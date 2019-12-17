Cleveland Baseball Insider
With the Kluber Trade in the Books, the Indians Have Plenty of Work to Do

Mark Warmuth

Our thoughts on the Indians' trade of two time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber? Let us know when it is complete.

Yes, we understand the deal with the Rangers has been completed with the Tribe getting reliever Emmanuel Clase and OF Delino DeShields Jr. in exchange for Kluber, but what Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff do from here is what will form opinion on the transaction.

We don't have a huge problem with the concept of dealing Kluber, even though he is arguably the best pitcher Cleveland has had since Bob Feller. You deal from strength, and starting pitching is the Indians' strength.

In reality, we thought Kluber was going to be moved a year ago, coming off a 20 win season, because the Tribe had holes to fill, and moving the veteran right-hander could have filled at least a couple of those needs.

They kept him and Trevor Bauer going into the 2019 season, and now both are gone, bringing Franmil Reyes, Clase, DeShields, and Logan Allen, a top 100 prospect as recently as before last season, and Scott Moss. Both Allen and Moss are southpaws, and could be in Cleveland this season.

Cleveland needs help in the bullpen, and Clase could team with James Karinchak to form a high octane duo to set up Brad Hand. Clase has a 100 MPH cutter, and Karinchak is a strikeout artist. No question the Indians needed some power arms in the back end of the bullpen.

DeShields isn't really a factor for us. He had a 672 OPS last season, and away from the hitter's haven that is (was) Globe Life Park, that figure drops to 519. It is hard to imagine him making an impact on Terry Francona's roster in 2020.

Those two in themselves don't qualify as enough return for a man who was one of the best starting pitchers in baseball as recently as 2018.

The reason we say we can't evaluate the move right now is the roughly $14-15 million saved by Cleveland in the deal. If as Antonetti says, that cash will be used to strengthen the roster, then it could be a great move.

The Indians still have holes at either 2B or 3B (Jose Ramirez will play the other spot), and they could certainly use another proven bat in the outfield. If the front office uses the saved money to fill those areas, then the ballclub might be better off in the long run.

Without Kluber, the Cleveland has a projected starting rotation of Mike Clevinger, Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco, Aaron Civale, and Zach Plesac. The also have Adam Plutko, Jefry Rodriguez, Allen, Moss, and hopefully Triston McKenzie available in AA and above.

At least one and maybe more could be candidates for the bullpen too.

The ball is now in the hands of the front office. Use the newly found money to supplement the major league roster.

Of course, we thought they would do the same thing last winter, and they wound up just trimming the payroll from where it was in 2018.

After winning 93 games a year ago, the Cleveland Indians shouldn't be looking at a rebuilding mode, they should be looking at chasing down the Minnesota Twins.

Hopefully, they will add to the roster so they can return to the post-season in 2020.

