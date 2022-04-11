Guardians Farm Report: Gonzalez Homers In Second Straight Game In Clippers Route

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

In Sunday Cleveland Guardians affiliate action both Columbus and Akron earn victories while Lake County and Lynchburg late comeback attempts fall just short.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Columbus Clippers evened up their record at 3-3 on the year splitting their opening series at Lehigh Valley. The offense scored 12 runs on 16 hits led by infielder Mitchell Tolman who had a huge game going 3-for-4 with two doubles a home run and two RBI's. Tolman also walked once and scored four times. Oscar Gonzalez homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs.

Starting pitcher Kirk McCarty was solid throwing four innings of one run baseball allowing just two hits and striking out three. Five Columbus relievers combined to throw five shutout innings allowing Lehigh just one hit after McCarty left the game.

Top performers:

Mitchell Tolman 3-4 4R 2(2B) HR 2RBI BB

Oscar Gonzalez 1-4 R HR 2RBI BB

Josh Naylor 2-4 R 3RBI BB (Rehab)

Richie Palacios 2-6 R 2B 2RBI

Will Benson 3-5 R

Gabriel Arias 3-5 RBI

Jose Fermin 1-3 2R 2B 2RBI 2BB

Kirk McCarty 4.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 0BB 3SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron took home their first victory of the season thanks in large part to designated hitter Seth Caddell who drove home the go ahead run in the seventh inning on his first career hit as pro. Outfielder Will Brennan provided some needed offense as well driving home two runs in the game on two hits including a double.

Starting pitcher Tanner Burns went three innings allowing two runs on 4 hits while striking out four in his season debut. The Ducks bullpen was dominate after Burns departure. The pen pitched six scoreless innings allowing just two hits and walking none while striking out 10 SeaWolves. Nic Enright led the way striking out four over two innings earning his first save of the season.

Top Performers:

Will Brennan 2-5 2B 2RBI

Seth Caddell 1-3 R RBI BB

Julian Escobedo 1-4 R 2B

Bo Naylor 2-4 2B

Nic Enright 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO SV

Andrew Misiaszek 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

High-A Lake County Captains

The Lake County Captains comeback fell short as they dropped their first game of the season to Lansing on Sunday. The Captains trailed 6-to-3 heading into the ninth inning and scored twice before the Lugnuts induced the final out stranding the tying run on second.

The offense was led by Angel Martinez, Gabriel Rodriguez and Joe Naranjo who had two hits apiece. Five separate players drove in runs for the Captains on the afternoon.

On the pitching side starter Tommy Mace had a rough professional debut as he wasn't able to get out of the first inning giving up three runs two earned on three hits and two walks. One bright spot was another pitcher making his pro-debut right hander Hunter Stanley provided a boost out of the bullpen striking out four over three and a third scoreless innings allowing just one hit.

Top performers:

Angel Martinez 2-3 R RBI BB

Joe Naranjo 2-4 2B RBI BB

Gabriel Rodriguez 2-4 R 2B

Jhonkensy Noel 1-2 2B RBI

Micael Ramirez 1-4 RBI

Hunter Stanely 3.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 4SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg scores four runs in the ninth but fall short on Sunday looking for their first win on the 2022 season.

Starter Trenton Denholm was outstanding in his professional debut holding a tremendous Red Sox offense in check over five innings. Denholm allowed just one run on five hits and zero walks while striking out six on the day.

The Hillcats offense was quite on the afternoon until the ninth inning when they scored four runs in their comeback attempt. Yordys Valdes walked to open the inning then with one out Jorge Burgos, Will Bartlett and Jake Fox added three straight base hits driving in two runs to cut the lead to 6-to-3. Catcher Victor Planchart with two outs in the inning drove in two more on his first double of the season making it a 6-to-5 game. Unfortunately, Salem got the final out on a Skeiling Rodriguez flyout to center field stranding Planchart at second base.

Top Performers:

Trenton Denholm 5.0(IP) 5H 1R 1ER 0BB 6SO

Trey Benton 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Yordys Valdes 2-3 R RBI BB

Jorge Burgos 2-3 R 2B RBI BB

Victor Planchart 1-4 2B 2RBI

Jake Fox 1-3 R RBI BB

