Zimmer Seeing the Ball Well, Can He Impact the Indians Roster in 2020?

The Cleveland Indians start this manufactured regular season on July 24th against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. In preparation, the team has faced off against each other in intersquad competition.

Outfielder Bradley Zimmer hit two home runs in Wednesday night’s game. This adds on to a blast from Sunday. It appears Zimmer is really starting to see the ball well just at the right time.

Obviously, those home runs are not in the regular season, but it could be a sign of what’s to come and solidify a spot on the Major League Roster.

“I’m not going to lie,” said Zimmer via Cleveland.com. “I’m feeling really good. This is honestly what I expected. Probably coming in here a lot of people, honestly, haven’t really looked at me as an option. I’ve probably been overlooked.

“But in my mind, through the quarantine and all that giving me more time to get ready, to prove I’m here for a reason. At this point this point, I’m just playing. I’m just happy to be playing baseball again.”

A 27-year-old switch hitter, 6’5 and 220 pounds, last season, Zimmer only had 13 at-bats due to a torn labrum. It required right shoulder surgery to repair and an end to the season.

Recovery time required is 8-12 months, but it looks as if the San Diego, California native is ready for baseball at the Major League level.

Of course, this upcoming season is not going to be the complete 162-game grind that players are used to enduring.

However, even with just 60 games on the schedule, it will be a test for Zimmer to stay on the field and perform well for the Tribe without injury making its pesky way to ruin another season.

After all, Zimmer was drafted 21st overall in 2014 by the Indians. There was plenty of potential that manager Terry Francona and the Indians are still looking to get from the outfield starting this 2020 year.

Let’s hope that these home runs are a sign of what is to come once the regular season games begin days from now and the plate appearances count for much more.

It would be nice to have a big bat such as Zimmer’s in the lineup each game. It could certainly help the offense produce, thus leading to more and more wins.

by

AndyRC