entertain the Indians long term contract offer.



First, we will disclose that we are of the opinion the Indians should do everything they can to keep Lindor in a Cleveland uniform, and we understand the financial aspects of that thought process.

Lindor and his agent know he will be the prime free agent on the market following the 2021 season, and they also understand he will command one of the highest salaries ever given to a major league baseball player.



Our guess is the Indians haven't talked to their star shortstop about a deal anywhere near the money or the amount of years he will command in free agency, and that's why serious negotiations haven't taken place.



On the other hand, Tribe president Chris Antonetti said prior to spring training that the parties have talked, and Lindor said shortly after camp started that he did not want to talk about his contract status during the season, and the talks were done until the end of this season.



Perhaps the delay in the sport hasn't affected Lindor's thinking and he wants to stay focused on the season, whenever it starts, and he is just being true to his word.

Let us also say that Lindor has the right to be a free agent, and go through that process.



It's also possible that Law spoke to someone who doesn't know what is going on, although we are confident that he trusts his source.

Why would the Tribe keep Lindor? Because it is hard for us to fathom that a contending team, and the Indians are certainly that, improve their ball club by dealing a great player.



If the Tribe was in decline, and finished around .500 this season, a considerable dip from three consecutive division titles and 93-win team a year ago, and they were an aging squad as well, there is no doubt it would be advisable to move the shortstop and start the rebuilding process.



But that's not the case.



The Indians' oldest regular player is Carlos Santana at age 34, followed by Roberto Perez (31) and Cesar Hernandez (30). Cleveland can be out of Santana's and Hernandez' deal following the 2020 campaign.

On the pitching side, only Carlos Carrasco (33), Oliver Perez (37), and Brad Hand (30) would be considered past their prime (assuming prime is 27-29).

We understand the Indians' claims of financial constraints, but we feel dealing Lindor will bring you--1). A top prospect who likely will not ever be as good as Lindor. 2). Another mid range prospect who will have a solid major league career, and 3). some low level prospects who would be wild cards.



Keep in mind, Cleveland's farm system is very strong at the lower levels, so they have a bunch of wild cards.



We would make it worth Lindor's while to want to stay right here. However, he wants to win, and he's been here for five years and has seen the front office/ownership not making a commitment to win a World Series.



In the last 12 months, he has watched the front office trim a whole lot of payroll money, with not a lot reinvested in the team. That concerns us, and no doubt it concerns him.



He said over the winter that he would want assurances the franchise will remain competitive.



If the alternative for the Tribe is losing Lindor and getting nothing, then a trade is better than that, but we would do everything we can to keep Lindor an Indian long term.



That's the best case scenario.