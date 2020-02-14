Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

Who Will Earn the Right to Be in the Cleveland Indians Starting Rotation Come Opening Day?

Matt Loede

As the Cleveland Indians begin their spring training workouts in Goodyear, Arizona, there is still plenty of faith that this team has one of the better pitching staffs in the American League.

It’s that starting five and the depth the team has that should keep this team in the conversation when it comes to being a playoff contender in 2020.

The club had so much depth that they were confident that they could trade Trevor Bauer before the trade deadline a year ago, and this offseason deal two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers.

The Indians are one of the few teams in baseball that can boast they have more than five starters that could be in the starting rotation, and how those five pitchers that will be in the rotation will play out will be a fun story line to watch this spring.

Today we take a look at these pitchers, and give our input on who we think before the first full-squad workout or Cactus League game takes place will be the starting five for the Tribe come March 26 when the team plays their first regular season game in 2020.

First let’s take a look at the pitchers, five of which will be in that starting rotation in late March:

Mike Clevinger, Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco, Adam Plutko, Aaron Civale, Zach Plesac and Jefry Rodriguez.

That’s seven pitchers who will battle for five spots, and the two that don’t make it will likely begin the year either as a long arm out of the bullpen or as a starter in Columbus with the AAA Clippers depending on the specific players option.

Here’s a quick look at the players on the list, and their percentage to be one of the five pitchers in the team’s rotation.

Mike Clevinger – Percentage to Be in the Starting Five – 100 Percent

Clevinger is set to start 2020 as the Indians ace, coming off a season in which he went 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA.

He struck out 169 batters in 126 innings, and the 28-year-old started 21 games despite suffering a back injury early in the season.

This could be the season that, if healthy, Clevinger’s name is mentioned as a possible Cy Young award candidate.

Shane Bieber - Percentage to Be in the Starting Five – 100 Percent

Another spot that is set to be locked down is that of Shane Bieber’s, who should enter the season as the team’s number two or three starter.

Bieber had a breakout 2019, going 15-8 with a 3.28 ERA, and he was a part of the American League All-Star squad, where he struck out the side and was named the game’s MVP.

Overall Bieber was solid, starting 33 games with a 3.28 ERA, striking out 259 batters in 214.1 innings. Combined with Clevinger the pair make a solid 1-2 punch at the top of the Indians rotation.

Carlos Carrasco - Percentage to Be in the Starting Five – 70 Percent

The story of Carrasco in 2019 was bigger than what took place on the field, as he was diagnosed with leukemia after leaving the team with a ‘blood condition’ in May.

He made it all the way back, and was a part of the team’s bullpen in the final month of the season, doing enough to earn the ‘AL Comeback Player of the Year’ award.

Now Carrasco wants to be back in the starting rotation for the Tribe, and how he does this spring in Goodyear will dictate if he is ready for the rigors of being a starter or needs to start the year in the pen.

There’s no question that Carrasco will at some point be a starter again, as he has won 66 games over the last five years, it’s just a matter of right away or into the season.

Adam Plutko - Percentage to Be in the Starting Five – 30 Percent

In 2019 Plutko started 20 games for the Indians, going 7-5 with a bit of a high ERA of 4.86. The 27-year-old threw 109.1 innings as a starter last season, and has been a solid insurance policy to step in when injury strikes.

This spring will be the most critical of his career, as he wants to prove that he can be given the ball every fifth day and be counted on.

The team though might again have him better suited as a long man out of the pen, with again having him standing by to step in as a spot starter if one of the other starters gets injured.

Aaron Civale - Percentage to Be in the Starting Five –55 Percent

Civale was a pleasant surprise when he was called upon for 10 starts in 2019, throwing well just about every time he stepped on the mound.

He handled the pressure of being a first-time starter as well as anyone could have expected, going 3-4 with a 2.34 ERA.

The 24-year-old was the team’s third-round pick in 2016, and in three years made a quick rise all the way to the Majors.

