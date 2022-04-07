Cleveland Guardians minor league spring training is well under-way in Goodyear, Arizona, so there’s no better time to bring you the Cleveland Baseball Insiders top 50 prospects for the upcoming 2022 season.

The Guardians are widely regarded as having one of the deepest farm systems currently in all of baseball. So deep, in fact, that it was very difficult to trim the list down to just 50 players I think could have impact at the MLB level. Probably could easily have ended up listing 75 plus players.

I am implementing the Fangraphs future value grading scale which you will be able to locate under each player video. Future Value is a grade on the 20-80 scale that maps to anticipated annual WAR production during the player’s first six years of service.

My rankings are based off seeing the players live, video and conversations with other evaluators and writers. While prospect lists are fun and entertaining for fans, they are not an end all be all in terms of who make it eventually to the major leagues. Jose Ramirez was never a top 100 prospect nationally. Zach Plesac wasn't even a top 30 prospect in the Guardians organization.

The ultimate goal here is to give you information on some of the young talent in the organization that they can follow and look forward to seeing in the future at the MLB level.

No. 10 Nolan Jones - 3B/OF

2021 Stats

2021 was a tough year for Nolan making his Triple-A debut at Columbus. Jones got off to a rough start to the season at the plate with the Clippers. Over his first 32 games he hit .196 with one home run and a .654 OPS. Jones started to pick it up over his next 67 games putting up a .256 AVG with 12 home runs and a .849 OPS before suffering a season ending ankle injury that needed surgery.

Jones has terrific raw power created by his overall strength his terrific bat speed and loft created by his swing. He has shown to have one of the most patient approaches at the plate in all of minor league baseball. Jones approach allows him to draw tons of walks but also gets him deep in counts leading to numerous strikeouts as well. He's looked vulnerable to breaking balls and changeups at the higher levels of the minor leagues. Jones will need to improve his overall contact rate as he continues to develop.

His best attribute on defense is his above average arm strength. Jones is athletic for his size and has worked hard with his footwork and agility to be adequate at third base. He has also spent some time in the outfield where his arm strength lends itself well to right field. Jones possesses average to below average speed but has looked competent enough at the position that he should be an average defender.

Jones has been sidelined for spring training with a back injury and will be sidelined for the beginning of the 2022 minor league season. When Jones is cleared to play, he will be assigned to Triple-A Columbus to start the year. He has a chance to make his MLB debut this season, but it will depend on his current health what adjustments he continues to make at the plate and overall need of the big-league club. Jones ceiling is still very high and while he may not stick at third base, he can become a starter or an above average platoon bat in the outfield or eventually first base may be an option.

No. 9 Jhonkensy Noel - 1B/3B

2021 Stats

Noel broke out big time in 2021 playing above rookie ball for the first time. He hit .340 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI's over just 70 games. The only blemish to Noel's season was he missed multiple games with injuries to his ankle and left hand. He was added to the teams 40-man roster after the season.

Noel hits the ball as hard as anyone in the Guardians organization and creates insane exit velocities off his bat. His size and strength along with his quick right-handed stroke leads to tremendous power without needing to swing for the fences. Noel makes good contact and doesn't strike out a ton for a power hitter but he shows little patience at the plate as well. Moving forward if he could show more discipline especially against breaking pitches it should help him against more advanced pitching.

In 2021 Noel spent more time on defense at third base than first base for the first time in his career. He shows solid arm strength, but his size, quickness and range may limit his success at the position. While he may be adequate enough to handle third, he most likely ends up at first base in the future as he continues to advance through the system.

Noel has dealt with some soreness to his throwing arm during spring training which has limited his playing time. He has been assigned to High-A Lake County to start the 2022 season where he finished at last year. If he continues to hit and like he did in 2021 he should see Double-A Akron fairly quickly. His MLB future is that off an above average first baseman with tremendous power potential.

No. 8 Logan T. Allen - LHP

2021 Stats

Allen made his professional debut in 2021 and the second-round pick did not disappoint. He started the year at High-A Lake County and was quickly promoted to Double-A Akron after just nine starts. He lead the organization with a sparkling 2.26 ERA and struck out 143 batters over just 111.1 innings on the season.

Allen offers a three-pitch mix that includes a nasty changeup that he throws in the low-80s with fade and sink that's effective against both left-handers and right-handers. His fastball sits around 91-94 mph but its velocity plays higher thanks to his extension and command. Allen's third best pitch is a slider that is effective because he locates it well.

He was one of the most polished pitchers coming out of college back in 2020. He has terrific command of all three pitches and is easily able to place them where he wants in the zone. He also has outstanding command at repeats his delivery with ease.

