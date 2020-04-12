What's You Vote For the All-Time Cleveland Indians Most Impactful Postseason Play

They are moments that as sports fans we will never forget. From game winning homers to swinging strikeouts to end the game, the postseason in Major League Baseball just has a different feel to it.

From giving fans high blood pressure to no fingernails, every pitch, every hit, every play in the postseason seems to mean something.

Today MLB.com has written an article about the “most impactful play for each team in the postseason,” and we all know that the Cleveland Indians have had their share over the years.

The team has had an impressive playoff run over the last couple of seasons before falling short last year, but combine the run they had from 2016 to 2018 with the run in the 90’s and early 2000’s, there’s been a lot of great moments.

The MLB.com piece picked a moment that was both impactful for a ton of reasons, but one that can be countered with the thought that the outcome of the game still didn’t go the way of the Tribe.

That moment, of course, was the 8 inning homer for Rajai Davis in game seven of the 2016 World Series when the Indians trailed the Chicago Cubs by a score of 6-4.

Davis’ homer came with a runner on and two outs and two strikes in the 8th inning off Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman, tying the game.

We all know what happened after that, a freaky rain delay that seemed to derail the Indians momentum, and then a couple Cubs runs in the 10 that won them the game and the championship 8-7.

Here’s what MLB.com says about Davis’ dramatic homer that tied the game.

If not quite as obvious as the Joe Carter home run, it's pretty close. This one, of course, didn't immediately win a Series like Carter's did. It didn't even give Cleveland the lead. But still, down 6-3 entering the eighth inning of Game 7, every moment is the most important moment. Cleveland had cut the lead to 6-4 with two outs, and in stepped Davis against Aroldis Chapman. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, his two-run shot tied the game, at least until the 10th inning. A fun but forgotten fact: In the bottom of the 10th, with the Indians now down 8-6, Davis drove in another run on a single, leading to the 8-7 final.

While the moment will forever go down as one that you will relive forever as a Tribe fan, it’s really hard in my opinion to vote it as “most impactful” with the way the game concluded.

There are plenty of other great Indians impactful playoff moments over the years, and here’s just a few that can give the Davis homer a run for its money.

Tony Fernandez’s Homer in Game Six in 1997 vs Baltimore

The Indians had a 3-2 series lead on the favored Orioles in 1997 when in the 11 inning Tony Fernandez, who had hit 11 homers in the regular season, got a hold of a pitch and drove it out just over the wall in right field to give the Tribe a 1-0 lead.

Three Jose Mesa outs later and the Indians were shockingly off to their second World Series in three seasons. If Fernandez doesn’t homer for the only run of the game, who knows what would have happened.

Sandy Alomar’s 8 Inning HR off Mariano Rivera in Game Four in 1997

Again the underdog Indians were up against it as the Yankees led the Indians 2-1 in the 8 inning at Progressive Field in game four of the ALDS. It was hero time for the team’s 1997 hero – Sandy Alomar, who took a Mariano Rivera pitch and drove it out in right field, tying the game with two outs and giving the Indians new life.

The Tribe won the game 3-2 with a run in the 9 to force a fifth and final game the following night.

Aaron Judge’s Rob of a Francisco Lindor HR Game Three of the 2017 ALDS

The Indians led the Yankees 2-0 in their best-of-five ALDS series in 2017, and were looking to close it out in New York in game three. With the game scoreless in the sixth, Francisco Lindor hit a long drive to right field, and the only thing stopping a 1-0 Indians lead with a homer was 6’7 Aaron Judge, who was able to make the play stopping the potential homer.

Greg Bird’s homer in the seventh was the only run of the game, as the Yankees won 1-0, and would win the next two games to upset the Indians and send them home.

Didi Gregorius’ HR in the First Inning Game Five Against Corey Kluber Game Five 2017 ALDS

Momentum was all on the side of the Yankees as they entered game five of the ALDS in 2017, but the Indians were back at home with their ace in Corey Kluber on the mound. He got the first two outs in the first inning, but then Didi Gregorius smashed a Kluber pitch deep to right, giving New York a 1-0 lead.

The homer was a sign of things to come, as Gregorius went deep again, helping the Yankees build a 3-0 lead and eventually helping them take home a 5-2 win and a win of the series.

Trot Nixon’s 11 Inning Single to Put the Indians ahead 7-6 in Boston in Game Two of the ALCS

Many have probably forgotten this one, but it was a pivotal play and the start of a momentum builder as the Tribe built a 3-1 lead over now Tribe skipper Terry Francona and the Boston Red Sox.

It was former Red Sox Trot Nixon coming up in the clutch in the 11 inning with the game tied at six and one out and runners on. Nixon’s single scored Grady Sizemore, putting the Indians ahead for good 7-6. The Indians would score a bunch more in the frame to take home a 13-6 win.

Marquis Grissom’s HR in the 8 Inning to Put the Indians Ahead for Good 5-4 Game Two ALCS 1997

The Indians had already lost game one in Baltimore against the favored Orioles X-X, and trailed them again the next night 4-2 entering the 8 inning. With Armando Benitez on the mound the Indians started to rally.

With two outs the Indians managed two walks, sending number nine hitter Marquis Grissom to the plate. The Indians center fielder who was acquired in the offseason in a deal that included Kenny Lofton, got a hold of a pitch and drove it out for a stunning three-run homer that gave the Indians a 5-4 lead, one they would not surrender. The momentum of the whole series which the Indians won four games to two shifted on one pitch.

Albert Belle’s Grand Slam Game Three ALDS 1996 Against Baltimore

The Indians backs were against the wall in game three of the 1996 ALDS, already down two games to none against the favored Orioles. With the game tied at four in the 7 and Armando Benitez on the mound, Albert Belle would come to the plate for one last memorable moment before he left that offseason via free agency.

With the bases loaded after three Indians walks, Belle blasted a Benitez pitch into the stands at Progressive (then Jacobs) Field, putting the sold out crowd into a frenzy. The grand slam would hold and while the Indians lost the following day to end their season, it was another in a long line of memorable Belle moments.

Tony Fernandez’s Error Bottom 11 Game Seven 1997 World Series Against Florida

Indians second basemen Tony Fernandez had been a big reason the Indians were sitting in game seven of the World Series in 1997, but sadly many will remember the late infielder for an error that opened the door for the Marlins to stun the Indians and take home the title.

The error happened in the bottom of the 11 with a runner on first and one out, and Craig Counsell hit a ground ball that looked routine to Fernandez, who booted it badly into right field, allowing Bobby Bonilla to get to third.

A few plays later the Marlins were celebrating, and the Indians were walking off the field with one of their toughest losses in franchise history.