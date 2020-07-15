Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Will Bradley Zimmer Get a Chance to Make an Impact for the Indians in 2020?

Mark Warmuth

Sometimes, a person makes such a strong first impression that is resonates for a long time, even after there is a whole bunch of evidence to the contrary.

There are actors who make a great screen debut, and then never make a movie as good again. Yet, they are still famous, and still keep getting cast in films. You are insert a name here.

For a lot of Cleveland baseball fans, that's how they view Indians' outfielder Bradley Zimmer.

But at 27 years old, he's at a career crossroad, and this shortened season isn't likely to provide a lot of help for him.

Zimmer came up in May 2017 when with the defending AL champs struggling a bit at 20-17.

Terry Francona was starting to use Lonnie Chisenhall is centerfield, while rightfield was a combination of Abraham Almonte and David Robertson.

And playing Chisenhall in CF was definitely a compromise to the defense.

Zimmer started off very well after being called up on May 16th. Heading into the all star break, the rookie left-handed hitter was batting .285 with 5 HR, 25 RBI and had a 790 OPS.

He did strikeout 43 times in 165 plate appearances, a not great, but manageable 26% rate.

Since that time, Zimmer has batted .199 with 5 HR and 23 RBI in 267 at bats, including stints in 2018 (34 games) and 2019 (9 games), mostly due to injuries.

And in those 295 plate appearances, he fanned 107 times, a 36% rate. For a comparison, last year's major league leader in striking out, Eugenio Suarez of Cincinnati, struck out 189 times in 662 plate appearances, a rate of 28.5%.

Oh, by the way, Suarez also hit 49 HR and knocked in 103 runs with a .271 batting average. The point is a player can strikeout a lot if he is productive when he makes contact.

Zimmer's walk rate, while never good, has also dropped to 6.1% in '18.

Again, a big part of Zimmer's issue has been injuries. He suffered rib and chest injuries crashing into the wall at Yankee Stadium in 2018, and then hurt his shoulder swinging a bat just a week after being sent to AAA during that season.

The latter injury involved surgery and a lengthy rehab process, so much that the former first round pick played in only 15 minor league games in 2019, getting just 50 at bats.

He was called up in September, and went 1-for-13, striking out seven times.

This shortened season isn't doing to help someone who needs to get in the batter's box and face live pitching. It is difficult to see him getting a big opportunity with the major league club, as in the reserve OF category, he is clearly behind Delino DeShields, Greg Allen, and probably Daniel Johnson, although his defensive ability and speed could be a help.

Especially his speed. Zimmer can fly, which makes his lack of contact at the plate more frustrating.

We understand this is an era of launch angle and hitting the ball through defensive shifts, but Zimmer would appear to us to be a guy who should be hitting the ball on the ground and running fast.

To us, that would make him a more productive player. Swinging from the left side, any ball he would hit to the left side of the infield and the defender had to move has a good chance of being a base hit.

We understand that's old school, but it's also better than batting .199.

It has been reported that Zimmer made some changes to his approach last year, and if he did, it's another reason he is hurt by the lack of a minor league season in 2020. He needs reps.

There is no question the injuries have hurt his career, but you have to wonder how long the Indians' front office will hang with the potential of Bradley Zimmer before moving in another direction.

At the very least, Zimmer shouldn't pass up an opportunity to play winter ball if there is a season later in the year.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lineups for Tuesday's Scrimmage for the Indians at Progressive Field

The Indians are getting set to play the Pittsburgh Pirates starting this weekend in Pittsburgh, but before that they will continue to prepare for the season with an intersquad game on Tuesday at Progressive Field that will highlight opening day starter Shane Bieber on the visiting squad as their starter.

Matt Loede

Where Do the Indians Rank in Terms of Top Rotations in All of Baseball Entering 2020?

One of the strengths of the Indians as they enter 2020 is their starting five on the pitcher front. MLB.com came out with their list of their top 10 rotations for 2020, and the Indians rank fourth on the list. With a rotation with Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger at the top, the team has a chance to be very good this season.

Matt Loede

Lindor Among Late Opt-Out Candidates in Cleveland

Francisco Lindor could feasibly opt out of the Cleveland Indians season once he hits service-time benchmarks, especially if Cleveland fails to contend early.

Alex Hooper

Indians Preview: Is Aaron Civale the Next Unexpected Star of Cleveland's Rotation?

Last year Aaron Civale was one of two Indians rookies who stepped up and pitched better than many felt he would, posting an ERA under three in 10 starts for the Tribe. Can Civale have a repeat in 2020's shortened season for the Indians, or will he come back to earth as teams figure him out this season?

Casey Drottar

by

McDee

Strat-O-Matic's 2020 MLB All-Star Game Broadcast Live Tonight Featuring Drew Carey

Tonight would have been the Major League Baseball All-Star game, but due to the pandemic the game was cancelled quite some time ago. That doesn't mean there won't be any sort of All-Star game, as popular baseball board game "Strat-O-Matic Baseball" will broadcast an All-Star game, with Cleveland native Drew Carey as the manager of the American League squad.

Matt Loede

Observations From Monday's Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians "summer camp" continued on Monday with another scrimmage between teammates at Progressive Field. Adam Plutko took the bump for the home team Tribe against Zach Plesac for the visitors. The young players got a chance to shine as well as one utility man who normally doesn't hit the long ball much in Mike Freeman, who hit two homers off Plutko in the 8-3 visitors win.

Matt Loede

Indians to Face Pittsburgh Pirates in Three Game Exhibition Prior to Start of Regular Season

The Indians and Pittsburgh Pirates are probably growing weary of playing themselves in intersquad games on a daily basis at this point, which is partially why today the teams announced they will play three games against each other starting this Saturday. Two of the three games will be at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, with the game July 20th at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Lineups for Monday Evenings Cleveland Indians Intersquad Scrimmage

The Indians will continue to play their intersquad scrimmages on Monday evening at Progressive Field, as Adam Plutko will get the start for the "visiting" team and second-year pitcher Zach Plesac will go for the "home" team.

Matt Loede

Indians Place OF Delino DeShields on 10-Day Injured List

The Indians have yet to see much of newly acquired outfielder Delino DeShields after he tested positive for covid-19 and had to stay away from the team. Now the team has announced that DeShields, who was able to report to the team late last week, is on the 10-day injured list, making it doubtful that he will be able to go when the season begins for the Indians July 24th.

Matt Loede

How Long is the Leash on Indians Closer Brad Hand? Who Could Take the Closer Role If He Falters?

Last season Indians closer Brand Hand had a tough second hand which included a number of blown saves. As 2020 approaches the team is confident that Hand has and will regain form, but if he doesn't how long does the team have to allow him to get right, and if he doesn't who can step into that role for the team?

Zach Shafron

by

Richard77