What's the Indians Projected One Through Nine Going To Look Like Come Opening Day?

The Indians are 40 days away from the start of another baseball season, and just like the last few seasons of purging, this has been another tough offseason filled with drama as the team has lost some players, as well as traded away their biggest star in shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets along with popular starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

The team has done what they could to try and build a competitive club on the field that can compete in the AL Central against the likes of the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox, and there's also the Kansas City Royals, who have tried with new owner Joel Sherman to revamp their roster to be in the mix for a division title in 2021.

The strength of the Indians once again in 2021, to the surprise of no one, is the starting pitching. Oddly enough this franchise has dealt the likes of Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger and Carrasco over the last few years, yet still boasts one of the better and deeper rotations in the American League.

Here's a quick look at how the rotation lines up right now as pitchers and catchers report to camp in Goodyear, Arizona.

Shane Bieber Zach Plesac Aaron Civale Triston McKenzie Cal Quantrill

Not too shabby for a team that has dealt away two Cy Young award winners and a pitcher in Clevinger who if he would stay healthy could someday add hardware to his mantle.

Today though let's do a quick breakdown of the offense, a part of this team that clearly needs work and a unit that needs to find a way to push across more runs in the 2021 season if they are going to even be mentioned in the mix with the likes of the Yankees, Twins, Astros and Rays.

As we stand with just over a month before the start of the 2021 season, here's a projected one through nine for the Indians offense with some thoughts on how this offense may shake out for the upcoming 162-game season.

1. Cesar Hernandez 2B

Getting Hernandez back was a key for the top of the lineup, as well as for stability for this club. Last season he played in 58 of 60 games, hitting .283. It was not a given he would return, but the team is happy he is.

2. Jose Ramirez 3B

By a large degree the best player in the AL last season, wrapping up a year in which he was 3rd in the MVP voting. Ramirez hit .292 with 17 homers and 46 RBI. The Tribe will 100 percent take those same type of numbers again in 2021.

3. Eddie Rosario RF

The biggest offseason addition this team has made in a long time, the Tribe FINALLY got an outfielder who can play everyday and be counted on for at least 24-30 homers and a decent average. Not to mention he kills the ball at Progressive FIeld which doesn't hurt.

4. Franmil Reyes DH

Fans and the team are excited to see what Reyes can do if he can play 145 games and just swing away. Last year he showed at times what he can do just mashing the ball, and this year with protection in the lineup with Rosario he could have a monster year hitting 40 homers.

5. Josh Naylor 1B

Naylor hit .230 in 22 games in 2020, and the front office is excited to see what he can do if given the chance to play almost everyday in 2021. No doubt at 23 years old there will be growing pains, but they didn't move Clevinger to get Naylor to see him sit the bench, so expect to see him a lot in 2021.

6. Roberto Perez C

The Tribe is hoping the 32-year-old can put the .165 season he had in 2020 behind him and get back to health, and that's not as easy as it sounds. Perez's injury woes started pretty much opening day and he was very inconsistent due to not being 100 percent. Two years ago he clubbed a career-high 24 homers - last year he hit one.

7. Andres Gimenez SS

At just 22 years old the Indians are hoping they have their SS of the future in Gimenez, who was involved in the Lindor deal with the Mets. Many think he's got the tools to be an everyday player, and right now he's going to likely get the first shot at the shortstop position. Last season in 49 games with the Mets hit .263, not bad for a kid making his debut.

8. Oscar Mercado LF

Two years ago Mercado was in the talk for possibly being the rookie of the year, but he faltered greatly in 2020, hitting just .128 in 36 games. It won't take too long to see if he's back to the form of two years ago or if he's going to once again need time possibly at the minors to work on his swing. The Indians hope that he can be a guy that gets better as the season goes.

9. Daniel Johnson CF

Tribe fans are excited to see what this 25-year-old can do if given the chance to play often, and his speed could be a huge factor as to why he's going to get that chance. Again count on some growing pains for the young outfielder, but there's a chance for him to grow as the team grows, and that's exciting for 2021 and beyond.