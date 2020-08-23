Cleveland Baseball Insider
Will the Indians Offense Finally Get Going to Help Support the Team's Excellent Pitching?

Mark Warmuth

The game Saturday between the Cleveland Indians and the Detroit Tigers marks the 27th game of the season, which would be the 1/6th point of a normal 162 game slate.

While many baseball people like to point to the quarter pole of a season (40 games), we think 27 games is effective because the campaign has gone along enough to make some judgments.

Despite occasional flashes from Tribe hitters, you have to conclude that the Cleveland offense isn’t very effective. The Indians rank 15th, that’s dead last, in the AL in runs scored per game, just behind Seattle.

The other four teams that join them in the bottom five of this category have a combined 38-68 record, which is a .358 winning percentage.

The bottom five in the National League have a combined record of 44-60, which is a slightly better, but still poor .423 record of winning.

Therefore, it is remarkable that Cleveland has a 17-10 record despite their limited ability to score runs, but it seems important to winning games, that you have to produce some runs.

It also points to how unbelievable the Tribe pitching has been this season. We anticipated the Indians might struggle to score runs because the bottom of their batting order was largely unproven, or in their because of their defense.

The outfield was thought to be a possible problem all winter. It’s one of the reasons they signed Domingo Santana. As of today, the highest OPS of the bottom four in the lineup (most frequently Santana, Tyler Naquin, Roberto Perez, and Delino DeShields) is 648. The league average is 735.

However, the top of the lineup has also performed less than anticipated, with only Franmil Reyes and Cesar Hernandez doing what was expected.

Reyes is the only Indian hitter with an OPS over 800 (844), and the only Cleveland player with a slugging percentage of over .450 and an on base percentage over .350.

Hernandez has done his job, which was to get on base. He has a .360 on base percentage, and has seen a lot of pitches and worked counts.

Carlos Santana has been a walk machine, leading the league by a wide margin (27, next best player has 20), but he has just five extra base hits on the season, two doubles and three home runs, with a batting average of just .200.

Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor, the duo supposed to be the best offensive players on the team, have really scuffled.

Lindor is hitting .234 with just six walks (686 OPS), and has grounded into a league high seven double plays.

To our eye, he is trying to pull outside pitches instead of hitting them into the gaps. And he is swinging at a lot of borderline pitches when he is ahead in the count.

The last couple of days, he is taking a bit of an opposite field approach in an effort to stay on the ball, and has had some hits.

Ramirez has had a couple of huge games (a pair of two homer contests), but hitting only .230, and hasn’t had a hit since last Sunday.

He has taken some walks (he’s in the top ten in the AL), but has really been feast or famine in 2020, mostly the latter.

If the trio of Ramirez, Lindor, and Carlos Santana aren’t producing on a consistent basis, this offense is in big trouble.

Their track records indicate they will hit at some point, but until then, it’s pretty ugly. We’ve seen suggestions of moving Lindor back to the leadoff spot recently, but we don’t think that’s a good remedy.

His career high in on base percentage (2016) is .358, which is less than what Hernandez is giving the team now.

Terry Francona and the front office can keep shuffling the deck in the outfield, but what will that accomplish? The hope that someone gets hot?

Hope isn’t a plan. Until the mainstays of the Cleveland lineup (Ramirez, Lindor, Santana) get going, this offense is going to struggle. The pitching will need to remain excellent until that happens.

Do the Indians Have Another Potential Cy Young Candidate in Their System in Triston McKenzie?

Indians ninth over prospect pitcher Triston McKenzie got his MLB career off to a great start on Saturday night at Progressive Field, allowing just one run and striking out 10 in the Tribe's 6-1 win. It looks like the Indians yet again have another stud in their system, and McKenzie sure looked like a player ready to be a starter in the team's rotation.

Zach Shafron

Game #27 Observations: Well, Triston McKenzie Looks Fun

It may have been two years since Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie pitched in a professional baseball game, but the right-handed rookie, making his big-league debut on Saturday, looked like he'd been pitching in the Majors for a decade.

T.J. Zuppe

Indiansfanforever

Are the Indians Ready to Deal Clevinger or Plesac? Or Both?

While it seems like a long shot, a report from MLB Radio on Friday from Steve Phillips and Jim Bowden stated that the Indians were in the market to trade their two pitchers who violated team rules in Chicago a few weeks back. Those two pitchers, Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, remain in Lake County for now at the team's alternate site. Many think that dealing not just one but two players is going to be next to impossible this trade deadline.

Matt Loede

Indiansfanforever

Game #26 Observations: A Pair of Indians Streaks Come to an End

The Cleveland Indians were going for 21 on Friday night. They busted.

T.J. Zuppe

Francona to Miss Friday's Game Vs Tigers; Likely the Weekend Series

Indians manager Terry Francona is at the Cleveland Clinic today undergoing a procedure that will keep him away from the team this evening. Team president Chris Antonetti said Friday that the manager likely won't be with the team over the weekend.

Matt Loede

Game #25 Observations: Little Offense Needed as Shane Bieber Seals Another Indians Win

Shane Bieber again dominated while the Indians won their 6th straight, topping the Pirates for a sweep at PNC Park with a 2-0 win. The team will return home for the Tigers on Friday night at Progressive Field.

Casey Drottar

BIGV

Indians Starter Carlos Carrasco is Having Trouble with His Favorite Pitch

The last two innings have been a struggle for Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, as he's managed just 4.1 innings in each of the last two outings. He is having major command issues, and his favorite pitch is just not as effective as it was earlier in the season, and there's concern that he's not going to get it back sooner than later.

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Thread #23, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m ET

The Indians will look to continue their three-game winning streak as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in the first of three games on Tuesday night at PNC Park. The Tribe is coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, and will look to Carlos Carrasco to try and make it four straight on Tuesday.

Matt Loede

Casey Drottar

Indians Prospect Triston McKenzie to Make Pitching Debut Against Tigers Saturday

The Indians and their fans will get a look at one of their top prospects over the weekend, as the team will start pitcher Triston McKenzie on Saturday at Progressive Field against the Detroit Tigers.

Matt Loede

Grading the Indians Starters and Relievers 24 Games into the 2020 Season

The Indians pitching has been sensational 24 games into the 2020 season, and thus far the pitching has carried the team as the offense has had some struggles. Today we grade the starters and relievers and look at how each have been doing to this point.

Matt Loede