Allen will start the 2022 season back at Double-A Akron but if he's able to repeat the success he saw last season it won't be long until he see's Triple-A Columbus. Allen could be a solid mid rotation starter at the MLB level.

No. 7 Gavin Williams - RHP

2021 Stats

Williams was the Guardians first round pick out of East Carolina in 2021. He did not pitch after signing last season due to the number of innings he had already thrown in college last year. Williams will make his pro-debut in 2022.

Williams is a big young man with an electric arm that can touch triple digits. His fastball sits between 94-97 mph and can maintain that velocity for several innings. He has three other offerings besides his fastball including a curveball, which sits in the upper 70s with outstanding metrics. He also has a slider that shows potential of becoming a plus pitch that he throws in the mid-80s. Williams also throws a mid-80s changeup with fade.

In 2021 Williams upgraded his strike-throwing, cutting his walk rate from 4.2 per nine innings in his first three college seasons to 2.3 in his fourth. He was able to clean up his delivery and began repeating it better last spring.

Williams has been assigned to High-A Lake County to start the 2022 season. If he's able to maintain all the improvements he made during his final year at East Carolina and develop further with the development team with Cleveland, he should move quickly through the minor leagues. He has the potential to be a top of the rotation starter at the MLB level.

No. 6 Jose Tena - SS

2021 Stats

Tena had a fantastic 2021 season that saw him rise up the ranks in the Guardians farm system. Before last season Tena added 15 pounds using his downtime during the pandemic to get stronger. He not only added power to his game hitting 16 home runs at Lake County, but his overall arm strength improved as well. Tena was promoted to Double-A Akron for the playoffs and participated in the Arizona Fall League as well in which despite his age he won the batting title hitting for a .387 average. Cleveland added him to the 40-man roster in November.

Tena has outstanding hand-eye coordination and has a high contact rate as he can get to pitches easily. His extra muscle translated into more bat speed and higher exit velocities last year turning his gap power into a potential for 15 plus home runs a year. A bit of a free swinger he did improve his patience at the plate in 2021 but could improve his plate discipline swinging at better pitches.

He is an aggressive runner with above average speed. Tena's improved arm strength enhances his changes of staying at shortstop. He covers ground with a quick first step, has reliable hands and won the minor league gold glove award last year.

Tena will start the 2022 season at Double-A Akron where he finished last season helping them win a championship. His future in at the MLB level is that of an average to potentially above average regular at shortstop or possibly second base.

No. 5 Tyler Freeman - SS

2021 Stats

Freeman started off 2021 season at Double-A Akron showing no signs of trouble handling more advanced pitching as he hit .323 over his first 41 games of the season. He was on a quick path to a possible promotion to Triple-A Columbus when he suffered a slightly torn left labrum in his left shoulder while swinging during an at bat in June. The injury needed surgery and ended his 2021 campaign. Freeman however was still added to the teams 40-man roster after the season to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

Freeman possesses exceptional bat-to-ball skills and rarely swings and misses. He uses the whole field with his line drive-oriented swing. Freeman ability to make contact cuts into his on-base ability because he owns a career four percent walk rate. He has added strength and muscle to his frame recently, but he may never hit for much power. With his hit tool so high however he may not need too to be successful at the MLB level.

He possesses terrific overall instincts that allow him to play above his physical ability on the bases and in the field. His arm is considered average to slightly above average and he is sure handed with has a quick release. He's an aggressive baserunner that can steal a bag if needed.

Freeman suffered a bit of a setback right before spring training this year to his surgically repaired shoulder and is currently rehabbing and hopes to be back soon and not miss too much of the 2022 season. When he's cleared to play he will be assigned to Triple-A Columbus to start the year. Freeman has a chance to make his MLB debut in 2022 but it entirely depends on his health and how players are performing ahead of him. His MLB floor is that of a solid regular with ability to hit for average but not much power. He may also eventually make a transition to second base.

No. 4 Gabriel Arias - SS

2021 Stats

Arias came over to the Guardians in the six-player trade that sent pitcher Mike Clevinger to the Padres in August 2020. Arias made his organizational debut in 2021 at Triple-A Columbus as one of the youngest players to participate in the league. He got off to a bit of a slow start at Columbus but really shined over his final 84 games hitting .313 with 27 doubles, 10 home runs and posting a .863 OPS.

Arias has impressive bat speed and strength that give him more raw power than most shortstops. He displays power to all fields and has the potential to put up 25 or more home runs a season. Arias displays an aggressive at the plate but doesn't strike out excessively.

He is a plus defender and possesses one of the strongest arms in all minor league baseball. Arias shows good instincts and actions at shortstop and can handle second and third base as well. He has average to above average speed that shows up on the field that allows him to show great range in getting to balls.

