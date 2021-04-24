Will The Indians Finances and Age Be Their Ultimate Downfall in 2021?

18 games into the 2021 campaign and the Cleveland Indians are sitting at two games under .500 at 8-10.

Two games under .500 this early in a 162-game slate is not much in terms of games played, but thus far this team has done little to basically 'knock your socks off' and make you think that they can truly be a contender in the American League.

One thing in the favor of the Indians other than it's only been 18 games is the fact that the AL Central isn't exactly a barnburner of a division.

The leader right now 11 percent into the season are the Kansas City Royals, a team that was aggressive this offseason in their moves to improve the club.

The Royals are 11-7, leading the Indians by 3 games in the division.

So at 18 games in, we've seen mostly what most fans predicted in terms of the 2021 Indians.

The pitching has been better than okay, though not lights out (other than some guy named Bieber), and the offense has been it's usual ugly self.

Today we take a look at some of the other reasons as to why this club is off to an ugly start, and if there's any hope for a turnaround.

1. The Fundamentals

Is it me or is it almost a nightly basis where the Indians make some sort of mistake that you look back on and say 'what was that?'

You had the debacle in Chicago a few weeks back in which the team lost due to some ugly defense.

Even this week Josh Naylor had an error that just made you shake your head while playing at first base.

There's been base running mistakes, defensive miscues, and times when the team simply looks like they are completely disinterested.

If you're going to be a championship team, you have to stay focused and be consistent, something the team just has yet to be in 2021.

2. Oh So Young

When 2021 kicked off the Indians roster was the youngest in baseball and the lowest payroll.

It's frankly impossible to think this team would be a world-beater right out of the gate, but at the same time usually young teams get better as the season improves, the amount of at-bats get more consistent, and there's more chances for pitchers to get out on the mound.

Will that happen with the 2021 Tribe?

It's wayyyyyy too early to tell, but the pitching is still strong enough give fans hope.

We will see if the offense, defense and run game ever catches up with that pitching.

If it does, this team can turn their record around in a hurry.

3. Some Tough Decisions Coming

The decision that has to come sooner than later is what is this team going to do with the following players:

Jake Bauers - Time after time Bauers has been given chances since he was acquired from the Rays December 13th of 2018. The Tribe sent Yandy Díaz and Cole Sulser packing, while in return they got back Carlos Santana from Seattle (and he had an All-Star year and one worth forgetting), and Bauers.

Since then it's been a complete struggle to get anything out of Bauers. In 2018 he showed promise with Tampa, hitting just .201 but he pounded 11 homers and 48 RBI.

With the Indians in 2019 he hit 12 homers with 43 RBI, hitting .226. Last season with a shortened season, he wasn't able to even get on the MLB roster, and wound up at the 'alternate site' all season.

This year has been another struggle despite being handed the first base job in camp.

Following Friday's game against the Yankees, he's hitting .129 with a pathetic slugging percentage of .161.

You won't last long playing daily in the Majors with those numbers. He was given Friday night off in favor of Yu Chang.

A change is on the way if Bauers' struggles keep up.

Bradley Zimmer - Last season Zimmer was the talk of 'Summer Camp,' FINALLY showing the promise that the team has been waiting for.

Instead, Zimmer was given 20 games at the MLB level, and like he has been the last few years, struggled.

He hit just .162 w/ a homer and three RBI, and eventually was shown the door to the team's 'alternate site.

Zimmer was again in the mix to be one of the team's 3 outfielders in spring training, but failed to make enough of an impression to even make the final roster, unable to beat out the likes of Ben Gamel.

At 28 years old, the clock is ticking louder and louder for Zimmer, and it could be the beginning of the end for the native of San Francisco, CA.

Bobby Bradley - Technically despite being at the 'alternate site,' Bradley is playing with the Tribe's AAA club the Columbus Clippers - and is having a very tough start to 2021.

Bradley, who it seems like fans are dying to see get a long term legit shot at the MLB level, is again having issues with strikeouts, like two seasons ago when he K'd 49 times and hit .178.

Sure Bradley is going to eventually get that shot and get back to the Major League level, but to assume that he's going to come up and be the next Albert Belle is not only not fair to Bradley, but based on prior results it's just not realistic.

But mark it down, he will eventually be wearing an Indians uniform.

Logan Allen - When the Indians dealt with the Padres for the services of Allen, they had visions of him being a starter long term and were quick to move him out of the pen.

It's been an ugly start to the starters career for Allen, who after being beat up by the Yankees Friday is now 1-3 with a 6.28 ERA.

Allen has had bad command issues, as you can easily see via the stats. He's walked six, struck out 11, but also has given up four homers in four games.

In four starts, Allen has lasted five innings, five innings, two innings and 2.1 innings.

The team has other options when it comes to starters, and if Allen struggles in his next start, it wouldn't be a shock to see the team give one of those other starters a shot, sitting Allen.