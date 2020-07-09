What's the Expected Win Total for the Indians in 2020? How About the Rest of the AL Central?

Last season the Minnesota Twins had a powerful lineup as well as solid pitching for most of the season in taking home the AL Central title, and they will look to repeat in 2020 in a 60-game season.

How about the Cleveland Indians? How many games can fans expect the Indians to win in 2020, and will it be enough to win a title or just compete for a playoff spot in the American League?

Cleveland Baseball Insider Editor Matt Loede talks Tribe while Sports Illustrated’s gambling analysts Ben Heisler gives his take on how the Twins and Tigers should do in the 2020 shortened season and how this division should shake down.