Arias despite a strong spring training will start the year back at Triple-A Columbus. He may not be there for long if he continues to produce while repeating the same level. He is also an injury or player demotion away from making his MLB debut in 2022. Arias ceiling is tremendously high due to his age and continued development. He has star potential at the next level as a power hitting shortstop that is an above average defender.

No. 3 George Valera - OF

2021 Stats

Valera coming into 2021 had only played in 58 career games due to injury and the lost 2020 minor league season due to the pandemic. He made his full-season debut last year as a 20-year-old at High-A Lake County. Valera played in 63 games with the Captains hitting 16 home runs and posting a .978 OPS before being promoted to Double-A Akron in which he played in 23 games to finish the year.

Valera might have the best swing currently in the Guardians farm system. His quick bat along with rhythm and balance produces a loose left-handed stroke that has drawn prior comparisons to Robinson Cano. Valera barrels the ball up well making constant hard contact. His pitch recognition and strike zone management are advanced for his age.

He has spent most of his career so far playing in center field but saw increased playing time in the corner spots in 2021. Valera has just average to slightly above average runner and possesses solid arm and ultimately may permanently move to left or right field in the future.

Valera was assigned to Double-A Akron for the start of the 2022 minor league season. He finished last year with the RubberDucks but only played in 23 games. If he gets off to a good start, he could easily see Triple-A Columbus quickly with an outside shot of making his MLB debut later in the year. Valera projects as a high on-base, power hitting corner outfielder that could hit 25 plus home runs a year. He should be able to hit for some average as well. He does have some All-Star potential at the next level.

No. 2 Brayan Rocchio - SS

2021 Stats

Rocchio was part of the organizations tremendous 2017 International signing class that included names like Valera, Noel, Tena, Planez and Bracho. He only signed for $125,000 out of Venezuela and could end up being the top player out of that crop.

Rocchio got off to a solid start in 2021 playing at High-A Lake County but really took off and played better after being promoted to Double-A Akron at the end of July. With Akron in 44 games Rocchio hit .293 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and posted a .865 OPS. Rocchio was added to the teams 40-man roster in November.

Rocchio is a switch-hitter who recognizes pitches well and drills line drives to all fields. During the pandemic he took the time to get stronger and it showed last year hitting the ball with more authority. He has very quick hands and has a good feel for barreling up the ball. With his quick bat and increased strength, he projects as a 15-20 plus home runs a year bat. He should be able to maintain a solid average as well as he continues to advance.

He has a terrific baseball IQ and great instincts on the field. Rocchio has plus speed and will steal a base and take extra bases with his aggressive style. His speed also shows up on defense in his range at shortstop. He has an average to slightly above average arm along with quick soft hands and smooth actions with the ability to make dynamic plays.

Rocchio has been assigned to Double-A Akron to start the 2022 season. Like his fellow teammate Valera he might not be their to long if he gets off to a strong start. He most likely ends up in Columbus by the end of the season with an outside shot at making his MLB debut. His future at the MLB level is an above average regular at shortstop with a possibility of moving to second base. He has All-Star type potential with the dynamic threat of offering both speed and power while contributing excellent defense.

No. 1 Daniel Espino - RHP

2021 Stats

Espino did not disappoint in his first year of full-season ball in 2021. The 2019 first round pick of the Guardians struck out a whopping 152 batters over just 91.2 innings between Low-A Lynchburg and High-A Lake County. Espino really finished the season strong posting six double digit strikeout games over his last 8 starts.

Espino has a four-pitch mix that includes a fastball that sits mid 90's with run and has touched 102 mph. His second-best offering is a slider which he can manipulate speeds on for either more depth or more horizontal break. The fastball slider combination generates tons of swings and misses and can be lethal. Espino also throws a sinking low 80's curveball that grades above average as well as a developing mid 80's changeup.

He is a tremendous athlete and workout warrior. His athleticism and insane flexibility are what help him to create his velocity without max effort. Espino and the pitching development team took time to rework his arm action to shorten it in the off-season after his pro-debut in 2019.

Espino can battle with his command at times but lowered his walk rate after his promotion to High-A Lake County in 2021. Just turning 21-years-old this past January he has lots of time to continue better command and control of his insane arsenal of pitches.

Espino was recently assigned to Double-A Akron to start the 2022 season. He was drawing rave reviews by coaches and scouts during minor league spring training. There is an outside chance that Espino could really push the envelope and force the organization to call him up to the big leagues this season. Expect though they treat their prized pitching prospect with some kid gloves, and he spends the entire 2022 year in the minors with a promotion to Triple-A Columbus later in the season.

His MLB future is that of a potential ace with electric stuff. He has already been compared to current pitchers Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Jacob deGrom. Only time will tell but they hype is definitely for real.

-----

