Zach Plesac Does Have The Potential To Shine in the Indians Rotation

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac isn’t necessarily off to the best start. The right hander took the loss against the Detroit Tigers on the road, a 5-2 final score last Saturday at Comerica Park.

However, this 26-year-old certainly has the potential to become a great pitcher for the Indians moving forward.



Plesac’s largest sample of work goes back to the 2019 season. An 8-6 record with a 3.81 earned run average in 21 games. That is in 115.2 innings pitched at 24-years-old.



Coming in standing 6-3 and 220 pounds, the hard-thrower has already proven himself in 30 career starts. That is an earned run average of 3.31.



On September 18, 2020, Plesac pitched an immaculate inning. This is the minimum amount of pitches to strike out three hitters.

Nine pitches total. It was against the Detroit Tigers and the batters were Jorge Bonifacio, Niko Goodrum and Austin Romine.

Only 94 pitchers in the history of the MLB have accomplished this feat. It just goes to show how great a pitcher Plesac can be…



Here in 2021, this is only the beginning of Plesac’s career being a third season sporting the Tribe uniform.

It is a year where Plesac is going to have to begin to prove that there is true belonging in the MLB for this young man with such a great opportunity ahead.



Manager Terry Francona has some decisions to make when it comes to the starting rotation for the Indians this season.

This especially came true with the right handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco trade to the New York Mets.



Thus, it is not as if Plesac is contending with a plethora of other starters for a position on this team moving forward.

Let’s hope that the success continues from the first few years and Plesac becomes a star in this league as a member of the Tribe for many years to come.