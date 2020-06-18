Now that it appears baseball is going to be played, Indians fans can start to look ahead at the team that is going to take the field for the proposed 66-game season.

Many forget that there's a number of new faces that should be on the roster come opening day which is being proposed for July 19th/20th.

From pitchers like James Hoyt (who appeared in eight games last season for the Tribe), Phil Maton (seven games for the Tribe in 2019), and James Karinchak (five games in 2019) to new second basemen Cesar Hernandez to outfielder Domingo Santana, the Tribe has some fresh faces that could make this an interesting roster.

Today we spoke to our staff about just what new Indian player will have the biggest impact for this club, and what to expect from that player on this roster.

Here's the results and what our staff had to say:

Casey Drottar

For me, when it comes to guessing which new addition will make the biggest impact for the Indians this summer, the choice is easy.

James Karinchak.

Yes, I know, the popular reliever made a brief cameo with Cleveland late in 2019. However, where last year was basically a five inning showcase, this season is set to be Karinchak’s star-making campaign.

Simply put, he brings the kind of pitching arsenal the Tribe’s pen was sorely lacking last year.

Nobody in Cleveland’s 2019 relief corps could throw a four-seamer with the same velocity Karinchak can hit (97.0 mph). That alone sets him apart in this group.

However, it’s his devastating curve which is going to catch tons of attention in 2020.

During his September stint with the Indians last year, Karinchak was unleashing a 12-to-6 curveball which could hit 84.5 mph on the radar gun and featured 54.2 inches of drop. It’s a unique and deadly combination, one which helped him generate a 17.1% swinging strike percentage with this pitch (FanGraphs views 9.5% as average).

The Indians' bullpen survived without someone of Karinchak’s caliber last season. Heck, it overachieved. This just further convinces me he’s going to be a massive boost to that area of the roster.

There are still aspects of Karinchak’s game which need polishing. Until he figures out how to hone in his emotions on the mound, control will be an issue. His walk rates have been concerningly high at each tier of the minors, and that number needs to come down as he logs more major league innings.

Still, it’s easy to see why 2020 could be a big year for Karinchak.

In fact, as I’ve previously stated here at Cleveland Baseball Insider, not only do I think Karinchak will be the breakout newbie for the Indians this summer, he’s also the one I believe they want to break out.

Considering the team is looking at an eight-figure 2021 option for current closer Brad Hand, Karinchak excelling this year would definitely help the cause when it comes to offseason cost-cutting. If forced to bet, I’d say he comes through and earns his chance to be Cleveland’s closer of the future.

Matt Loede

In talking to a few people around baseball recently as well as a contact in Philadelphia it's hard to not think new second basemen Cesar Hernandez will be very impactful for this roster in 2020.

When the Indians signed Hernandez to a deal this offseason they liked the fact he's played in 161 games in each of the last two seasons, and hopefully he can stay healthy and be on the field for just about all of the 66 games this shortened season.

Last year in Philly he hit .279 with 14 homers and 71 RBI, nine steals, walking 45 times and striking out 100 times.

It will be a different look without Jason Kipnis on the roster, but Hernandez should slide right into the role of everyday second basemen and he should have a big impact on the roster.

T.J. Zuppe

Ruben Niebla

OK, I’m cheating here, given that Niebla is neither technically “new” or a “player.”

But he is new in his position on the Major League staff — he spent the past seven seasons as the Tribe’s minor league pitching coordinator and has been with the organization for nearly two decades — and having him as resource at the big-league level as the assistant pitching coach will have a positive impact on many players.

There. Did I fulfill all of the requirements?

Whatever. I said what I said.

Anyhow, Niebla has been influential in the development of many of the pitchers that have since graduated to the Major League level — some like Mike Clevinger and Shane Bieber are already doing big things — and having another voice and watchful eye in the total coach collaborative environment that Terry Francona breeds will be fascinating to watch.

What that will mean for guys like Aaron Civale, Zach Plesac, James Karinchak and every other youngster is yet to be totally determined, but keep in mind, the team essentially created a role just to get Niebla in the dugout (and help keep him with the organization).

With technology, data and information so prevalent, things can get almost as overwhelming as trying to navigate a Denny’s menu at 3 a.m.

Having mentors in place that can translate information into an easily digestible format, helping players to understand the why behind the what, has never been more important. Niebla’s presence, along with Brian Sweeney’s expanded role as the team’s new bullpen coach, can only help.

Alex Hooper

To answer the question directly, James Karinchak seems like someone who could be the next dominant closer in baseball, and he will probably have the most success in an Indians uniform.

He could take over the closer's role as soon as this season, and not relinquish it until he inevitably walks in free agency or is traded. That sounds like "all-time leader in saves" territory, especially without Emmanuel Clase likely falling out of the organization's good graces for the time being.

To be contrarian about it, I do believe that Delino DeShields will be a perfect addition. He may not rack up many counting stats, or even put up a slash line that deserves a spot on a Major League roster, but he is a piece that could win the Indians a World Series. That may be even more true in a shortened season with an expanded playoff.

The reaction to adding DeShields was mostly negative, assuming that the below-league average hitter would get everyday activity in the outfield. If that ended up being the case, he would certainly be omitted from any list of successes.

If used correctly, mostly off the bench as a pinch-runner and/or defensive replacement in center field, the toolsy outfielder could be the difference in any close game. Not many teams have someone like DeShields to fill that role.

Mark Warmuth

Assuming we are going to have a season, and depending on what day it is that opinion changes, we would say the two newcomers who will have the most success will be 2B Cesar Hernandez and reliever James Karinchak.

Hernandez should be the everyday second baseman, and although he is coming off a down year in terms of on base percentage a year ago (.333), he still had more success getting on than Jason Kipnis did a year ago (304 OBP).

Plus, Kipnis hasn't had much success vs. LHP in recent years and Hernandez is a switch-hitter with comparable numbers against both righties and southpaws.



Where Terry Francona puts Hernandez in the batting order will be interesting. He could hit him in the #2 hole to take advantage of his on base abilities, or he could hit him say in the #9 spot to form sort of a double leadoff hitter situation.



Last season, Francona and pitching coach Carl Willis got very good success from his bullpen despite not having a real power arm out there besides closer Brad Hand. This is where Karinchak comes in. He is a strikeout pitcher without a doubt, and brings a new element to the relief corp.



The right-hander with the power curve fanned 74 hitters in 30 minor league innings in 2019, and then whiffed 8 more in 5-1/3 big league innings.



Before spring training was abruptly ended in March, he struck out nine in 5-2/3 innings. He will make a big difference for the Tribe in the set up role, and could make the Indians a team you don't want to be trailing after seven innings.