It will be up to Civale on how he does this spring in Goodyear to earn one of the final two open spots in the rotation, if he can look like he did during his 10 starts a season ago, he’ll be one of the five starters.

Zach Plesac - Percentage to Be in the Starting Five – 60 Percent

Another surprise to many Indians fans was how Zach Plesac stepped in and pitched when given the chance due to injury.

He finished the season 8-6 with an ERA of 3.81 in 24 starts with the Indians.

Two of his first three starts were against the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, and the Indians won both games thanks in part to solid outings from Plesac.

Just like Civale, a solid spring by Plesac should earn him the fourth or fifth spot in the rotation.

Jefry Rodriguez - Percentage to Be in the Starting Five – 5 Percent

The 26-year-old was acquired as part of the Yan Gomes deal with the Washington Nationals, and was mostly forgotten after he was injured in June despite making two appearances in September.

He had his issues with command, going 1-5 with a 4.63 ERA in eight starts, 10 total appearances.

His best outing came May 12 when he recorded his only win of the season throwing six decent innings against the Oakland A’s.

Starting the year as part of the rotation is a longshot at best, but he could be in the mix if the team has issues keeping pitchers healthy.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here's Why Adam Plutko Featuring His Curveball More This Year Is A Good Idea

Focusing on throwing your best stuff isn't exactly a new concept. But according to Adam Plutko, that includes more than just tossing his curveball a bit more.

T.J. Zuppe

by

T.J. Zuppe

Three Things the Cleveland Indians Could Really Use Going Right This Spring Training

The Indians have plenty of question marks as spring training gets ready to begin in Arizona, and there's a couple areas that if they go the Tribe's way, they could get off to a great start in 2020

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfan

Carlos Carrasco Returning to Form in 2020 is Exactly What the Cleveland Indians' Rotation Needs

Last season was a tough one for Indians starter Carlos Carrasco as he was diagnosed with leukemia in July, but made a brave and inspiring comeback by year's end. Now he wants to be a part of the team's starting rotation in 2020, and the Indians would love it if he were back to the form of old.

Casey Drottar

Former Indians Second Basemen Jason Kipnis Bids Farewell to Cleveland

Jason Kipnis has a new home in baseball, inking a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs. Now officially a former Indian, he took to social media to say goodbye to the city he called home for nine years and to the fans that supported him

Matt Loede

How Does the Mookie Betts Trade Affect the Cleveland Indians

The Boston Red Sox are worse, the Minnesota Twins are better, and Joc Pederson can be had. How do the Cleveland Indians counter?

Alex Hooper

by

PJL28

Could the Cleveland Indians Come Up with the Pieces to Trade for Los Angeles Dodgers OF Joc Pederson

The Indians are still in need of a corner outfielder, and one player that could fill the void is Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, who was reported to be going to the Los Angeles Angels before a deal between the Dodgers and Angels fell apart.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Offensively, Can Domingo Santana Be Just As Productive As Yasiel Puig?

If you wanted Yasiel Puig back in Cleveland, this could be a way of demonstrating that, when focusing just on offensive production, Domingo Santana might not be too different from the enigmatic (and endlessly fun) ex-Indians right fielder.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Indiansfan

Determining Adam Cimber's Role Will Be One of the Cleveland Indians’ Biggest 2020 Challenges

Adam Cimber is entering his second full season with the Indians, and with moving pieces at the back of the pen, the team needs to figure out exactly where Cimber fits best as the 2020 season gets closer

Casey Drottar

Figuring Out Some Undefined Spots on the Indians Roster

As the spring begins for the Indians, there are some spots on the roster that are still very much up in the air, and the team has plenty of options when it comes to a roster of players ready to step up.

Mark Warmuth

Are the Indians Right to Think Jordan Luplow Can Be More Than a Platoon Outfielder?

The Indians outfield is still very much in question as the team will start spring training in a week, and one player that the team is hopeful that can step up and play even better in 2020 is Jordan Luplow.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77